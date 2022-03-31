ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talking Tech: A two-answer Wordle, and a robot that makes burgers

By Brett Molina, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
Thursday is here, Talking Tech readers. It's Brett Molina, fresh off wrapping his daily Wordle , and Worldle , and Dordle , to bring you tech headlines.

Speaking of Wordle, what a wild Wednesday for fans of the popular word game.

Why so special? It offered the rare moment where Wednesday's puzzle provided two different answers .

According to The New York Times, obscure or potentially insensitive words are being removed from the game over time. While many players saw one answer, others ended up with a different one.

Then again, if you're playing a spinoff like Quordle , two answers is a breeze.

Don't forget: if you're looking to beef up your statistics or are new to Wordle, try these tips to become a Wordle pro .

What else happened in Tech?

WHO ORDERED THE ROBOBURGER? A New Jersey mall is hosting a vending machine that makes fresh hamburgers . Wait, no pickles? Disappointed.

NOPE, NOT A JOKE. Dyson announced plans to launch headphones called the Dyson Zone that double as an air purifier using an attached visor.

CAN TIKTOK TRIGGER 'TICS' IN TEENS? We reached out to doctors for answers .

SMARTPHONE SPAM. Some Verizon customers are receiving spam text messages coming from their own phone number .

Thursday's tech tip

Today is World Backup Day, which means it's a great time to double-check how you're protecting your data. Here are five ways to make sure your important photos, documents and other files are secure .

This week on Talking Tech

On the Talking Tech podcast , we discuss the best apps for "adulting," tips for using voice assistants and those pesky spam texts.

One final note: Sunday marks the final episode of the Talking Tech podcast as we go on hiatus. But don't worry, the Talking Tech newsletter is here to stay.

Time to tackle my daily Quordle. Thanks for reading!

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23 .

