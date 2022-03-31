SofikoS // Shutterstock

Highest paying jobs that require a 2 year degree in Midland

The American economy is increasingly becoming one in which a high school education is simply not enough. Of the 55 million job openings expected from 2010 to 2020, only 36% will require a high school education or less , 30% will require some college or an associate degree, while 35% will require at least a bachelor's degree, according Georgetown University's Center on Education and the Workplace.

Attaining an associate degree or better for 25- to 29-year-olds increased from 38% to 46% between 2000 to 2017, while bachelors degree attainment or better increased from 29% to 36%, and attainment of master's degrees or higher grew grown from 5% to 9%, according to the National Center for Education Statistics . While the largest percentage of U.S. workers only hold a high school diploma-with the second-highest percentage belonging to those with baccalaureate degrees-the number of holders of an associate or technical degree is rising.

Fortunately, the number of associate degree-friendly positions is growing. Stacker compiled a list of the highest and lowest paying jobs that require a 2-year degree in Midland using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics . Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage. Job descriptions are from O*NET .

With many people finding the cost of a four-year education too high, given the rising cost of tuition and stagnant wage growth, it's encouraging to know that there are obtainable, well-paying professions for those with a two-year degree. While a bachelor's degree holder can be expected to make about $500,000 more in lifetime earnings compared with an associate degree holder, the jobs we have listed show the exceptions.

Keep reading to learn about some well-paying gigs you can land with an associate degree.

You may also like: Biggest sources of immigrants to Midland

Rawpixel.com //Shutterstock

#19. Human resources assistants, except payroll and timekeeping

Midland, TX

- Annual mean salary: $42,980

- #106 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 40



National

- Annual mean salary: $44,170

- Employment: 108,470

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($55,950)

--- Ithaca, NY ($55,450)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($55,410)

- Job description: Compile and keep personnel records. Record data for each employee, such as address, weekly earnings, absences, amount of sales or production, supervisory reports, and date of and reason for termination. May prepare reports for employment records, file employment records, or search employee files and furnish information to authorized persons.

Lighthunter // Shutterstock

#18. Medical equipment repairers

Midland, TX

- Annual mean salary: $44,240

- #138 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 40



National

- Annual mean salary: $55,090

- Employment: 48,510

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($89,250)

--- Modesto, CA ($83,280)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($74,310)

- Job description: Test, adjust, or repair biomedical or electromedical equipment.

GaudiLab // Shutterstock

#17. Paralegals and legal assistants

Midland, TX

- Annual mean salary: $45,110

- #261 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 120



National

- Annual mean salary: $56,610

- Employment: 332,720

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Napa, CA ($93,110)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($90,280)

--- Trenton, NJ ($77,970)

- Job description: Assist lawyers by investigating facts, preparing legal documents, or researching legal precedent. Conduct research to support a legal proceeding, to formulate a defense, or to initiate legal action.

photodiem // Shutterstock

#16. Environmental science and protection technicians, including health

Midland, TX

- Annual mean salary: $45,380

- #91 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: data not available



National

- Annual mean salary: $50,960

- Employment: 31,860

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($74,530)

--- Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($72,010)

--- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($70,850)

- Job description: Perform laboratory and field tests to monitor the environment and investigate sources of pollution, including those that affect health, under the direction of an environmental scientist, engineer, or other specialist. May collect samples of gases, soil, water, and other materials for testing.

U.S. Geological Survey // Flickr

#15. Geological and hydrologic technicians

Midland, TX

- Annual mean salary: $47,760

- #48 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 670



National

- Annual mean salary: $61,130

- Employment: 15,580

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($117,170)

--- Tulsa, OK ($89,180)

--- Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($80,250)

- Job description: Assist scientists or engineers in the use of electronic, sonic, or nuclear measuring instruments in laboratory, exploration, and production activities to obtain data indicating resources such as metallic ore, minerals, gas, coal, or petroleum. Analyze mud and drill cuttings. Chart pressure, temperature, and other characteristics of wells or bore holes.

You may also like: Metros sending the most people to Midland

Dragon Images // Shutterstock

#14. Chemical technicians

Midland, TX

- Annual mean salary: $53,710

- #61 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 130



National

- Annual mean salary: $53,700

- Employment: 63,490

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Billings, MT ($85,460)

--- Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($75,430)

--- Baton Rouge, LA ($74,780)

- Job description: Conduct chemical and physical laboratory tests to assist scientists in making qualitative and quantitative analyses of solids, liquids, and gaseous materials for research and development of new products or processes, quality control, maintenance of environmental standards, and other work involving experimental, theoretical, or practical application of chemistry and related sciences.

CHRISTOF STACHE // Getty Images

#13. Preschool teachers, except special education

Midland, TX

- Annual mean salary: $58,080

- #1 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 40



National

- Annual mean salary: $36,550

- Employment: 370,940

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Midland, TX ($58,080)

--- Odessa, TX ($54,120)

--- Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV ($52,350)

- Job description: Instruct preschool-aged students, following curricula or lesson plans, in activities designed to promote social, physical, and intellectual growth.

Gearstd // Shutterstock

#12. Mechanical drafters

Midland, TX

- Annual mean salary: $58,680

- #107 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 40



National

- Annual mean salary: $61,490

- Employment: 51,620

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($105,360)

--- San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($80,820)

--- Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS ($78,680)

- Job description: Prepare detailed working diagrams of machinery and mechanical devices, including dimensions, fastening methods, and other engineering information.

lenetstan // Shutterstock

#11. Radiologic technologists and technicians

Midland, TX

- Annual mean salary: $59,760

- #156 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 90



National

- Annual mean salary: $64,840

- Employment: 206,720

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($120,270)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,250)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($114,850)

- Job description: Take x-rays and CAT scans or administer nonradioactive materials into patient's bloodstream for diagnostic or research purposes. Includes radiologic technologists and technicians who specialize in other scanning modalities.

Hitdelight // Shutterstock

#10. Architectural and civil drafters

Midland, TX

- Annual mean salary: $62,530

- #39 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 110



National

- Annual mean salary: $59,120

- Employment: 99,180

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Anchorage, AK ($74,170)

--- Danbury, CT ($72,760)

--- Evansville, IN-KY ($72,370)

- Job description: Prepare detailed drawings of architectural and structural features of buildings or drawings and topographical relief maps used in civil engineering projects, such as highways, bridges, and public works. Use knowledge of building materials, engineering practices, and mathematics to complete drawings.

You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Midland that don't require a college degree

Dmytro Zinkevych // Shutterstock

#9. Respiratory therapists

Midland, TX

- Annual mean salary: $63,160

- #91 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 50



National

- Annual mean salary: $65,640

- Employment: 131,890

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($104,200)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($100,710)

--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($100,080)

- Job description: Assess, treat, and care for patients with breathing disorders. Assume primary responsibility for all respiratory care modalities, including the supervision of respiratory therapy technicians. Initiate and conduct therapeutic procedures; maintain patient records; and select, assemble, check, and operate equipment.

Canva

#8. Industrial engineering technologists and technicians

Midland, TX

- Annual mean salary: $66,460

- #24 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 120



National

- Annual mean salary: $59,920

- Employment: 62,980

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS ($94,500)

--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($84,600)

--- Albuquerque, NM ($81,910)

- Job description: Apply engineering theory and principles to problems of industrial layout or manufacturing production, usually under the direction of engineering staff. May perform time and motion studies on worker operations in a variety of industries for purposes such as establishing standard production rates or improving efficiency.

Canva

#7. Electro-mechanical and mechatronics technologists and technicians

Midland, TX

- Annual mean salary: $67,430

- #11 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: data not available



National

- Annual mean salary: $62,800

- Employment: 13,160

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($75,780)

--- Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($75,230)

--- California-Lexington Park, MD ($74,870)

- Job description: Operate, test, maintain, or adjust unmanned, automated, servomechanical, or electromechanical equipment. May operate unmanned submarines, aircraft, or other equipment to observe or record visual information at sites such as oil rigs, crop fields, buildings, or for similar infrastructure, deep ocean exploration, or hazardous waste removal. May assist engineers in testing and designing robotics equipment.

Canva

#6. Civil engineering technologists and technicians

Midland, TX

- Annual mean salary: $69,000

- #22 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 70



National

- Annual mean salary: $56,590

- Employment: 67,270

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($87,120)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($76,230)

--- Warner Robins, GA ($75,840)

- Job description: Apply theory and principles of civil engineering in planning, designing, and overseeing construction and maintenance of structures and facilities under the direction of engineering staff or physical scientists.

SofikoS // Shutterstock

#5. Diagnostic medical sonographers

Midland, TX

- Annual mean salary: $71,060

- #126 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 40



National

- Annual mean salary: $77,790

- Employment: 73,920

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($138,130)

--- Santa Rosa, CA ($126,610)

--- Stockton-Lodi, CA ($121,710)

- Job description: Produce ultrasonic recordings of internal organs for use by physicians. Includes vascular technologists.

You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Midland

Canva

#4. Physical therapist assistants

Midland, TX

- Annual mean salary: $71,970

- #14 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 40



National

- Annual mean salary: $59,440

- Employment: 92,740

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($81,510)

--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($78,370)

--- Visalia-Porterville, CA ($78,240)

- Job description: Assist physical therapists in providing physical therapy treatments and procedures. May, in accordance with state laws, assist in the development of treatment plans, carry out routine functions, document the progress of treatment, and modify specific treatments in accordance with patient status and within the scope of treatment plans established by a physical therapist. Generally requires formal training.

anyaivanova // Shutterstock

#3. Electrical and electronic engineering technologists and technicians

Midland, TX

- Annual mean salary: $74,100

- #37 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 80



National

- Annual mean salary: $68,310

- Employment: 115,270

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Bakersfield, CA ($90,130)

--- Salinas, CA ($87,550)

--- Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($85,190)

- Job description: Apply electrical and electronic theory and related knowledge, usually under the direction of engineering staff, to design, build, repair, adjust, and modify electrical components, circuitry, controls, and machinery for subsequent evaluation and use by engineering staff in making engineering design decisions.

Canva

#2. Dental hygienists

Midland, TX

- Annual mean salary: $75,780

- #136 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 30



National

- Annual mean salary: $78,050

- Employment: 194,830

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($133,730)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($120,340)

--- Santa Rosa, CA ($118,980)

- Job description: Administer oral hygiene care to patients. Assess patient oral hygiene problems or needs and maintain health records. Advise patients on oral health maintenance and disease prevention. May provide advanced care such as providing fluoride treatment or administering topical anesthesia.

Arjuna Kodisinghe // Shutterstock

#1. Computer network support specialists

Midland, TX

- Annual mean salary: $81,680

- #16 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 60



National

- Annual mean salary: $71,040

- Employment: 184,220

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($92,550)

--- Greeley, CO ($92,240)

--- Barnstable Town, MA ($90,600)

- Job description: Analyze, test, troubleshoot, and evaluate existing network systems, such as local area networks (LAN), wide area networks (WAN), cloud networks, servers, and other data communications networks. Perform network maintenance to ensure networks operate correctly with minimal interruption.