I stared at my phone screen, unsure of what to type as a response to the waiting gray bubble. In an unfortunate twist of events, I had found myself acting as a middleman for a nasty breakup my friend was going through with another one of my friends. No one wants to be the middleman, and I was no exception. Anyone who has gone through a similar situation knows that the toughest part of the job is the fact that more often than not, you’re on both and neither side at the same time.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 1 DAY AGO