LSU is hiring Ole Miss assistant coach Ronnie Hamilton to complete Matt McMahon’s first staff in Baton Rouge, according to Stadium’s Jeff Goodman on Friday. Hamilton wrapped up his fourth year as assistant coach for the Rebels, having been hired by head coach Kermit Davis in March 2018. Hamilton has been alongside Davis for the past seven seasons, three at Ole Miss and four at Middle Tennessee.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 16 HOURS AGO