ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

NTSB Report Shows Railway Worker In Denver Died When He Fell Off Train

By Jack Lowenstein
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 2 days ago

(CBS4) — The National Transportation Safety Board recently released its preliminary investigation into the death of a railway worker in Denver last month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06U53W_0evMJlta00

(credit: NTSB)

According to the report, a BNSF Railway remote control operator died when he fell from the front of a locomotive while switching railroad cars.

The worker was equipped with a device that detects the position of an operator. That device initiates an emergency application of the train’s air brakes.

The worker’s death remains under investigation by NTSB.

RELATED: BNSF Rail Employee Dies After Accident Involving Train

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Cars
Local
Colorado Cars
Denver, CO
Traffic
Local
Colorado Traffic
Travel + Leisure

Here's How Many Planes Are in the Air at Any Given Moment

We think it's pretty safe to say that many travelers have asked themselves at one point or another, "how many planes are in the air right now?" It's a fair question! And given that pretty much every single plane is tracked in some capacity, it's actually one that can be answered. So we asked the experts at flight-tracking software company FlightAware to help us figure it out.
LIFESTYLE
CBS Denver

1 Dead After Head-On Collision On Highway 93, Road Closed

(CBS4) – Authorities closed Highway 93 after a deadly head-on crash with a semi-truck and a vehicle on Tuesday morning. (credit: CDOT) According to Colorado State Patrol, troopers responded to the call just after 7:30 a.m. It happened between Highway 72 and Leyden Road, and that’s the area that was closed before 8 a.m. An occupant in the passenger vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The semi caught fire, but CSP says no other injuries have been reported. Crash investigators are looking into whether a third vehicle was involved in this crash, and the cause remains under investigation. Hwy 93 is closed in both directions between Hwy 72 and Leyden Rd in #Jeffco due to a head on collision. Please avoid the area and find alternative routes until the accident is cleared. #JCSO pic.twitter.com/xLOHTIiOE5 — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) March 29, 2022 The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office asked drivers in a tweet to avoid the area. Highway 93 runs between Boulder and Golden on the west end of the Denver metro area.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Railway#Vehicles#Bnsf Railway
US News and World Report

2 Killed in Vehicle Crashes in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Two people died after being hit by vehicles in Aurora, police said. The Aurora Police Department said at around 7:50 p.m. Friday a man was attempting to cross East Colfax Avenue when he was hit by a vehicle, 9News reported. The driver of the vehicle...
AURORA, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
NTSB
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
The Independent

Pilot called out by passenger for taking secret photos of flight attendant on plane

A passenger has called out a pilot she claims works for Delta Air Lines, after she filmed him taking secret photos of a colleague from behind on a Frontier Airlines flight.Tweeting from what appears to be a newly-created, anonymous account, the customer posted a video of a pilot in uniform, seated in the plane cabin, appearing to take sneaky photos of a flight attendant’s legs and backside on his phone while hiding it behind a Kindle.The man seems to wait until the female flight attendant reaches up for the overheard lockers to snap a couple of pictures of her skirt...
PUBLIC SAFETY
simpleflying.com

Simulation Gone Wrong: The Crash Of Delta Air Lines Flight 9877

On March 30, I967, a Delta Air Lines DC-8, registration number N802E, operating as Flight 9877, crashed while landing at New Orleans International Airport (MSY) in Kenner, Louisiana. The flight was to provide crew training for a captain-trainee and a flight engineer. In addition to the two trainees, a flight engineer-instructor was onboard for a routine proficiency check.
KENNER, LA
simpleflying.com

Deadly Seat Swap: The Crash Of United Airlines Flight 2885

In sophisticated airliners that take months, if not years, to learn to fly, members of the flight crew inside the cockpit have dedicated roles and responsibilities. These roles allow for the maintenance of safe flight to be observed at all times. However, in a shocking incident in 1983, the crew operating a United Airlines cargo flight decided to switch roles. This bizarre decision cost the lives of the three crew members involved and the total loss of the aircraft they were tasked to fly.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
41K+
Followers
24K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy