ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado Transitioning From Mass Vaccination Sites To Traditional Health Care Settings

By Conor McCue
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ReW29_0evMJy7n00

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – Thursday marks the beginning of the next chapter in the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It includes a transition from mass vaccination and testing sites to providers, community organizations and mobile clinics.

With the majority of Coloradans partially vaccinated, the lines at drive up sites like the one at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park are often empty, but for months, these were an important part of the state’s COVID-19 response.

“I think it really was important and helpful as one of the many strategies to make vaccines accessible,” said Michele Askenazi, Director of Emergency Preparedness Response and Communicable Disease Surveillance for the Tri-County Health Department, which supported the state-run sites.

But after this Thursday, shots will no longer be available at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park. It’s one of 12 community sites closing as the state transitions its vaccination efforts to more traditional health care settings.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, people can still get their vaccines from more than 2,000 providers around the state. Those include private providers, pharmacies, community clinics and mobile clinics, Askenazi said.

“The work isn’t done yet; it’s just shifting to make sure that we’re addressing the needs of the community,” Askenazi said. “It’s looking at what’s a more sustainable model, and to make sure that it’s accessible and available to our communities to best meet the community needs.”

The change comes as federal COVID funding is running out. This week, the program that reimburses clinics for testing and treatment stopped accepting claims, and next week it’ll do the same for vaccine administration, a major change that could affect the uninsured.

“This really does beg the question, where should we focus our limited resources?” Dr. Celine Gounder, an infectious disease specialist told CBS News.

At Tri County, Askenazi said they’re working to answer that. Still, no matter the changes, vaccines and treatment won’t be hard to find.

“Vaccines are available,” Askenazi said. “It’s readily available, and we want to make sure it’s accessible, it’s free.”

As part of the state’s transition, testing sites will be gradually scaled down as well until July 1. A spokesperson for CDPHE said decisions will be data driven, and tests are still available across the state and through the federal at home testing program.

Comments / 2

Related
CBS Denver

Colorado Department Of Public Health To Phase Out Community COVID Vaccine Clinics

DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is phasing out its community vaccine clinics. That includes the COVID-19 Mobile Vaccine Clinic buses. (credit: CBS) Starting March 31, CDPHE will begin transitioning to traditional health care settings. Final operations for those sites are on the state’s website. CDPHE said nearly 2,000 providers are part of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination program, including doctor’s offices and pharmacies. (Photo by Andriy Andriyenko/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) The COVID-19 Mobile Vaccine Clinic buses will continue visiting communities until at least June 30 to reach those hard-to-contact populations. CDPHE said if necessary, those community vaccine clinics can be reestablished in about a month.
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

Colorado governor dials back COVID response, shuttering testing and vaccine sites

Data: N.Y. Times; Cartogram: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosColorado Gov. Jared Polis is washing his hands of COVID-19.What's happening: Colorado will close 14 community testing and vaccine sites March 31 as it reduces its role in fighting the coronavirus. Other free testing sites operated by state and local contractors will remain open for now.On Wednesday, the state stopped shipping at-home rapid tests to residents, telling Coloradans to instead request them through the federal government.Why it matters: Hundreds of thousands of people relied on the convenience of at-home kits and drive-through sites in the fight against COVID-19.Now, definitive PCR tests and vaccines — including...
COLORADO STATE
WUSA9

Here's who Dr. Fauci thinks will need a 4th COVID vaccine dose in the immediate future

WASHINGTON — As a new variant makes its way across the United States, many are wondering if everyone will need a fourth COVID vaccine dose to protect themselves. WUSA9 took those questions to President Biden's Chief Medical Advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Infectious Disease Specialist with the Mayo Clinic, Dr. John O'Horo, and Executive Director of Johns Hopkins International Vaccine Access Center, Dr. William Moss.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Vaccines
Local
Colorado COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
CNET

When the 4th Vaccine Booster Shot Will Be Available

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said the pharmaceutical company is submitting research to the US Food and Drug Administration to get approval for a fourth dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty. Another course of the vaccine is "necessary" to keep infections at bay, Bourla said Sunday on CBS's Face the Nation.
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicalXpress

Aspirin may improve three-month survival for patients critically ill with COVID-19

Antiplatelet drugs such as aspirin have little effect on the need for life support in COVID-19, but they may improve survival in the following months. People who become seriously ill with COVID-19 are at risk of developing blood clots that can block their blood vessels and lead to potentially fatal organ damage. Researchers want to know if this process could be prevented by treating patients with blood-thinning antiplatelet drugs.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Coloradans
MarketRealist

Lisinopril: Who Makes the Top Hypertension Drug in the U.S.?

Cardiovascular disease is rising worldwide. According to the CDC, one in every four Americans dies of heart disease, which makes it the leading cause of death in the U.S. High blood pressure is one of the major factors that increases the risk of heart disease. One of the first-line treatments for high blood pressure is lisinopril. It's the most popular medicine to treat high blood pressure in the U.S. So, who makes lisinopril?
HEALTH
Smithonian

U.S. Will Rename 660 Mountains, Rivers and More to Remove Racist Word

The United States Department of the Interior (DOI) proposed a list of new names for more than 660 geographic features across the country last month, the agency announced in a statement. Led by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, the first Native American to serve as cabinet secretary,...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Department of Health
deseret.com

The common ways people catch the omicron variant

The coronavirus pandemic is still ongoing across the United States and the world. In fact, the seven-day average for daily COVID-19 cases hovered around 59,000 cases per day last week, a sign that a significant portion of people is still getting infected with the virus. What to know: The omicron...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTVZ

Increased emergency SNAP benefits continue in April

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in April, officials said Tuesday. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In April, approximately 399,000...
Daily Voice

COVID-19: FDA Announces New Recall For At-Home Tests

Federal health officials are cautioning Americans not to use a specific COVID-19 at-home testing kit that has not been approved or authorized by medical authorities. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), are advising against the use of the LuSys Laboratories COVID-19 Antigen Test because they have not been cleared for use.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

Long COVID: Majority of Patients Suffer From 2 Main Symptoms

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Nearly two-thirds of people with long-term effects from COVID-19 experience problems with concentration and memory, according to a new study from Cambridge University. In a study of 181 patients with what's often called...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
42K+
Followers
24K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy