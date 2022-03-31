ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Highest paying jobs that require a 2 year degree in Terre Haute

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4abjVF_0evMJ6zA00
Canva

Highest paying jobs that require a 2 year degree in Terre Haute

The American economy is increasingly becoming one in which a high school education is simply not enough. Of the 55 million job openings expected from 2010 to 2020, only 36% will require a high school education or less , 30% will require some college or an associate degree, while 35% will require at least a bachelor's degree, according Georgetown University's Center on Education and the Workplace.

Attaining an associate degree or better for 25- to 29-year-olds increased from 38% to 46% between 2000 to 2017, while bachelors degree attainment or better increased from 29% to 36%, and attainment of master's degrees or higher grew grown from 5% to 9%, according to the National Center for Education Statistics . While the largest percentage of U.S. workers only hold a high school diploma-with the second-highest percentage belonging to those with baccalaureate degrees-the number of holders of an associate or technical degree is rising.

Fortunately, the number of associate degree-friendly positions is growing. Stacker compiled a list of the highest and lowest paying jobs that require a 2-year degree in Terre Haute using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics . Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage. Job descriptions are from O*NET .

With many people finding the cost of a four-year education too high, given the rising cost of tuition and stagnant wage growth, it's encouraging to know that there are obtainable, well-paying professions for those with a two-year degree. While a bachelor's degree holder can be expected to make about $500,000 more in lifetime earnings compared with an associate degree holder, the jobs we have listed show the exceptions.

Keep reading to learn about some well-paying gigs you can land with an associate degree.

You may also like: Biggest sources of immigrants to Terre Haute

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=343MaP_0evMJ6zA00
CHRISTOF STACHE // Getty Images

#10. Preschool teachers, except special education

Terre Haute, IN
- Annual mean salary: $32,500
- #200 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 30

National
- Annual mean salary: $36,550
- Employment: 370,940
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Midland, TX ($58,080)
--- Odessa, TX ($54,120)
--- Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV ($52,350)
- Job description: Instruct preschool-aged students, following curricula or lesson plans, in activities designed to promote social, physical, and intellectual growth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10tKWN_0evMJ6zA00
GaudiLab // Shutterstock

#9. Paralegals and legal assistants

Terre Haute, IN
- Annual mean salary: $35,140
- #353 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 120

National
- Annual mean salary: $56,610
- Employment: 332,720
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Napa, CA ($93,110)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($90,280)
--- Trenton, NJ ($77,970)
- Job description: Assist lawyers by investigating facts, preparing legal documents, or researching legal precedent. Conduct research to support a legal proceeding, to formulate a defense, or to initiate legal action.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Efr1W_0evMJ6zA00
Rawpixel.com //Shutterstock

#8. Web developers and digital interface designers

Terre Haute, IN
- Annual mean salary: $41,980
- #252 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 50

National
- Annual mean salary: $85,490
- Employment: 156,220
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($138,070)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,910)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,440)
- Job description: Develop and implement websites, web applications, application databases, and interactive web interfaces. Evaluate code to ensure that it is properly structured, meets industry standards, and is compatible with browsers and devices. Optimize website performance, scalability, and server-side code and processes. May develop website infrastructure and integrate websites with other computer applications.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ATKli_0evMJ6zA00
Arjuna Kodisinghe // Shutterstock

#7. Computer network support specialists

Terre Haute, IN
- Annual mean salary: $46,740
- #285 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 70

National
- Annual mean salary: $71,040
- Employment: 184,220
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($92,550)
--- Greeley, CO ($92,240)
--- Barnstable Town, MA ($90,600)
- Job description: Analyze, test, troubleshoot, and evaluate existing network systems, such as local area networks (LAN), wide area networks (WAN), cloud networks, servers, and other data communications networks. Perform network maintenance to ensure networks operate correctly with minimal interruption.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LlfUO_0evMJ6zA00
Canva

#6. Dental hygienists

Terre Haute, IN
- Annual mean salary: $48,650
- #373 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available

National
- Annual mean salary: $78,050
- Employment: 194,830
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($133,730)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($120,340)
--- Santa Rosa, CA ($118,980)
- Job description: Administer oral hygiene care to patients. Assess patient oral hygiene problems or needs and maintain health records. Advise patients on oral health maintenance and disease prevention. May provide advanced care such as providing fluoride treatment or administering topical anesthesia.

You may also like: Lowest-paying jobs in Terre Haute

Canva

#5. Industrial engineering technologists and technicians

Terre Haute, IN
- Annual mean salary: $50,650
- #160 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 40

National
- Annual mean salary: $59,920
- Employment: 62,980
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS ($94,500)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($84,600)
--- Albuquerque, NM ($81,910)
- Job description: Apply engineering theory and principles to problems of industrial layout or manufacturing production, usually under the direction of engineering staff. May perform time and motion studies on worker operations in a variety of industries for purposes such as establishing standard production rates or improving efficiency.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QeW2v_0evMJ6zA00
Halfpoint // Shutterstock

#4. Cardiovascular technologists and technicians

Terre Haute, IN
- Annual mean salary: $53,770
- #114 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 60

National
- Annual mean salary: $60,940
- Employment: 55,980
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($104,430)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($89,930)
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($88,450)
- Job description: Conduct tests on pulmonary or cardiovascular systems of patients for diagnostic, therapeutic, or research purposes. May conduct or assist in electrocardiograms, cardiac catheterizations, pulmonary functions, lung capacity, and similar tests.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lOqiC_0evMJ6zA00
Canva

#3. Physical therapist assistants

Terre Haute, IN
- Annual mean salary: $58,460
- #159 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 40

National
- Annual mean salary: $59,440
- Employment: 92,740
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($81,510)
--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($78,370)
--- Visalia-Porterville, CA ($78,240)
- Job description: Assist physical therapists in providing physical therapy treatments and procedures. May, in accordance with state laws, assist in the development of treatment plans, carry out routine functions, document the progress of treatment, and modify specific treatments in accordance with patient status and within the scope of treatment plans established by a physical therapist. Generally requires formal training.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VAQhW_0evMJ6zA00
lenetstan // Shutterstock

#2. Radiologic technologists and technicians

Terre Haute, IN
- Annual mean salary: $59,650
- #160 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 150

National
- Annual mean salary: $64,840
- Employment: 206,720
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($120,270)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,250)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($114,850)
- Job description: Take x-rays and CAT scans or administer nonradioactive materials into patient's bloodstream for diagnostic or research purposes. Includes radiologic technologists and technicians who specialize in other scanning modalities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jQczq_0evMJ6zA00
Dragon Images // Shutterstock

#1. Chemical technicians

Terre Haute, IN
- Annual mean salary: $65,270
- #9 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 30

National
- Annual mean salary: $53,700
- Employment: 63,490
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Billings, MT ($85,460)
--- Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($75,430)
--- Baton Rouge, LA ($74,780)
- Job description: Conduct chemical and physical laboratory tests to assist scientists in making qualitative and quantitative analyses of solids, liquids, and gaseous materials for research and development of new products or processes, quality control, maintenance of environmental standards, and other work involving experimental, theoretical, or practical application of chemistry and related sciences.

You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Terre Haute that don't require a college degree

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Stacker
Stacker

17K+

Followers

17K+

Posts

2M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
DCist

Maryland Will No Longer Require Four-Year Degrees For Thousands Of State Jobs

Maryland is officially dropping the four-year college degree requirement from many state jobs, Gov. Larry Hogan announced today. The state is launching what the governor calls a “first in the nation” workforce development program to recruit qualified workers who do not hold college degrees. Rolling back the barrier will help fill government positions left vacant during the pandemic, the governor said during a press conference. More than 300 state jobs that don’t require four-year degrees are currently open and posted online, he added.
MARYLAND STATE
WJTV 12

Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Hattiesburg

Anybody who has taken a course in marketing, psychology or sociology is likely familiar with Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. First detailed by psychologist Andrew Maslow in his 1943 work “A Theory of Human Motivation,” the hierarchy breaks down the complex network of human thoughts into a categorical triage, placing self-development at the top and security […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
Benzinga

What Are The 20 Top Paying Jobs In The US?

The latest statistics of the highest median annual pay from the U.S. Bureau of Labor has the medical profession in its top seven slots. According to Economic Policy Institute, since 1978, CEO pay has skyrocketed 1,322%, 351 times as much as a typical worker in 2020. When your mother said...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Terre Haute, IN
Local
Indiana Education
City
Economy, IN
Terre Haute, IN
Education
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
KIDS
24/7 Wall St.

States with the Most Job Openings

Though by many measures the economy is still recovering rapidly from the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. job growth continues to be strong. Still, many companies and businesses are struggling to find and hire workers as the number of unfilled jobs has hit a multi-decade high in recent months. There were 11.3 million job openings nationwide at […]
JOBS
bloomberglaw.com

Amazon Workers Largely Advance Suit Over Covid-19 Screening Pay

Amazon.com Services LLC must face the bulk of federal and state wage claims brought by a group of warehouse workers over time spent undergoing mandatory screenings for Covid-19 before their shifts, a federal judge in California ruled. Amazon argued that the screenings weren’t compensable “work” under the Fair Labor Standards...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOXBusiness

US companies add 455,000 jobs in March, ADP report shows

U.S. companies hired employees at a healthy clip in March, suggesting the labor market is still strong and that businesses are eager to fill a near-record number of open positions, according to the ADP National Employment Report released Wednesday morning. Companies added 455,000 jobs in March, slightly above the 450,000...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canva Highest#American#Georgetown University#Center On Education
WSAV News 3

What are the highest paying jobs in the Lowcountry?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new survey by USA wage ranked the 100 highest-paying jobs in the Lowcountry in 2020. The survey analyzed data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to compile salary information (average annual and entry-level) and the number of people who hold that job in the Charleston-North Charleston and Charleston-Summerville […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Outsider.com

4.4 Million Americans Quit Their Jobs in February

According to a recent report, the labor shortage crisis is continuing. In February alone, 4.4 million Americans quit their jobs while employers were looking to fill over 10 million positions for the seventh month in a row. At a Glance. The “Great Resignation” continues as millions of Americans quit their...
BUSINESS
CBS News

Jobless rate dips to 3.6% as U.S. employers added 431,000 jobs in March

The U.S. job market powered on in March, with robust hiring pulling the unemployment rate close to its pre-pandemic level. Payrolls grew by 431,000 in March, driven by increased hiring in leisure and hospitality as well as professional and business services, the Labor Department reported Friday. The unemployment rate fell...
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

The State Where the Most People Are Quitting Their Jobs

In what has been dubbed the Great Resignation, Americans have been quitting their jobs in record numbers in recent months – a trend that shows few signs of slowing. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, some 4.3 million Americans quit their job in January 2022, down only slightly from an all time high of […]
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Preschool
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Jobs
bloomberglaw.com

A Third of Unemployed Americans Find Jobs a Month Later: Chart

The tight U.S. labor market has not only allowed many workers to switch jobs in search of better pay or flexibility, but it’s also increasingly helping unemployed Americans land a job. The rarely cited job-finding rate, a metric the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta calculates based on labor force flows, shows an estimated 32.1% of workers who were unemployed in January were employed in February. The March employment report, out Friday, is.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS News

MoneyWatch: Analyzing the March 2022 jobs report

According to a report released Friday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, U.S. employers added 431,000 jobs in March. Wages also picked up and unemployment dropped, but high inflation rates and a high demand for workers continue to plague the U.S. CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Nikki Battiste discuss the report with Diane Swonk, a chief economist for Grant Thornton.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

US Adds 431,000 Jobs In March: 'Labor Market Dynamics Remain Robust'

Joseph Brusuelas, principal and chief economist for RSM US LLP, says the U.S. labor market remains red hot. "American labor market dynamics remain robust with wages rising and individuals re-entering the workforce at a remarkable pace." The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY traded higher by 0.4% Friday morning after...
ECONOMY
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy