Highest paying jobs that require a 2 year degree in Monroe

The American economy is increasingly becoming one in which a high school education is simply not enough. Of the 55 million job openings expected from 2010 to 2020, only 36% will require a high school education or less , 30% will require some college or an associate degree, while 35% will require at least a bachelor's degree, according Georgetown University's Center on Education and the Workplace.

Attaining an associate degree or better for 25- to 29-year-olds increased from 38% to 46% between 2000 to 2017, while bachelors degree attainment or better increased from 29% to 36%, and attainment of master's degrees or higher grew grown from 5% to 9%, according to the National Center for Education Statistics . While the largest percentage of U.S. workers only hold a high school diploma-with the second-highest percentage belonging to those with baccalaureate degrees-the number of holders of an associate or technical degree is rising.

Fortunately, the number of associate degree-friendly positions is growing. Stacker compiled a list of the highest and lowest paying jobs that require a 2-year degree in Monroe using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics . Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage. Job descriptions are from O*NET .

With many people finding the cost of a four-year education too high, given the rising cost of tuition and stagnant wage growth, it's encouraging to know that there are obtainable, well-paying professions for those with a two-year degree. While a bachelor's degree holder can be expected to make about $500,000 more in lifetime earnings compared with an associate degree holder, the jobs we have listed show the exceptions.

Keep reading to learn about some well-paying gigs you can land with an associate degree.

#11. Paralegals and legal assistants

Monroe, LA

- Annual mean salary: $36,460

- #347 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 190



National

- Annual mean salary: $56,610

- Employment: 332,720

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Napa, CA ($93,110)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($90,280)

--- Trenton, NJ ($77,970)

- Job description: Assist lawyers by investigating facts, preparing legal documents, or researching legal precedent. Conduct research to support a legal proceeding, to formulate a defense, or to initiate legal action.

#10. Medical equipment repairers

Monroe, LA

- Annual mean salary: $38,900

- #161 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 40



National

- Annual mean salary: $55,090

- Employment: 48,510

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($89,250)

--- Modesto, CA ($83,280)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($74,310)

- Job description: Test, adjust, or repair biomedical or electromedical equipment.

#9. Cardiovascular technologists and technicians

Monroe, LA

- Annual mean salary: $49,200

- #136 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 40



National

- Annual mean salary: $60,940

- Employment: 55,980

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($104,430)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($89,930)

--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($88,450)

- Job description: Conduct tests on pulmonary or cardiovascular systems of patients for diagnostic, therapeutic, or research purposes. May conduct or assist in electrocardiograms, cardiac catheterizations, pulmonary functions, lung capacity, and similar tests.

#8. Radiologic technologists and technicians

Monroe, LA

- Annual mean salary: $50,810

- #307 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 170



National

- Annual mean salary: $64,840

- Employment: 206,720

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($120,270)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,250)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($114,850)

- Job description: Take x-rays and CAT scans or administer nonradioactive materials into patient's bloodstream for diagnostic or research purposes. Includes radiologic technologists and technicians who specialize in other scanning modalities.

#7. Computer network support specialists

Monroe, LA

- Annual mean salary: $52,600

- #270 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 90



National

- Annual mean salary: $71,040

- Employment: 184,220

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($92,550)

--- Greeley, CO ($92,240)

--- Barnstable Town, MA ($90,600)

- Job description: Analyze, test, troubleshoot, and evaluate existing network systems, such as local area networks (LAN), wide area networks (WAN), cloud networks, servers, and other data communications networks. Perform network maintenance to ensure networks operate correctly with minimal interruption.

#6. Respiratory therapists

Monroe, LA

- Annual mean salary: $55,130

- #216 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 90



National

- Annual mean salary: $65,640

- Employment: 131,890

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($104,200)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($100,710)

--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($100,080)

- Job description: Assess, treat, and care for patients with breathing disorders. Assume primary responsibility for all respiratory care modalities, including the supervision of respiratory therapy technicians. Initiate and conduct therapeutic procedures; maintain patient records; and select, assemble, check, and operate equipment.

#5. Diagnostic medical sonographers

Monroe, LA

- Annual mean salary: $56,670

- #232 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 90



National

- Annual mean salary: $77,790

- Employment: 73,920

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($138,130)

--- Santa Rosa, CA ($126,610)

--- Stockton-Lodi, CA ($121,710)

- Job description: Produce ultrasonic recordings of internal organs for use by physicians. Includes vascular technologists.

#4. Magnetic resonance imaging technologists

Monroe, LA

- Annual mean salary: $62,310

- #141 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 50



National

- Annual mean salary: $75,960

- Employment: 39,270

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($140,980)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,590)

--- Modesto, CA ($112,080)

- Job description: Operate Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scanners. Monitor patient safety and comfort, and view images of area being scanned to ensure quality of pictures. May administer gadolinium contrast dosage intravenously. May interview patient, explain MRI procedures, and position patient on examining table. May enter into the computer data such as patient history, anatomical area to be scanned, orientation specified, and position of entry.

#3. Dental hygienists

Monroe, LA

- Annual mean salary: $67,860

- #249 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: data not available



National

- Annual mean salary: $78,050

- Employment: 194,830

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($133,730)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($120,340)

--- Santa Rosa, CA ($118,980)

- Job description: Administer oral hygiene care to patients. Assess patient oral hygiene problems or needs and maintain health records. Advise patients on oral health maintenance and disease prevention. May provide advanced care such as providing fluoride treatment or administering topical anesthesia.

#2. Physical therapist assistants

Monroe, LA

- Annual mean salary: $70,020

- #24 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 80



National

- Annual mean salary: $59,440

- Employment: 92,740

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($81,510)

--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($78,370)

--- Visalia-Porterville, CA ($78,240)

- Job description: Assist physical therapists in providing physical therapy treatments and procedures. May, in accordance with state laws, assist in the development of treatment plans, carry out routine functions, document the progress of treatment, and modify specific treatments in accordance with patient status and within the scope of treatment plans established by a physical therapist. Generally requires formal training.

#1. Occupational therapy assistants

Monroe, LA

- Annual mean salary: $74,420

- #15 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 60



National

- Annual mean salary: $63,420

- Employment: 42,750

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($89,380)

--- McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($86,850)

--- Visalia-Porterville, CA ($84,370)

- Job description: Assist occupational therapists in providing occupational therapy treatments and procedures. May, in accordance with state laws, assist in development of treatment plans, carry out routine functions, direct activity programs, and document the progress of treatments. Generally requires formal training.