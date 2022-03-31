ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Churchill County, NV

Body of teen abducted from Walmart parking lot found in remote Nevada gravesite

By Kristin Oh, Reno Gazette Journal
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 1 day ago

The body of missing teenager Naomi Irion was found in a gravesite in a remote part of Churchill County in Nevada, according to the local law enforcement agencies.

In a joint press release, Lyon and Churchill sheriff's offices said Irion’s body was found on Tuesday and confirmed to be that of the 18-year-old on Wednesday.

The cause of death has not been released.

The news came just hours after Troy Driver, 41, appeared in court via Zoom for an arraignment. Driver is accused of kidnapping Irion from a Walmart parking lot in Fernley, Nevada, about 30 miles east of Reno, on March 12.

The criminal complaint filed Wednesday by the Lyon County District Attorney's Office accuses Driver of abducting Irion "for the purpose of committing sexual assault and/or for the purpose of killing her."

The complaint did not cite evidence. Driver is expected in court again on April 5.

What's everyone talking about? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

'I was 24 years old': Man who buried school bus full of children for $5 million ransom approved for parole

“On Tuesday, investigators from the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office along with a Detective from the Lyon County Sheriff’s office responded to a remote part of Churchill County following a tip regarding the disappearance of Naomi Irion,” the statement released Wednesday night said. “Their investigative actions led them to a possible gravesite, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Forensic Investigative Services team was contacted and responded to assist in processing the scene."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ftEzA_0evMK9b800
Naomi Irion's family provided this most recent Instagram photo of Naomi, posted Jan. 31, 2022. Courtesy of Lyon County Sheriff's Office

No further information was released.

“We would like to extend our sympathy and condolences to the Irion family and thank all the volunteers for their hard work in trying to find Naomi and bring closure to the family,” the statement said.

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Body of teen abducted from Walmart parking lot found in remote Nevada gravesite

Comments / 566

John Jeslis
1d ago

Bring back the Death ☠️💀 penetly now! Only true Justice for her! Prayers 🙏 for the family 😭.. Why? Why? Curious about his background 🤔

Reply(49)
368
Aurora's Crafts Carrasco
1d ago

My prayers go to her family I know how her parents feel for my oldest daughter was found dead on January first of this year at 6:00 in the morning and it's very painful for a mom to go through something like that. May your daughter rest in peace. Mine is resting in a better place

Reply(64)
213
Ms. Rain
1d ago

😩😩😩 I remember reading about her being a missing person and praying that she would be alright. 😩😔😔😔 Ladies, please get your CCW and try to be aware of surroundings, even when you're tired, just got off of work, etc. I am so sad for this young woman. 😔😔😔

Reply(18)
116
If you enjoy reading articles from
USA TODAY
USA TODAY

430K+

Followers

52K+

Posts

217M+

Views

Follow USA TODAY and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Fox News

Naomi Irion kidnapping suspect 'not talking,' family has 'no reason' to believe she is hurt, brother says

The search for missing Nevada 18-year-old woman Naomi Irion continues as a suspect in her kidnapping prepares to appear in court Wednesday for a bail hearing. Troy Driver, 41, is charged with first-degree kidnapping and is currently being held on $750,000 bond, according to the Lyon County Sheriff's Office. Irion remains missing, and the FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to her whereabouts.
FERNLEY, NV
The Independent

Terrifying video of woman stabbing officer after car crash is released by police

Body camera footage released by the St Lucie County Sheriff’s Office on Florida’s eastern coast shows a 22-year-old deputy being stabbed in the neck by a 21-year-old woman as he investigated a traffic accident. Deputy Cody Colangelo was responding to reports of a rollover crash on Wednesday night at around 11pm, but when he got to the crash site he found an empty vehicle. Witnesses told the officer that the driver, who was later identified as Leigha Michelle Day, 21, had left the car and ran down an embankment, according to WFLA. On Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office said Ms...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Reno, NV
Crime & Safety
State
Nevada State
City
Reno, NV
County
Lyon County, NV
County
Churchill County, NV
City
Fernley, NV
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Lyon County, NV
Crime & Safety
MyArkLaMiss

Open-mouth kiss lands woman in prison for 2 years

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman from Tennessee was sentenced to prison for passing contraband to a Pennsylvania federal inmate during a visit. According to federal prosecutors, Lisa Montpelier, 48, of Johnson City, Tennessee, was sentenced Tuesday to two years in prison and two years of supervised release for passing contraband to a federal […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Gravesite#Volunteers#Churchill Sheriff#Zoom#Driver Of
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Instagram
BigCountryHomepage

13-year-old was driving in crash that killed 9 people, NTSB said

ANDREWS and LUBBOCK, Texas — A 13-year-old child was behind the wheel of a Dodge pickup truck when it crashed into a van carrying members of the University of the Southwest golf team Tuesday night, according to officials with the National Transportation Safety Board. In all, nine people were killed, including the 13-year-old. “A 13-year-old […]
LUBBOCK, TX
WTOL 11

Video of deadly I-75 crash released

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation has released video of the fiery crash that killed two people early Thursday on I-75 near Alexis Road. An ODOT camera captured the crash that happened when a car headed south in the northbound lanes collided head-on with oncoming traffic. The...
TOLEDO, OH
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

430K+
Followers
52K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy