ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Highest paying jobs that require a 2 year degree in St. Louis

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pf5cX_0evMKXS500
Canva

Highest paying jobs that require a 2 year degree in St. Louis

The American economy is increasingly becoming one in which a high school education is simply not enough. Of the 55 million job openings expected from 2010 to 2020, only 36% will require a high school education or less , 30% will require some college or an associate degree, while 35% will require at least a bachelor's degree, according Georgetown University's Center on Education and the Workplace.

Attaining an associate degree or better for 25- to 29-year-olds increased from 38% to 46% between 2000 to 2017, while bachelors degree attainment or better increased from 29% to 36%, and attainment of master's degrees or higher grew grown from 5% to 9%, according to the National Center for Education Statistics . While the largest percentage of U.S. workers only hold a high school diploma-with the second-highest percentage belonging to those with baccalaureate degrees-the number of holders of an associate or technical degree is rising.

Fortunately, the number of associate degree-friendly positions is growing. Stacker compiled a list of the highest and lowest paying jobs that require a 2-year degree in St. Louis using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics . Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage. Job descriptions are from O*NET .

With many people finding the cost of a four-year education too high, given the rising cost of tuition and stagnant wage growth, it's encouraging to know that there are obtainable, well-paying professions for those with a two-year degree. While a bachelor's degree holder can be expected to make about $500,000 more in lifetime earnings compared with an associate degree holder, the jobs we have listed show the exceptions.

Keep reading to learn about some well-paying gigs you can land with an associate degree.

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in St. Louis for high school graduates

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hTfcY_0evMKXS500
Canva

#33. Dietetic technicians

St. Louis, MO-IL
- Annual mean salary: $29,270
- #80 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 420

National
- Annual mean salary: $32,920
- Employment: 26,430
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN ($55,310)
--- Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($49,860)
--- Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($46,450)
- Job description: Assist in the provision of food service and nutritional programs, under the supervision of a dietitian. May plan and produce meals based on established guidelines, teach principles of food and nutrition, or counsel individuals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=343MaP_0evMKXS500
CHRISTOF STACHE // Getty Images

#32. Preschool teachers, except special education

St. Louis, MO-IL
- Annual mean salary: $35,060
- #133 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 3,720

National
- Annual mean salary: $36,550
- Employment: 370,940
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Midland, TX ($58,080)
--- Odessa, TX ($54,120)
--- Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV ($52,350)
- Job description: Instruct preschool-aged students, following curricula or lesson plans, in activities designed to promote social, physical, and intellectual growth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nFbuD_0evMKXS500
Maria Sbytova // Shutterstock

#31. Veterinary technologists and technicians

St. Louis, MO-IL
- Annual mean salary: $39,240
- #68 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 690

National
- Annual mean salary: $37,860
- Employment: 109,490
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA ($56,020)
--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($53,580)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($53,440)
- Job description: Perform medical tests in a laboratory environment for use in the treatment and diagnosis of diseases in animals. Prepare vaccines and serums for prevention of diseases. Prepare tissue samples, take blood samples, and execute laboratory tests, such as urinalysis and blood counts. Clean and sterilize instruments and materials and maintain equipment and machines. May assist a veterinarian during surgery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HrXuw_0evMKXS500
photodiem // Shutterstock

#30. Environmental science and protection technicians, including health

St. Louis, MO-IL
- Annual mean salary: $43,860
- #103 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 210

National
- Annual mean salary: $50,960
- Employment: 31,860
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($74,530)
--- Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($72,010)
--- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($70,850)
- Job description: Perform laboratory and field tests to monitor the environment and investigate sources of pollution, including those that affect health, under the direction of an environmental scientist, engineer, or other specialist. May collect samples of gases, soil, water, and other materials for testing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11H0ei_0evMKXS500
Rawpixel.com //Shutterstock

#29. Human resources assistants, except payroll and timekeeping

St. Louis, MO-IL
- Annual mean salary: $45,040
- #63 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 820

National
- Annual mean salary: $44,170
- Employment: 108,470
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($55,950)
--- Ithaca, NY ($55,450)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($55,410)
- Job description: Compile and keep personnel records. Record data for each employee, such as address, weekly earnings, absences, amount of sales or production, supervisory reports, and date of and reason for termination. May prepare reports for employment records, file employment records, or search employee files and furnish information to authorized persons.

