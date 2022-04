Workers at one of Amazon’s New York City facilities have voted to be represented by a union, a historic first at the nation’s second largest private employer. After the two-day ballot count, workers at the Staten Island warehouse known as JFK8 voted by a 2,654-2,131 margin to be represented by the Amazon Labor Union (ALU), an independent organization led by current and former workers. The amount of challenged ballots, 66, is not enough to sway the result.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO