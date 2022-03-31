ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Highest paying jobs that require a 2 year degree in Salt Lake City

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HQkaM_0evMK8iP00
Canva

Highest paying jobs that require a 2 year degree in Salt Lake City

The American economy is increasingly becoming one in which a high school education is simply not enough. Of the 55 million job openings expected from 2010 to 2020, only 36% will require a high school education or less , 30% will require some college or an associate degree, while 35% will require at least a bachelor's degree, according Georgetown University's Center on Education and the Workplace.

Attaining an associate degree or better for 25- to 29-year-olds increased from 38% to 46% between 2000 to 2017, while bachelors degree attainment or better increased from 29% to 36%, and attainment of master's degrees or higher grew grown from 5% to 9%, according to the National Center for Education Statistics . While the largest percentage of U.S. workers only hold a high school diploma-with the second-highest percentage belonging to those with baccalaureate degrees-the number of holders of an associate or technical degree is rising.

Fortunately, the number of associate degree-friendly positions is growing. Stacker compiled a list of the highest and lowest paying jobs that require a 2-year degree in Salt Lake City using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics . Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage. Job descriptions are from O*NET .

With many people finding the cost of a four-year education too high, given the rising cost of tuition and stagnant wage growth, it's encouraging to know that there are obtainable, well-paying professions for those with a two-year degree. While a bachelor's degree holder can be expected to make about $500,000 more in lifetime earnings compared with an associate degree holder, the jobs we have listed show the exceptions.

Keep reading to learn about some well-paying gigs you can land with an associate degree.

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Salt Lake City for high school graduates

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=343MaP_0evMK8iP00
CHRISTOF STACHE // Getty Images

#31. Preschool teachers, except special education

Salt Lake City, UT
- Annual mean salary: $31,080
- #232 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 820

National
- Annual mean salary: $36,550
- Employment: 370,940
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Midland, TX ($58,080)
--- Odessa, TX ($54,120)
--- Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV ($52,350)
- Job description: Instruct preschool-aged students, following curricula or lesson plans, in activities designed to promote social, physical, and intellectual growth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hTfcY_0evMK8iP00
Canva

#30. Dietetic technicians

Salt Lake City, UT
- Annual mean salary: $32,640
- #46 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 380

National
- Annual mean salary: $32,920
- Employment: 26,430
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN ($55,310)
--- Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($49,860)
--- Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($46,450)
- Job description: Assist in the provision of food service and nutritional programs, under the supervision of a dietitian. May plan and produce meals based on established guidelines, teach principles of food and nutrition, or counsel individuals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nFbuD_0evMK8iP00
Maria Sbytova // Shutterstock

#29. Veterinary technologists and technicians

Salt Lake City, UT
- Annual mean salary: $32,780
- #219 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 620

National
- Annual mean salary: $37,860
- Employment: 109,490
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA ($56,020)
--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($53,580)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($53,440)
- Job description: Perform medical tests in a laboratory environment for use in the treatment and diagnosis of diseases in animals. Prepare vaccines and serums for prevention of diseases. Prepare tissue samples, take blood samples, and execute laboratory tests, such as urinalysis and blood counts. Clean and sterilize instruments and materials and maintain equipment and machines. May assist a veterinarian during surgery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IaWBd_0evMK8iP00
Dragon Images // Shutterstock

#28. Broadcast technicians

Salt Lake City, UT
- Annual mean salary: $36,960
- #84 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 260

National
- Annual mean salary: $49,250
- Employment: 25,960
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($67,430)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($65,510)
--- Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($63,680)
- Job description: Set up, operate, and maintain the electronic equipment used to acquire, edit, and transmit audio and video for radio or television programs. Control and adjust incoming and outgoing broadcast signals to regulate sound volume, signal strength, and signal clarity. Operate satellite, microwave, or other transmitter equipment to broadcast radio or television programs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D4WTT_0evMK8iP00
Queryzo // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Forest and conservation technicians

Salt Lake City, UT
- Annual mean salary: $39,090
- #61 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 130

National
- Annual mean salary: $42,780
- Employment: 30,150
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Utica-Rome, NY ($57,580)
--- Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($56,750)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($54,780)
- Job description: Provide technical assistance regarding the conservation of soil, water, forests, or related natural resources. May compile data pertaining to size, content, condition, and other characteristics of forest tracts under the direction of foresters, or train and lead forest workers in forest propagation and fire prevention and suppression. May assist conservation scientists in managing, improving, and protecting rangelands and wildlife habitats.

You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Salt Lake City

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11H0ei_0evMK8iP00
Rawpixel.com //Shutterstock

#26. Human resources assistants, except payroll and timekeeping

Salt Lake City, UT
- Annual mean salary: $41,440
- #157 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 450

National
- Annual mean salary: $44,170
- Employment: 108,470
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($55,950)
--- Ithaca, NY ($55,450)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($55,410)
- Job description: Compile and keep personnel records. Record data for each employee, such as address, weekly earnings, absences, amount of sales or production, supervisory reports, and date of and reason for termination. May prepare reports for employment records, file employment records, or search employee files and furnish information to authorized persons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LH6rD_0evMK8iP00
Oil and Gas Photographer // Shutterstock

#25. Mechanical engineering technologists and technicians

Salt Lake City, UT
- Annual mean salary: $45,230
- #142 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 420

National
- Annual mean salary: $60,880
- Employment: 39,880
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($83,570)
--- Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($83,310)
--- Albuquerque, NM ($81,560)
- Job description: Apply theory and principles of mechanical engineering to modify, develop, test, or adjust machinery and equipment under direction of engineering staff or physical scientists.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zmtwi_0evMK8iP00
Lighthunter // Shutterstock

#24. Medical equipment repairers

Salt Lake City, UT
- Annual mean salary: $48,350
- #108 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 320

National
- Annual mean salary: $55,090
- Employment: 48,510
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($89,250)
--- Modesto, CA ($83,280)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($74,310)
- Job description: Test, adjust, or repair biomedical or electromedical equipment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jQczq_0evMK8iP00
Dragon Images // Shutterstock

#23. Chemical technicians

Salt Lake City, UT
- Annual mean salary: $48,700
- #116 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 600

National
- Annual mean salary: $53,700
- Employment: 63,490
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Billings, MT ($85,460)
--- Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($75,430)
--- Baton Rouge, LA ($74,780)
- Job description: Conduct chemical and physical laboratory tests to assist scientists in making qualitative and quantitative analyses of solids, liquids, and gaseous materials for research and development of new products or processes, quality control, maintenance of environmental standards, and other work involving experimental, theoretical, or practical application of chemistry and related sciences.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CwTix_0evMK8iP00
U.S. Geological Survey // Flickr

#22. Geological and hydrologic technicians

Salt Lake City, UT
- Annual mean salary: $50,610
- #38 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 130

National
- Annual mean salary: $61,130
- Employment: 15,580
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($117,170)
--- Tulsa, OK ($89,180)
--- Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($80,250)
- Job description: Assist scientists or engineers in the use of electronic, sonic, or nuclear measuring instruments in laboratory, exploration, and production activities to obtain data indicating resources such as metallic ore, minerals, gas, coal, or petroleum. Analyze mud and drill cuttings. Chart pressure, temperature, and other characteristics of wells or bore holes.

You may also like: Biggest sources of immigrants to Salt Lake City

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4abjVF_0evMK8iP00
Canva

#21. Industrial engineering technologists and technicians

Salt Lake City, UT
- Annual mean salary: $50,950
- #155 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 410

National
- Annual mean salary: $59,920
- Employment: 62,980
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS ($94,500)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($84,600)
--- Albuquerque, NM ($81,910)
- Job description: Apply engineering theory and principles to problems of industrial layout or manufacturing production, usually under the direction of engineering staff. May perform time and motion studies on worker operations in a variety of industries for purposes such as establishing standard production rates or improving efficiency.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wql6Z_0evMK8iP00
anyaivanova // Shutterstock

#20. Electrical and electronic engineering technologists and technicians

Salt Lake City, UT
- Annual mean salary: $55,380
- #214 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 680

National
- Annual mean salary: $68,310
- Employment: 115,270
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Bakersfield, CA ($90,130)
--- Salinas, CA ($87,550)
--- Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($85,190)
- Job description: Apply electrical and electronic theory and related knowledge, usually under the direction of engineering staff, to design, build, repair, adjust, and modify electrical components, circuitry, controls, and machinery for subsequent evaluation and use by engineering staff in making engineering design decisions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lOqiC_0evMK8iP00
Canva

#19. Physical therapist assistants

Salt Lake City, UT
- Annual mean salary: $57,110
- #187 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 230

National
- Annual mean salary: $59,440
- Employment: 92,740
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($81,510)
--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($78,370)
--- Visalia-Porterville, CA ($78,240)
- Job description: Assist physical therapists in providing physical therapy treatments and procedures. May, in accordance with state laws, assist in the development of treatment plans, carry out routine functions, document the progress of treatment, and modify specific treatments in accordance with patient status and within the scope of treatment plans established by a physical therapist. Generally requires formal training.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KQVzh_0evMK8iP00
Canva

#18. Environmental engineering technologists and technicians

Salt Lake City, UT
- Annual mean salary: $57,970
- #26 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 150

National
- Annual mean salary: $56,570
- Employment: 17,070
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($80,200)
--- Anchorage, AK ($76,450)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($75,350)
- Job description: Apply theory and principles of environmental engineering to modify, test, and operate equipment and devices used in the prevention, control, and remediation of environmental problems, including waste treatment and site remediation, under the direction of engineering staff or scientists. May assist in the development of environmental remediation devices.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47hdR8_0evMK8iP00
Hitdelight // Shutterstock

#17. Architectural and civil drafters

Salt Lake City, UT
- Annual mean salary: $58,160
- #87 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,270

National
- Annual mean salary: $59,120
- Employment: 99,180
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Anchorage, AK ($74,170)
--- Danbury, CT ($72,760)
--- Evansville, IN-KY ($72,370)
- Job description: Prepare detailed drawings of architectural and structural features of buildings or drawings and topographical relief maps used in civil engineering projects, such as highways, bridges, and public works. Use knowledge of building materials, engineering practices, and mathematics to complete drawings.

You may also like: Where people in Salt Lake City are moving to most

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10tKWN_0evMK8iP00
GaudiLab // Shutterstock

#16. Paralegals and legal assistants

Salt Lake City, UT
- Annual mean salary: $58,270
- #56 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,190

National
- Annual mean salary: $56,610
- Employment: 332,720
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Napa, CA ($93,110)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($90,280)
--- Trenton, NJ ($77,970)
- Job description: Assist lawyers by investigating facts, preparing legal documents, or researching legal precedent. Conduct research to support a legal proceeding, to formulate a defense, or to initiate legal action.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VAQhW_0evMK8iP00
lenetstan // Shutterstock

#15. Radiologic technologists and technicians

Salt Lake City, UT
- Annual mean salary: $59,370
- #168 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 740

National
- Annual mean salary: $64,840
- Employment: 206,720
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($120,270)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,250)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($114,850)
- Job description: Take x-rays and CAT scans or administer nonradioactive materials into patient's bloodstream for diagnostic or research purposes. Includes radiologic technologists and technicians who specialize in other scanning modalities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zPrBw_0evMK8iP00
Canva

#14. Electro-mechanical and mechatronics technologists and technicians

Salt Lake City, UT
- Annual mean salary: $60,600
- #21 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 150

National
- Annual mean salary: $62,800
- Employment: 13,160
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($75,780)
--- Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($75,230)
--- California-Lexington Park, MD ($74,870)
- Job description: Operate, test, maintain, or adjust unmanned, automated, servomechanical, or electromechanical equipment. May operate unmanned submarines, aircraft, or other equipment to observe or record visual information at sites such as oil rigs, crop fields, buildings, or for similar infrastructure, deep ocean exploration, or hazardous waste removal. May assist engineers in testing and designing robotics equipment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3isYKz_0evMK8iP00
Canva

#13. Civil engineering technologists and technicians

Salt Lake City, UT
- Annual mean salary: $61,400
- #55 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 440

National
- Annual mean salary: $56,590
- Employment: 67,270
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($87,120)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($76,230)
--- Warner Robins, GA ($75,840)
- Job description: Apply theory and principles of civil engineering in planning, designing, and overseeing construction and maintenance of structures and facilities under the direction of engineering staff or physical scientists.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QeW2v_0evMK8iP00
Halfpoint // Shutterstock

#12. Cardiovascular technologists and technicians

Salt Lake City, UT
- Annual mean salary: $61,620
- #69 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 220

National
- Annual mean salary: $60,940
- Employment: 55,980
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($104,430)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($89,930)
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($88,450)
- Job description: Conduct tests on pulmonary or cardiovascular systems of patients for diagnostic, therapeutic, or research purposes. May conduct or assist in electrocardiograms, cardiac catheterizations, pulmonary functions, lung capacity, and similar tests.