You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jQczq_0evMKXS500
Dragon Images // Shutterstock

#28. Chemical technicians

St. Louis, MO-IL
- Annual mean salary: $49,280
- #109 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 590

National
- Annual mean salary: $53,700
- Employment: 63,490
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Billings, MT ($85,460)
--- Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($75,430)
--- Baton Rouge, LA ($74,780)
- Job description: Conduct chemical and physical laboratory tests to assist scientists in making qualitative and quantitative analyses of solids, liquids, and gaseous materials for research and development of new products or processes, quality control, maintenance of environmental standards, and other work involving experimental, theoretical, or practical application of chemistry and related sciences.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IaWBd_0evMKXS500
Dragon Images // Shutterstock

#27. Broadcast technicians

St. Louis, MO-IL
- Annual mean salary: $50,400
- #23 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 150

National
- Annual mean salary: $49,250
- Employment: 25,960
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($67,430)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($65,510)
--- Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($63,680)
- Job description: Set up, operate, and maintain the electronic equipment used to acquire, edit, and transmit audio and video for radio or television programs. Control and adjust incoming and outgoing broadcast signals to regulate sound volume, signal strength, and signal clarity. Operate satellite, microwave, or other transmitter equipment to broadcast radio or television programs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KBOLU_0evMKXS500
NKM999 // Shutterstock

#26. Embalmers

St. Louis, MO-IL
- Annual mean salary: $50,650
- #9 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available

National
- Annual mean salary: $50,220
- Employment: 3,860
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Providence-Warwick, RI-MA ($72,070)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($56,120)
--- Kansas City, MO-KS ($53,390)
- Job description: Prepare bodies for interment in conformity with legal requirements.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lOqiC_0evMKXS500
Canva

#25. Physical therapist assistants

St. Louis, MO-IL
- Annual mean salary: $51,530
- #265 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,150

National
- Annual mean salary: $59,440
- Employment: 92,740
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($81,510)
--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($78,370)
--- Visalia-Porterville, CA ($78,240)
- Job description: Assist physical therapists in providing physical therapy treatments and procedures. May, in accordance with state laws, assist in the development of treatment plans, carry out routine functions, document the progress of treatment, and modify specific treatments in accordance with patient status and within the scope of treatment plans established by a physical therapist. Generally requires formal training.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10tKWN_0evMKXS500
GaudiLab // Shutterstock

#24. Paralegals and legal assistants

St. Louis, MO-IL
- Annual mean salary: $51,690
- #145 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 3,400

National
- Annual mean salary: $56,610
- Employment: 332,720
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Napa, CA ($93,110)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($90,280)
--- Trenton, NJ ($77,970)
- Job description: Assist lawyers by investigating facts, preparing legal documents, or researching legal precedent. Conduct research to support a legal proceeding, to formulate a defense, or to initiate legal action.

You may also like: Where people in St. Louis are moving to most

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QeW2v_0evMKXS500
Halfpoint // Shutterstock

#23. Cardiovascular technologists and technicians

St. Louis, MO-IL
- Annual mean salary: $53,170
- #117 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 490

National
- Annual mean salary: $60,940
- Employment: 55,980
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($104,430)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($89,930)
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($88,450)
- Job description: Conduct tests on pulmonary or cardiovascular systems of patients for diagnostic, therapeutic, or research purposes. May conduct or assist in electrocardiograms, cardiac catheterizations, pulmonary functions, lung capacity, and similar tests.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3isYKz_0evMKXS500
Canva

#22. Civil engineering technologists and technicians

St. Louis, MO-IL
- Annual mean salary: $54,850
- #114 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 540

National
- Annual mean salary: $56,590
- Employment: 67,270
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($87,120)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($76,230)
--- Warner Robins, GA ($75,840)
- Job description: Apply theory and principles of civil engineering in planning, designing, and overseeing construction and maintenance of structures and facilities under the direction of engineering staff or physical scientists.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Xdrr_0evMKXS500
GOLFX // Shutterstock

#21. Desktop publishers

St. Louis, MO-IL
- Annual mean salary: $55,590
- #10 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available

National
- Annual mean salary: $50,600
- Employment: 7,090
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($75,130)
--- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($72,550)
--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($68,660)
- Job description: Format typescript and graphic elements using computer software to produce publication-ready material.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VAQhW_0evMKXS500
lenetstan // Shutterstock

#20. Radiologic technologists and technicians

St. Louis, MO-IL
- Annual mean salary: $55,990
- #232 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,820

National
- Annual mean salary: $64,840
- Employment: 206,720
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($120,270)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,250)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($114,850)
- Job description: Take x-rays and CAT scans or administer nonradioactive materials into patient's bloodstream for diagnostic or research purposes. Includes radiologic technologists and technicians who specialize in other scanning modalities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LH6rD_0evMKXS500
Oil and Gas Photographer // Shutterstock

#19. Mechanical engineering technologists and technicians

St. Louis, MO-IL
- Annual mean salary: $56,760
- #89 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 150

National
- Annual mean salary: $60,880
- Employment: 39,880
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($83,570)
--- Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($83,310)
--- Albuquerque, NM ($81,560)
- Job description: Apply theory and principles of mechanical engineering to modify, develop, test, or adjust machinery and equipment under direction of engineering staff or physical scientists.

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zmtwi_0evMKXS500
Lighthunter // Shutterstock

#18. Medical equipment repairers

St. Louis, MO-IL
- Annual mean salary: $57,010
- #43 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 570

National
- Annual mean salary: $55,090
- Employment: 48,510
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($89,250)
--- Modesto, CA ($83,280)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($74,310)
- Job description: Test, adjust, or repair biomedical or electromedical equipment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t1LR6_0evMKXS500
Canva

#17. Occupational therapy assistants

St. Louis, MO-IL
- Annual mean salary: $57,300
- #140 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 550

National
- Annual mean salary: $63,420
- Employment: 42,750
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($89,380)
--- McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($86,850)
--- Visalia-Porterville, CA ($84,370)
- Job description: Assist occupational therapists in providing occupational therapy treatments and procedures. May, in accordance with state laws, assist in development of treatment plans, carry out routine functions, direct activity programs, and document the progress of treatments. Generally requires formal training.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QKyMH_0evMKXS500
Dmytro Zinkevych // Shutterstock

#16. Respiratory therapists

St. Louis, MO-IL
- Annual mean salary: $58,480
- #170 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,370

National
- Annual mean salary: $65,640
- Employment: 131,890
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($104,200)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($100,710)
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($100,080)
- Job description: Assess, treat, and care for patients with breathing disorders. Assume primary responsibility for all respiratory care modalities, including the supervision of respiratory therapy technicians. Initiate and conduct therapeutic procedures; maintain patient records; and select, assemble, check, and operate equipment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KQVzh_0evMKXS500
Canva

#15. Environmental engineering technologists and technicians

St. Louis, MO-IL
- Annual mean salary: $58,620
- #23 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available

National
- Annual mean salary: $56,570
- Employment: 17,070
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($80,200)
--- Anchorage, AK ($76,450)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($75,350)
- Job description: Apply theory and principles of environmental engineering to modify, test, and operate equipment and devices used in the prevention, control, and remediation of environmental problems, including waste treatment and site remediation, under the direction of engineering staff or scientists. May assist in the development of environmental remediation devices.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ATKli_0evMKXS500
Arjuna Kodisinghe // Shutterstock

#14. Computer network support specialists

St. Louis, MO-IL
- Annual mean salary: $58,740
- #199 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,440

National
- Annual mean salary: $71,040
- Employment: 184,220
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($92,550)
--- Greeley, CO ($92,240)
--- Barnstable Town, MA ($90,600)
- Job description: Analyze, test, troubleshoot, and evaluate existing network systems, such as local area networks (LAN), wide area networks (WAN), cloud networks, servers, and other data communications networks. Perform network maintenance to ensure networks operate correctly with minimal interruption.

