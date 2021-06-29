As the world opens back up, Shutterfly helps you showcase your favorite moments

Whether you’re a wine enthusiast hoping to age your carefully curated stash or just someone looking for a place to store the spoils of your wine subscription, choosing the best wine fridge for your home and your lifestyle is an important step. According to winemaker Andrew Wilson, the most important factor to take into consideration regarding a wine fridge is the temperature. “Both red and white wine will age well at temperatures held in the mid-50s,” he explains, noting that “keeping wines away from constant light exposure would be another consideration since prolonged exposure could lead to atypical aging.”

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 12 DAYS AGO