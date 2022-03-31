NTSB Report Shows Railway Worker In Denver Died When He Fell Off Train

(CBS4) — The National Transportation Safety Board recently released its preliminary investigation into the death of a railway worker in Denver last month.

According to the report, a BNSF Railway remote control operator died when he fell from the front of a locomotive while switching railroad cars.

The worker was equipped with a device that detects the position of an operator. That device initiates an emergency application of the train’s air brakes.

The worker’s death remains under investigation by NTSB.

RELATED: BNSF Rail Employee Dies After Accident Involving Train