You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ad9ji_0evMKXS500
Gearstd // Shutterstock

#13. Mechanical drafters

St. Louis, MO-IL
- Annual mean salary: $60,020
- #88 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 560

National
- Annual mean salary: $61,490
- Employment: 51,620
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($105,360)
--- San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($80,820)
--- Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS ($78,680)
- Job description: Prepare detailed working diagrams of machinery and mechanical devices, including dimensions, fastening methods, and other engineering information.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LlfUO_0evMKXS500
Canva

#12. Dental hygienists

St. Louis, MO-IL
- Annual mean salary: $63,920
- #296 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,040

National
- Annual mean salary: $78,050
- Employment: 194,830
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($133,730)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($120,340)
--- Santa Rosa, CA ($118,980)
- Job description: Administer oral hygiene care to patients. Assess patient oral hygiene problems or needs and maintain health records. Advise patients on oral health maintenance and disease prevention. May provide advanced care such as providing fluoride treatment or administering topical anesthesia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HQkaM_0evMKXS500
Canva

#11. Magnetic resonance imaging technologists

St. Louis, MO-IL
- Annual mean salary: $64,520
- #130 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 600

National
- Annual mean salary: $75,960
- Employment: 39,270
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($140,980)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,590)
--- Modesto, CA ($112,080)
- Job description: Operate Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scanners. Monitor patient safety and comfort, and view images of area being scanned to ensure quality of pictures. May administer gadolinium contrast dosage intravenously. May interview patient, explain MRI procedures, and position patient on examining table. May enter into the computer data such as patient history, anatomical area to be scanned, orientation specified, and position of entry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47hdR8_0evMKXS500
Hitdelight // Shutterstock

#10. Architectural and civil drafters

St. Louis, MO-IL
- Annual mean salary: $64,650
- #25 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,120

National
- Annual mean salary: $59,120
- Employment: 99,180
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Anchorage, AK ($74,170)
--- Danbury, CT ($72,760)
--- Evansville, IN-KY ($72,370)
- Job description: Prepare detailed drawings of architectural and structural features of buildings or drawings and topographical relief maps used in civil engineering projects, such as highways, bridges, and public works. Use knowledge of building materials, engineering practices, and mathematics to complete drawings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4abjVF_0evMKXS500
Canva

#9. Industrial engineering technologists and technicians

St. Louis, MO-IL
- Annual mean salary: $67,540
- #18 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 620

National
- Annual mean salary: $59,920
- Employment: 62,980
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS ($94,500)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($84,600)
--- Albuquerque, NM ($81,910)
- Job description: Apply engineering theory and principles to problems of industrial layout or manufacturing production, usually under the direction of engineering staff. May perform time and motion studies on worker operations in a variety of industries for purposes such as establishing standard production rates or improving efficiency.

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in St. Louis that require a bachelor's degree

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Efr1W_0evMKXS500
Rawpixel.com //Shutterstock

#8. Web developers and digital interface designers

St. Louis, MO-IL
- Annual mean salary: $70,990
- #85 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,700

National
- Annual mean salary: $85,490
- Employment: 156,220
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($138,070)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,910)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,440)
- Job description: Develop and implement websites, web applications, application databases, and interactive web interfaces. Evaluate code to ensure that it is properly structured, meets industry standards, and is compatible with browsers and devices. Optimize website performance, scalability, and server-side code and processes. May develop website infrastructure and integrate websites with other computer applications.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wql6Z_0evMKXS500
anyaivanova // Shutterstock

#7. Electrical and electronic engineering technologists and technicians

St. Louis, MO-IL
- Annual mean salary: $71,990
- #59 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 530

National
- Annual mean salary: $68,310
- Employment: 115,270
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Bakersfield, CA ($90,130)
--- Salinas, CA ($87,550)
--- Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($85,190)
- Job description: Apply electrical and electronic theory and related knowledge, usually under the direction of engineering staff, to design, build, repair, adjust, and modify electrical components, circuitry, controls, and machinery for subsequent evaluation and use by engineering staff in making engineering design decisions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NNfgo_0evMKXS500
SofikoS // Shutterstock

#6. Diagnostic medical sonographers

St. Louis, MO-IL
- Annual mean salary: $72,210
- #117 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 810

National
- Annual mean salary: $77,790
- Employment: 73,920
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($138,130)
--- Santa Rosa, CA ($126,610)
--- Stockton-Lodi, CA ($121,710)
- Job description: Produce ultrasonic recordings of internal organs for use by physicians. Includes vascular technologists.

Canva

#5. Nuclear medicine technologists

St. Louis, MO-IL
- Annual mean salary: $74,480
- #65 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 250

National
- Annual mean salary: $82,080
- Employment: 17,510
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($139,410)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($136,650)
--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($135,660)
- Job description: Prepare, administer, and measure radioactive isotopes in therapeutic, diagnostic, and tracer studies using a variety of radioisotope equipment. Prepare stock solutions of radioactive materials and calculate doses to be administered by radiologists. Subject patients to radiation. Execute blood volume, red cell survival, and fat absorption studies following standard laboratory techniques.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T1kZN_0evMKXS500
Canva

#4. Electrical and electronics drafters

St. Louis, MO-IL
- Annual mean salary: $75,380
- #11 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 190

National
- Annual mean salary: $65,720
- Employment: 23,020
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,960)
--- Colorado Springs, CO ($83,220)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($82,680)
- Job description: Prepare wiring diagrams, circuit board assembly diagrams, and layout drawings used for the manufacture, installation, or repair of electrical equipment.

You may also like: Lowest-paying jobs in St. Louis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31tMM1_0evMKXS500
Andrei Agape // Shutterstock

#3. Avionics technicians

St. Louis, MO-IL
- Annual mean salary: $75,540
- #14 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 280

National
- Annual mean salary: $69,180
- Employment: 21,390
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,050)
--- Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($89,050)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($87,190)
- Job description: Install, inspect, test, adjust, or repair avionics equipment, such as radar, radio, navigation, and missile control systems in aircraft or space vehicles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TIBiz_0evMKXS500
Canva

#2. Radiation therapists

St. Louis, MO-IL
- Annual mean salary: $78,620
- #62 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 260

National
- Annual mean salary: $94,300
- Employment: 17,390
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($150,950)
--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($145,420)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,130)
- Job description: Provide radiation therapy to patients as prescribed by a radiation oncologist according to established practices and standards. Duties may include reviewing prescription and diagnosis; acting as liaison with physician and supportive care personnel; preparing equipment, such as immobilization, treatment, and protection devices; and maintaining records, reports, and files. May assist in dosimetry procedures and tumor localization.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g3oh1_0evMKXS500
Burben // Shutterstock

#1. Air traffic controllers

St. Louis, MO-IL
- Annual mean salary: $113,200
- #25 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 120

National
- Annual mean salary: $127,440
- Employment: 22,190
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($157,220)
--- Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($155,420)
--- Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($152,840)
- Job description: Control air traffic on and within vicinity of airport, and movement of air traffic between altitude sectors and control centers, according to established procedures and policies. Authorize, regulate, and control commercial airline flights according to government or company regulations to expedite and ensure flight safety.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Stacker
Stacker

17K+

Followers

17K+

Posts

2M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
KIDS
FOX2Now

Highest-rated steakhouses in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in St. Louis on Tripadvisor.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Education
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Education
City
Bakersfield, MO
24/7 Wall St.

States with the Most Job Openings

Though by many measures the economy is still recovering rapidly from the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. job growth continues to be strong. Still, many companies and businesses are struggling to find and hire workers as the number of unfilled jobs has hit a multi-decade high in recent months. There were 11.3 million job openings nationwide at […]
JOBS
Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota One of Highest-Paying States for These 4 Jobs

If you're looking for a new job, Minnesota is among the highest-paying states when it comes to these four professions. If you were one of the Minnesotans who told their boss to take this job and shove it during the Great Resignation the past two years, you might be looking for a new job. And, according to a new survey by data site, Stacker, if you get one of the following jobs, you'll be making more here in Minnesota than in most other states.
MINNESOTA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The State Where the Most People Are Quitting Their Jobs

In what has been dubbed the Great Resignation, Americans have been quitting their jobs in record numbers in recent months – a trend that shows few signs of slowing. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, some 4.3 million Americans quit their job in January 2022, down only slightly from an all time high of […]
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Mexican Restaurants#Canva Highest#American#Georgetown University#Center On Education
The Independent

$14M jury award for protesters could resonate around US

EDITED BY CMUMPHREY. TO MOVE OVERNIGHT TODAY, THURSDAY, MARCH 31. CODZ101-105 ON HOLD.A federal jury’s $14 million award to Denver protesters hit with pepper balls and a bag filled with lead during 2020 demonstrations over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis could resonate nationwide as courts weigh more than two dozen similar lawsuits. The jury found police used excessive force against protesters, violating their constitutional rights, and ordered the city of Denver to pay 12 who sued. Nationwide, there are at least 29 pending lawsuits challenging law enforcement use of force during the 2020 protests, according to...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Preschool
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Jobs
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy