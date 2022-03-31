ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest paying jobs that require a 2 year degree in Columbus, Georgia

 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LlfUO_0evMJpBG00
Canva

Highest paying jobs that require a 2 year degree in Columbus

The American economy is increasingly becoming one in which a high school education is simply not enough. Of the 55 million job openings expected from 2010 to 2020, only 36% will require a high school education or less , 30% will require some college or an associate degree, while 35% will require at least a bachelor's degree, according Georgetown University's Center on Education and the Workplace.

Attaining an associate degree or better for 25- to 29-year-olds increased from 38% to 46% between 2000 to 2017, while bachelors degree attainment or better increased from 29% to 36%, and attainment of master's degrees or higher grew grown from 5% to 9%, according to the National Center for Education Statistics . While the largest percentage of U.S. workers only hold a high school diploma-with the second-highest percentage belonging to those with baccalaureate degrees-the number of holders of an associate or technical degree is rising.

Fortunately, the number of associate degree-friendly positions is growing. Stacker compiled a list of the highest and lowest paying jobs that require a 2-year degree in Columbus using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics . Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage. Job descriptions are from O*NET .

With many people finding the cost of a four-year education too high, given the rising cost of tuition and stagnant wage growth, it's encouraging to know that there are obtainable, well-paying professions for those with a two-year degree. While a bachelor's degree holder can be expected to make about $500,000 more in lifetime earnings compared with an associate degree holder, the jobs we have listed show the exceptions.

Keep reading to learn about some well-paying gigs you can land with an associate degree.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IaWBd_0evMJpBG00
Dragon Images // Shutterstock

#18. Broadcast technicians

Columbus, GA-AL
- Annual mean salary: $21,290
- #106 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 70

National
- Annual mean salary: $49,250
- Employment: 25,960
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($67,430)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($65,510)
--- Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($63,680)
- Job description: Set up, operate, and maintain the electronic equipment used to acquire, edit, and transmit audio and video for radio or television programs. Control and adjust incoming and outgoing broadcast signals to regulate sound volume, signal strength, and signal clarity. Operate satellite, microwave, or other transmitter equipment to broadcast radio or television programs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nFbuD_0evMJpBG00
Maria Sbytova // Shutterstock

#17. Veterinary technologists and technicians

Columbus, GA-AL
- Annual mean salary: $30,340
- #264 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 70

National
- Annual mean salary: $37,860
- Employment: 109,490
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA ($56,020)
--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($53,580)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($53,440)
- Job description: Perform medical tests in a laboratory environment for use in the treatment and diagnosis of diseases in animals. Prepare vaccines and serums for prevention of diseases. Prepare tissue samples, take blood samples, and execute laboratory tests, such as urinalysis and blood counts. Clean and sterilize instruments and materials and maintain equipment and machines. May assist a veterinarian during surgery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=343MaP_0evMJpBG00
CHRISTOF STACHE // Getty Images

#16. Preschool teachers, except special education

Columbus, GA-AL
- Annual mean salary: $30,770
- #236 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 330

National
- Annual mean salary: $36,550
- Employment: 370,940
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Midland, TX ($58,080)
--- Odessa, TX ($54,120)
--- Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV ($52,350)
- Job description: Instruct preschool-aged students, following curricula or lesson plans, in activities designed to promote social, physical, and intellectual growth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11H0ei_0evMJpBG00
Rawpixel.com //Shutterstock

#15. Human resources assistants, except payroll and timekeeping

Columbus, GA-AL
- Annual mean salary: $39,230
- #217 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 200

National
- Annual mean salary: $44,170
- Employment: 108,470
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($55,950)
--- Ithaca, NY ($55,450)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($55,410)
- Job description: Compile and keep personnel records. Record data for each employee, such as address, weekly earnings, absences, amount of sales or production, supervisory reports, and date of and reason for termination. May prepare reports for employment records, file employment records, or search employee files and furnish information to authorized persons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10tKWN_0evMJpBG00
GaudiLab // Shutterstock

#14. Paralegals and legal assistants

Columbus, GA-AL
- Annual mean salary: $48,740
- #196 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 150

National
- Annual mean salary: $56,610
- Employment: 332,720
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Napa, CA ($93,110)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($90,280)
--- Trenton, NJ ($77,970)
- Job description: Assist lawyers by investigating facts, preparing legal documents, or researching legal precedent. Conduct research to support a legal proceeding, to formulate a defense, or to initiate legal action.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47hdR8_0evMJpBG00
Hitdelight // Shutterstock

#13. Architectural and civil drafters

Columbus, GA-AL
- Annual mean salary: $48,880
- #234 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 70

National
- Annual mean salary: $59,120
- Employment: 99,180
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Anchorage, AK ($74,170)
--- Danbury, CT ($72,760)
--- Evansville, IN-KY ($72,370)
- Job description: Prepare detailed drawings of architectural and structural features of buildings or drawings and topographical relief maps used in civil engineering projects, such as highways, bridges, and public works. Use knowledge of building materials, engineering practices, and mathematics to complete drawings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QeW2v_0evMJpBG00
Halfpoint // Shutterstock

#12. Cardiovascular technologists and technicians

Columbus, GA-AL
- Annual mean salary: $49,260
- #135 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 30

National
- Annual mean salary: $60,940
- Employment: 55,980
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($104,430)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($89,930)
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($88,450)
- Job description: Conduct tests on pulmonary or cardiovascular systems of patients for diagnostic, therapeutic, or research purposes. May conduct or assist in electrocardiograms, cardiac catheterizations, pulmonary functions, lung capacity, and similar tests.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VAQhW_0evMJpBG00
lenetstan // Shutterstock

#11. Radiologic technologists and technicians

Columbus, GA-AL
- Annual mean salary: $51,050
- #303 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 170

National
- Annual mean salary: $64,840
- Employment: 206,720
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($120,270)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,250)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($114,850)
- Job description: Take x-rays and CAT scans or administer nonradioactive materials into patient's bloodstream for diagnostic or research purposes. Includes radiologic technologists and technicians who specialize in other scanning modalities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zmtwi_0evMJpBG00
Lighthunter // Shutterstock

#10. Medical equipment repairers

Columbus, GA-AL
- Annual mean salary: $51,460
- #89 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 60

National
- Annual mean salary: $55,090
- Employment: 48,510
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($89,250)
--- Modesto, CA ($83,280)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($74,310)
- Job description: Test, adjust, or repair biomedical or electromedical equipment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jQczq_0evMJpBG00
Dragon Images // Shutterstock

#9. Chemical technicians

Columbus, GA-AL
- Annual mean salary: $51,660
- #85 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 120

National
- Annual mean salary: $53,700
- Employment: 63,490
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Billings, MT ($85,460)
--- Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($75,430)
--- Baton Rouge, LA ($74,780)
- Job description: Conduct chemical and physical laboratory tests to assist scientists in making qualitative and quantitative analyses of solids, liquids, and gaseous materials for research and development of new products or processes, quality control, maintenance of environmental standards, and other work involving experimental, theoretical, or practical application of chemistry and related sciences.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NNfgo_0evMJpBG00
SofikoS // Shutterstock

#8. Diagnostic medical sonographers

Columbus, GA-AL
- Annual mean salary: $54,970
- #237 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 90

National
- Annual mean salary: $77,790
- Employment: 73,920
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($138,130)
--- Santa Rosa, CA ($126,610)
--- Stockton-Lodi, CA ($121,710)
- Job description: Produce ultrasonic recordings of internal organs for use by physicians. Includes vascular technologists.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lOqiC_0evMJpBG00
Canva

#7. Physical therapist assistants

Columbus, GA-AL
- Annual mean salary: $55,110
- #223 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 100

National
- Annual mean salary: $59,440
- Employment: 92,740
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($81,510)
--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($78,370)
--- Visalia-Porterville, CA ($78,240)
- Job description: Assist physical therapists in providing physical therapy treatments and procedures. May, in accordance with state laws, assist in the development of treatment plans, carry out routine functions, document the progress of treatment, and modify specific treatments in accordance with patient status and within the scope of treatment plans established by a physical therapist. Generally requires formal training.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QKyMH_0evMJpBG00
Dmytro Zinkevych // Shutterstock

#6. Respiratory therapists

Columbus, GA-AL
- Annual mean salary: $55,330
- #213 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 130

National
- Annual mean salary: $65,640
- Employment: 131,890
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($104,200)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($100,710)
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($100,080)
- Job description: Assess, treat, and care for patients with breathing disorders. Assume primary responsibility for all respiratory care modalities, including the supervision of respiratory therapy technicians. Initiate and conduct therapeutic procedures; maintain patient records; and select, assemble, check, and operate equipment.

Canva

#5. Dental hygienists

Columbus, GA-AL
- Annual mean salary: $58,720
- #340 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 170

National
- Annual mean salary: $78,050
- Employment: 194,830
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($133,730)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($120,340)
--- Santa Rosa, CA ($118,980)
- Job description: Administer oral hygiene care to patients. Assess patient oral hygiene problems or needs and maintain health records. Advise patients on oral health maintenance and disease prevention. May provide advanced care such as providing fluoride treatment or administering topical anesthesia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t1LR6_0evMJpBG00
Canva

#4. Occupational therapy assistants

Columbus, GA-AL
- Annual mean salary: $61,950
- #96 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 40

National
- Annual mean salary: $63,420
- Employment: 42,750
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($89,380)
--- McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($86,850)
--- Visalia-Porterville, CA ($84,370)
- Job description: Assist occupational therapists in providing occupational therapy treatments and procedures. May, in accordance with state laws, assist in development of treatment plans, carry out routine functions, direct activity programs, and document the progress of treatments. Generally requires formal training.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ATKli_0evMJpBG00
Arjuna Kodisinghe // Shutterstock

#3. Computer network support specialists

Columbus, GA-AL
- Annual mean salary: $62,450
- #160 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 90

National
- Annual mean salary: $71,040
- Employment: 184,220
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($92,550)
--- Greeley, CO ($92,240)
--- Barnstable Town, MA ($90,600)
- Job description: Analyze, test, troubleshoot, and evaluate existing network systems, such as local area networks (LAN), wide area networks (WAN), cloud networks, servers, and other data communications networks. Perform network maintenance to ensure networks operate correctly with minimal interruption.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wql6Z_0evMJpBG00
anyaivanova // Shutterstock

#2. Electrical and electronic engineering technologists and technicians

Columbus, GA-AL
- Annual mean salary: $62,960
- #133 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available

National
- Annual mean salary: $68,310
- Employment: 115,270
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Bakersfield, CA ($90,130)
--- Salinas, CA ($87,550)
--- Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($85,190)
- Job description: Apply electrical and electronic theory and related knowledge, usually under the direction of engineering staff, to design, build, repair, adjust, and modify electrical components, circuitry, controls, and machinery for subsequent evaluation and use by engineering staff in making engineering design decisions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Efr1W_0evMJpBG00
Rawpixel.com //Shutterstock

#1. Web developers and digital interface designers

Columbus, GA-AL
- Annual mean salary: $88,720
- #16 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 120

National
- Annual mean salary: $85,490
- Employment: 156,220
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($138,070)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,910)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,440)
- Job description: Develop and implement websites, web applications, application databases, and interactive web interfaces. Evaluate code to ensure that it is properly structured, meets industry standards, and is compatible with browsers and devices. Optimize website performance, scalability, and server-side code and processes. May develop website infrastructure and integrate websites with other computer applications.

