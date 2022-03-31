Parents Of Child Who Died From Amoeba At Arlington Splash Pad Speak After Reaching Settlement

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The parents of a boy who died from a rare amoeba traced back to an Arlington splash pad last September spoke for the first time Thursday about coming to a settlement agreement with the city.

Beyond a financial payout of $250,000, the agreement includes a long list of infrastructure upgrades and safety protocols for aquatic facilities.

The parents of Bakari Williams said the improvements, and the prevention of another death were the main goal of their legal action.

While trusting the protocols will work, Tariq Williams indicated he would be watching to see if the city implements them.

“Trusting people to take responsibility and trusting their employees to take what’s being handed to them and actually implement it? That’s a different thing,” he said.

Williams’ son was 3 years old when he died in September.

Tests of the water at Don Misenheimer park showed he had likely contracted the Naeglaria fowleri amoeba, which would have come in through his nose and eventually to his brain.

The city found gaps in its water testing, something it has now agreed to make more transparent to the public online.

The agreement also requires the city to prepare a “lessons learned” presentation it can deliver to other municipalities at conferences, something Bakari’s mother said was important for the agreement to potentially have impact beyond Arlington.

“I personally never heard of anything like this until it happened to us,” said Kayla Mitchell. “A lot of things that have happened we never heard about or knew about until it happened.”

Attorneys for the family said there was nothing they had asked for that the city didn’t agree to.

The agreement requires new equipment installations to be done by Memorial Day weekend, and before the summer swimming season opens.

WATCH THE FULL NEWS CONFERENCE BELOW