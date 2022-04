(Greenfield) The Adair County Road Department is notifying the public of a road closure next month. The County is closing roughly 3.41 miles of Pinewood Avenue, 1.5 miles north of Orient, to replace two box culverts. The construction project starts today and is expected to last three-to-four weeks. A detour will be in place.

GREENFIELD, IA ・ 8 DAYS AGO