Tunisia's Ghannouchi says Ennahda rejects parliament dissolution - Aljazeera

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
Parliament Speaker Rached Ghannouchi, head of the moderate Islamist Ennahda, speaks during an interview with Reuters in his office, in Tunis, Tunisia, March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Jihed Abidellaoui/File Photo

TUNIS, March 31 (Reuters) - The largest party in Tunisia's parliament rejects President Kais Saied's decision to dissolve the legislature, its leader Rached Ghannouchi told Aljazeera on Thursday.

Ennahda holds a quarter of the seats in the parliament. Ghannouchi is the speaker of the parliament.

Reporting by Mahmoud Mourad; Writing by Nadine Awadalla Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

