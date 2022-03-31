Body of teen abducted from Walmart parking lot found in remote Nevada gravesite

The body of missing teenager Naomi Irion was found in a gravesite in a remote part of Churchill County in Nevada, according to the local law enforcement agencies.

In a joint press release, Lyon and Churchill sheriff's offices said Irion’s body was found on Tuesday and confirmed to be that of the 18-year-old on Wednesday.

The cause of death has not been released.

The news came just hours after Troy Driver, 41, appeared in court via Zoom for an arraignment. Driver is accused of kidnapping Irion from a Walmart parking lot in Fernley, Nevada, about 30 miles east of Reno, on March 12.

The criminal complaint filed Wednesday by the Lyon County District Attorney's Office accuses Driver of abducting Irion "for the purpose of committing sexual assault and/or for the purpose of killing her."

The complaint did not cite evidence. Driver is expected in court again on April 5.

What's everyone talking about? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

'I was 24 years old': Man who buried school bus full of children for $5 million ransom approved for parole

“On Tuesday, investigators from the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office along with a Detective from the Lyon County Sheriff’s office responded to a remote part of Churchill County following a tip regarding the disappearance of Naomi Irion,” the statement released Wednesday night said. “Their investigative actions led them to a possible gravesite, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Forensic Investigative Services team was contacted and responded to assist in processing the scene."

Naomi Irion's family provided this most recent Instagram photo of Naomi, posted Jan. 31, 2022. Courtesy of Lyon County Sheriff's Office

No further information was released.

“We would like to extend our sympathy and condolences to the Irion family and thank all the volunteers for their hard work in trying to find Naomi and bring closure to the family,” the statement said.

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Body of teen abducted from Walmart parking lot found in remote Nevada gravesite