You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Salt Lake City that don't require a college degree

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HrXuw_0evMK8iP00
photodiem // Shutterstock

#11. Environmental science and protection technicians, including health

Salt Lake City, UT
- Annual mean salary: $62,130
- #8 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 90

National
- Annual mean salary: $50,960
- Employment: 31,860
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($74,530)
--- Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($72,010)
--- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($70,850)
- Job description: Perform laboratory and field tests to monitor the environment and investigate sources of pollution, including those that affect health, under the direction of an environmental scientist, engineer, or other specialist. May collect samples of gases, soil, water, and other materials for testing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t1LR6_0evMK8iP00
Canva

#10. Occupational therapy assistants

Salt Lake City, UT
- Annual mean salary: $62,760
- #90 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 90

National
- Annual mean salary: $63,420
- Employment: 42,750
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($89,380)
--- McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($86,850)
--- Visalia-Porterville, CA ($84,370)
- Job description: Assist occupational therapists in providing occupational therapy treatments and procedures. May, in accordance with state laws, assist in development of treatment plans, carry out routine functions, direct activity programs, and document the progress of treatments. Generally requires formal training.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ATKli_0evMK8iP00
Arjuna Kodisinghe // Shutterstock

#9. Computer network support specialists

Salt Lake City, UT
- Annual mean salary: $63,620
- #137 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 900

National
- Annual mean salary: $71,040
- Employment: 184,220
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($92,550)
--- Greeley, CO ($92,240)
--- Barnstable Town, MA ($90,600)
- Job description: Analyze, test, troubleshoot, and evaluate existing network systems, such as local area networks (LAN), wide area networks (WAN), cloud networks, servers, and other data communications networks. Perform network maintenance to ensure networks operate correctly with minimal interruption.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T1kZN_0evMK8iP00
Canva

#8. Electrical and electronics drafters

Salt Lake City, UT
- Annual mean salary: $64,620
- #42 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 130

National
- Annual mean salary: $65,720
- Employment: 23,020
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,960)
--- Colorado Springs, CO ($83,220)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($82,680)
- Job description: Prepare wiring diagrams, circuit board assembly diagrams, and layout drawings used for the manufacture, installation, or repair of electrical equipment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QKyMH_0evMK8iP00
Dmytro Zinkevych // Shutterstock

#7. Respiratory therapists

Salt Lake City, UT
- Annual mean salary: $64,860
- #76 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 740

National
- Annual mean salary: $65,640
- Employment: 131,890
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($104,200)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($100,710)
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($100,080)
- Job description: Assess, treat, and care for patients with breathing disorders. Assume primary responsibility for all respiratory care modalities, including the supervision of respiratory therapy technicians. Initiate and conduct therapeutic procedures; maintain patient records; and select, assemble, check, and operate equipment.

You may also like: Metros sending the most people to Salt Lake City

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ad9ji_0evMK8iP00
Gearstd // Shutterstock

#6. Mechanical drafters

Salt Lake City, UT
- Annual mean salary: $66,700
- #29 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 310

National
- Annual mean salary: $61,490
- Employment: 51,620
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($105,360)
--- San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($80,820)
--- Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS ($78,680)
- Job description: Prepare detailed working diagrams of machinery and mechanical devices, including dimensions, fastening methods, and other engineering information.

Canva

#5. Magnetic resonance imaging technologists

Salt Lake City, UT
- Annual mean salary: $68,420
- #101 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 100

National
- Annual mean salary: $75,960
- Employment: 39,270
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($140,980)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,590)
--- Modesto, CA ($112,080)
- Job description: Operate Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scanners. Monitor patient safety and comfort, and view images of area being scanned to ensure quality of pictures. May administer gadolinium contrast dosage intravenously. May interview patient, explain MRI procedures, and position patient on examining table. May enter into the computer data such as patient history, anatomical area to be scanned, orientation specified, and position of entry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LlfUO_0evMK8iP00
Canva

#4. Dental hygienists

Salt Lake City, UT
- Annual mean salary: $73,390
- #170 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,210

National
- Annual mean salary: $78,050
- Employment: 194,830
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($133,730)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($120,340)
--- Santa Rosa, CA ($118,980)
- Job description: Administer oral hygiene care to patients. Assess patient oral hygiene problems or needs and maintain health records. Advise patients on oral health maintenance and disease prevention. May provide advanced care such as providing fluoride treatment or administering topical anesthesia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NNfgo_0evMK8iP00
SofikoS // Shutterstock

#3. Diagnostic medical sonographers

Salt Lake City, UT
- Annual mean salary: $77,670
- #77 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 310

National
- Annual mean salary: $77,790
- Employment: 73,920
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($138,130)
--- Santa Rosa, CA ($126,610)
--- Stockton-Lodi, CA ($121,710)
- Job description: Produce ultrasonic recordings of internal organs for use by physicians. Includes vascular technologists.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pf5cX_0evMK8iP00
Canva

#2. Nuclear medicine technologists

Salt Lake City, UT
- Annual mean salary: $78,190
- #45 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 50

National
- Annual mean salary: $82,080
- Employment: 17,510
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($139,410)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($136,650)
--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($135,660)
- Job description: Prepare, administer, and measure radioactive isotopes in therapeutic, diagnostic, and tracer studies using a variety of radioisotope equipment. Prepare stock solutions of radioactive materials and calculate doses to be administered by radiologists. Subject patients to radiation. Execute blood volume, red cell survival, and fat absorption studies following standard laboratory techniques.

You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Salt Lake City, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Efr1W_0evMK8iP00
Rawpixel.com //Shutterstock

#1. Web developers and digital interface designers

Salt Lake City, UT
- Annual mean salary: $79,120
- #47 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,330

National
- Annual mean salary: $85,490
- Employment: 156,220
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($138,070)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,910)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,440)
- Job description: Develop and implement websites, web applications, application databases, and interactive web interfaces. Evaluate code to ensure that it is properly structured, meets industry standards, and is compatible with browsers and devices. Optimize website performance, scalability, and server-side code and processes. May develop website infrastructure and integrate websites with other computer applications.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

What are the best steakhouses in Salt Lake City?

(STACKER) – Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry-aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
KIDS
24/7 Wall St.

States with the Most Job Openings

Though by many measures the economy is still recovering rapidly from the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. job growth continues to be strong. Still, many companies and businesses are struggling to find and hire workers as the number of unfilled jobs has hit a multi-decade high in recent months. There were 11.3 million job openings nationwide at […]
JOBS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
moneytalksnews.com

15 Cities Where Women Are Buying Homes

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Inspection Support Network. By a variety of metrics, women’s economic power has increased significantly in recent decades. The labor force participation rate for women has increased dramatically in the postwar era: Only around 1 in 3 women were working or seeking work in the late 1940s, compared with 3 out of 5 women now. Educational attainment has also grown, as the percentage of working women with a four-year degree has grown nearly fourfold since 1970. And factors like these have also contributed to a growth in earnings for women. While women still only earn around 80% of what men do on average, the gender wage gap has grown smaller over time.
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

The State Where the Most People Are Quitting Their Jobs

In what has been dubbed the Great Resignation, Americans have been quitting their jobs in record numbers in recent months – a trend that shows few signs of slowing. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, some 4.3 million Americans quit their job in January 2022, down only slightly from an all time high of […]
ECONOMY
KUTV

Outdoor Retailer show returning to Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Outdoor Retailer show is returning to Salt Lake City. In February, an environmental conservation group and two dozen outdoor recreation companies said they would boycott the Outdoor Retailer trade show if it was moved from Denver back to Utah. Outdoor recreation companies that...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Nutrition#Canva Highest#American#Georgetown University#Center On Education
The Independent

$14M jury award for protesters could resonate around US

EDITED BY CMUMPHREY. TO MOVE OVERNIGHT TODAY, THURSDAY, MARCH 31. CODZ101-105 ON HOLD.A federal jury’s $14 million award to Denver protesters hit with pepper balls and a bag filled with lead during 2020 demonstrations over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis could resonate nationwide as courts weigh more than two dozen similar lawsuits. The jury found police used excessive force against protesters, violating their constitutional rights, and ordered the city of Denver to pay 12 who sued. Nationwide, there are at least 29 pending lawsuits challenging law enforcement use of force during the 2020 protests, according to...
PROTESTS
ABC4

PHOTOS: Salt Lake City structure fire

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A structure fire occurred early Saturday morning. The incident happened around 1900 S. 900 W. Salt Lake City Fire Dept. reports that responding crews made a great stop and prevented the fire from spreading to nearby buildings.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Associated Press

Iris on national park battlefield may mark razed Black homes

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Nearly 60 years ago, a historic Black community founded as a home for newly freed slaves was demolished to expand a national park commemorating the Battle of New Orleans and Civil War casualties. Now park rangers and iris enthusiasts believe they may have found a botanical reminder — Louisiana iris and African lilies that the village’s residents may have planted.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Preschool
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Jobs
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy