Putnam County, NY

Early 20th Century Postcard Collection Donated to Putnam Museum

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this month, Hudson Highland residents Barry and Mary Jean (MJ) Ross donated their Hudson River Postcard Collection to the Putnam History Museum. The collection is comprised of 240 distinct early 20th Century postcards. The postcards feature scenes of the Hudson River Valley – and related views, activities, landmarks, and landscapes...

