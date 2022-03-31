Halfpoint // Shutterstock

Highest paying jobs that require a 2 year degree in Youngstown

The American economy is increasingly becoming one in which a high school education is simply not enough. Of the 55 million job openings expected from 2010 to 2020, only 36% will require a high school education or less , 30% will require some college or an associate degree, while 35% will require at least a bachelor's degree, according Georgetown University's Center on Education and the Workplace.

Attaining an associate degree or better for 25- to 29-year-olds increased from 38% to 46% between 2000 to 2017, while bachelors degree attainment or better increased from 29% to 36%, and attainment of master's degrees or higher grew grown from 5% to 9%, according to the National Center for Education Statistics . While the largest percentage of U.S. workers only hold a high school diploma-with the second-highest percentage belonging to those with baccalaureate degrees-the number of holders of an associate or technical degree is rising.

Fortunately, the number of associate degree-friendly positions is growing. Stacker compiled a list of the highest and lowest paying jobs that require a 2-year degree in Youngstown using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics . Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage. Job descriptions are from O*NET .

With many people finding the cost of a four-year education too high, given the rising cost of tuition and stagnant wage growth, it's encouraging to know that there are obtainable, well-paying professions for those with a two-year degree. While a bachelor's degree holder can be expected to make about $500,000 more in lifetime earnings compared with an associate degree holder, the jobs we have listed show the exceptions.

Keep reading to learn about some well-paying gigs you can land with an associate degree.

#22. Dietetic technicians

Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA

- Annual mean salary: $28,100

- #88 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 50



National

- Annual mean salary: $32,920

- Employment: 26,430

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN ($55,310)

--- Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($49,860)

--- Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($46,450)

- Job description: Assist in the provision of food service and nutritional programs, under the supervision of a dietitian. May plan and produce meals based on established guidelines, teach principles of food and nutrition, or counsel individuals.

#21. Preschool teachers, except special education

Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA

- Annual mean salary: $29,650

- #267 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 380



National

- Annual mean salary: $36,550

- Employment: 370,940

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Midland, TX ($58,080)

--- Odessa, TX ($54,120)

--- Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV ($52,350)

- Job description: Instruct preschool-aged students, following curricula or lesson plans, in activities designed to promote social, physical, and intellectual growth.

#20. Veterinary technologists and technicians

Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA

- Annual mean salary: $30,840

- #257 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 120



National

- Annual mean salary: $37,860

- Employment: 109,490

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA ($56,020)

--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($53,580)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($53,440)

- Job description: Perform medical tests in a laboratory environment for use in the treatment and diagnosis of diseases in animals. Prepare vaccines and serums for prevention of diseases. Prepare tissue samples, take blood samples, and execute laboratory tests, such as urinalysis and blood counts. Clean and sterilize instruments and materials and maintain equipment and machines. May assist a veterinarian during surgery.

#19. Human resources assistants, except payroll and timekeeping

Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA

- Annual mean salary: $37,300

- #258 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 80



National

- Annual mean salary: $44,170

- Employment: 108,470

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($55,950)

--- Ithaca, NY ($55,450)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($55,410)

- Job description: Compile and keep personnel records. Record data for each employee, such as address, weekly earnings, absences, amount of sales or production, supervisory reports, and date of and reason for termination. May prepare reports for employment records, file employment records, or search employee files and furnish information to authorized persons.

#18. Paralegals and legal assistants

Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA

- Annual mean salary: $42,510

- #298 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 210



National

- Annual mean salary: $56,610

- Employment: 332,720

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Napa, CA ($93,110)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($90,280)

--- Trenton, NJ ($77,970)

- Job description: Assist lawyers by investigating facts, preparing legal documents, or researching legal precedent. Conduct research to support a legal proceeding, to formulate a defense, or to initiate legal action.

#17. Industrial engineering technologists and technicians

Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA

- Annual mean salary: $46,370

- #177 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 60



National

- Annual mean salary: $59,920

- Employment: 62,980

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS ($94,500)

--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($84,600)

--- Albuquerque, NM ($81,910)

- Job description: Apply engineering theory and principles to problems of industrial layout or manufacturing production, usually under the direction of engineering staff. May perform time and motion studies on worker operations in a variety of industries for purposes such as establishing standard production rates or improving efficiency.

#16. Medical equipment repairers

Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA

- Annual mean salary: $49,510

- #101 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 40



National

- Annual mean salary: $55,090

- Employment: 48,510

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($89,250)

--- Modesto, CA ($83,280)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($74,310)

- Job description: Test, adjust, or repair biomedical or electromedical equipment.

#15. Mechanical drafters

Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA

- Annual mean salary: $49,990

- #178 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 70



National

- Annual mean salary: $61,490

- Employment: 51,620

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($105,360)

--- San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($80,820)

--- Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS ($78,680)

- Job description: Prepare detailed working diagrams of machinery and mechanical devices, including dimensions, fastening methods, and other engineering information.

#14. Radiologic technologists and technicians

Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA

- Annual mean salary: $51,070

- #302 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 400



National

- Annual mean salary: $64,840

- Employment: 206,720

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($120,270)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,250)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($114,850)

- Job description: Take x-rays and CAT scans or administer nonradioactive materials into patient's bloodstream for diagnostic or research purposes. Includes radiologic technologists and technicians who specialize in other scanning modalities.

#13. Morticians, undertakers, and funeral arrangers

Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA

- Annual mean salary: $51,880

- #60 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: data not available



National

- Annual mean salary: $59,000

- Employment: 24,560

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($93,870)

--- New Haven, CT ($89,570)

--- Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($81,970)

- Job description: Perform various tasks to arrange and direct individual funeral services, such as coordinating transportation of body to mortuary, interviewing family or other authorized person to arrange details, selecting pallbearers, aiding with the selection of officials for religious rites, and providing transportation for mourners.

#12. Civil engineering technologists and technicians

Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA

- Annual mean salary: $53,230

- #129 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 30



National

- Annual mean salary: $56,590

- Employment: 67,270

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($87,120)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($76,230)

--- Warner Robins, GA ($75,840)

- Job description: Apply theory and principles of civil engineering in planning, designing, and overseeing construction and maintenance of structures and facilities under the direction of engineering staff or physical scientists.

#11. Computer network support specialists

Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA

- Annual mean salary: $53,320

- #266 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 190



National

- Annual mean salary: $71,040

- Employment: 184,220

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($92,550)

--- Greeley, CO ($92,240)

--- Barnstable Town, MA ($90,600)

- Job description: Analyze, test, troubleshoot, and evaluate existing network systems, such as local area networks (LAN), wide area networks (WAN), cloud networks, servers, and other data communications networks. Perform network maintenance to ensure networks operate correctly with minimal interruption.

#10. Architectural and civil drafters

Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA

- Annual mean salary: $55,780

- #125 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 100



National

- Annual mean salary: $59,120

- Employment: 99,180

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Anchorage, AK ($74,170)

--- Danbury, CT ($72,760)

--- Evansville, IN-KY ($72,370)

- Job description: Prepare detailed drawings of architectural and structural features of buildings or drawings and topographical relief maps used in civil engineering projects, such as highways, bridges, and public works. Use knowledge of building materials, engineering practices, and mathematics to complete drawings.

#9. Respiratory therapists

Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA

- Annual mean salary: $57,390

- #187 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 280



National

- Annual mean salary: $65,640

- Employment: 131,890

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($104,200)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($100,710)

--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($100,080)

- Job description: Assess, treat, and care for patients with breathing disorders. Assume primary responsibility for all respiratory care modalities, including the supervision of respiratory therapy technicians. Initiate and conduct therapeutic procedures; maintain patient records; and select, assemble, check, and operate equipment.

#8. Physical therapist assistants

Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA

- Annual mean salary: $58,740

- #154 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 300



National

- Annual mean salary: $59,440

- Employment: 92,740

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($81,510)

--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($78,370)

--- Visalia-Porterville, CA ($78,240)

- Job description: Assist physical therapists in providing physical therapy treatments and procedures. May, in accordance with state laws, assist in the development of treatment plans, carry out routine functions, document the progress of treatment, and modify specific treatments in accordance with patient status and within the scope of treatment plans established by a physical therapist. Generally requires formal training.

#7. Occupational therapy assistants

Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA

- Annual mean salary: $60,630

- #114 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 220



National

- Annual mean salary: $63,420

- Employment: 42,750

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($89,380)

--- McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($86,850)

--- Visalia-Porterville, CA ($84,370)

- Job description: Assist occupational therapists in providing occupational therapy treatments and procedures. May, in accordance with state laws, assist in development of treatment plans, carry out routine functions, direct activity programs, and document the progress of treatments. Generally requires formal training.

#6. Diagnostic medical sonographers

Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA

- Annual mean salary: $62,580

- #211 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 130



National

- Annual mean salary: $77,790

- Employment: 73,920

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($138,130)

--- Santa Rosa, CA ($126,610)

--- Stockton-Lodi, CA ($121,710)

- Job description: Produce ultrasonic recordings of internal organs for use by physicians. Includes vascular technologists.

#5. Cardiovascular technologists and technicians

Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA

- Annual mean salary: $63,420

- #55 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 80



National

- Annual mean salary: $60,940

- Employment: 55,980

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($104,430)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($89,930)

--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($88,450)

- Job description: Conduct tests on pulmonary or cardiovascular systems of patients for diagnostic, therapeutic, or research purposes. May conduct or assist in electrocardiograms, cardiac catheterizations, pulmonary functions, lung capacity, and similar tests.

#4. Dental hygienists

Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA

- Annual mean salary: $63,790

- #298 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 360



National

- Annual mean salary: $78,050

- Employment: 194,830

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($133,730)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($120,340)

--- Santa Rosa, CA ($118,980)

- Job description: Administer oral hygiene care to patients. Assess patient oral hygiene problems or needs and maintain health records. Advise patients on oral health maintenance and disease prevention. May provide advanced care such as providing fluoride treatment or administering topical anesthesia.

#3. Web developers and digital interface designers

Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA

- Annual mean salary: $67,060

- #112 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 80



National

- Annual mean salary: $85,490

- Employment: 156,220

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($138,070)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,910)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,440)

- Job description: Develop and implement websites, web applications, application databases, and interactive web interfaces. Evaluate code to ensure that it is properly structured, meets industry standards, and is compatible with browsers and devices. Optimize website performance, scalability, and server-side code and processes. May develop website infrastructure and integrate websites with other computer applications.

#2. Magnetic resonance imaging technologists

Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA

- Annual mean salary: $71,510

- #78 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 40



National

- Annual mean salary: $75,960

- Employment: 39,270

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($140,980)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,590)

--- Modesto, CA ($112,080)

- Job description: Operate Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scanners. Monitor patient safety and comfort, and view images of area being scanned to ensure quality of pictures. May administer gadolinium contrast dosage intravenously. May interview patient, explain MRI procedures, and position patient on examining table. May enter into the computer data such as patient history, anatomical area to be scanned, orientation specified, and position of entry.

#1. Nuclear medicine technologists

Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA

- Annual mean salary: $74,280

- #67 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 30



National

- Annual mean salary: $82,080

- Employment: 17,510

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($139,410)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($136,650)

--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($135,660)

- Job description: Prepare, administer, and measure radioactive isotopes in therapeutic, diagnostic, and tracer studies using a variety of radioisotope equipment. Prepare stock solutions of radioactive materials and calculate doses to be administered by radiologists. Subject patients to radiation. Execute blood volume, red cell survival, and fat absorption studies following standard laboratory techniques.