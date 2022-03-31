ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Providence renewing efforts to crack down on illegal ATV, dirt bike use

By Melanie DaSilva, Alexandra Leslie
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26u3Ck_0evMFYwV00

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As the spring and summer months approach, Providence police are once again cracking down on illegal vehicles being driven on city streets.

Over the past several years, police have been enforcing a city ordinance that allows them to confiscate and destroy dirt bikes and ATVs being ridden illegally.

“Don’t come to Providence, don’t ride your ATVs on our streets, and if you do, there will be consequences,” Mayor Jorge Elorza said Thursday.

‘We are not going to tolerate them’: Providence police destroy illegal dirt bikes, ATVs

Providence officials said they have pulled over, seized and destroyed about 250 ATVs and dirt bikes in recent years. Despite these efforts, it remains an ongoing problem in the city, according to Elorza.

“It causes us to use and devote resources to this that frankly can and should be used in other areas,” he said. “It puts a strain and stress on our police department and our ability to address public safety issues throughout the city.”

( Story continues below the video. )

The illegal vehicles have been associated with some serious criminal incidents in the past year, including riders violently attacking a woman .

Police: Woman dragged from vehicle, beaten by ATV riders in Providence

Col. Hugh Clements said the off-road vehicles are an issue not just locally, but also regionally and nationwide. He noted that cracking down on the problem is designed to make the community safer and improve the quality of life.

“The message is: individuals who are operating illegally, against the law, in a reckless manner, terrorizing people, when apprehended they’ll be brought before the courts, their bike will be legally seized and will be brought before the judicial process,” Clements said. “We’ve done that with all 250 which is designated by city ordinance. Presently, we have 97 in queue in our custody.”

Jeremy Costa, founder of Bike Life Lives Matter, interrupted towards the end of Thursday morning’s news conference to ask police and the mayor if they’ve found a space for people to ride safely.

Elorza told reporters finding a designated space for ATV and dirt bike riders to ride safely is a conversation that started a couple of years ago. Right now, he says there’s “no active effort to find a space.”

“The challenge of this illegal and reckless driving in our street is just such an urgent, pressing issue, that that’s what we prioritize and that’s what we’re focusing on,” the mayor added.

Costa says he doesn’t feel the city’s ordinance to prohibit the vehicles is fair, and unfairly targets certain people.

“We need to be able to look at these alternatives, instead of looking to criminalize,” Costa said.

Costa says he has several areas in mind where the city could designated ATV or dirt bike riding, including a vacant parking lot near a highway overpass, Collier Point Park, and even a plot of land in Tiverton.

As the weather breaks, Providence police will once again collaborate with Cranston and Rhode Island State Police .

Last year, both departments announced the creation of a joint task force with the goal of cracking down on the use of illegal off-road vehicles.

Officers in both cities have been put in dangerous situations trying to stop large groups of riders, according to police.

Cranston, Providence create joint ATV task force to crack down on illegal operation

Last year, a Cranston officer was assaulted while attempting to take two riders into custody, and in a separate incident, another officer was struck and injured by a group of riders. In Providence, officers seized 13 illegal off-road vehicles and arrested five riders who led officers on a chase through the city.

“We know, like every other strategy that we employ, when we do this with our community partners and with your help, we win in the end,” Clements added. “It may not be perfect. There is no magic solution for these reckless motorists.”

Residents can report the location or use of illegal bikes by calling Providence police at (401) 680-8288.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 2

Guest
1d ago

Put them in jail for driving ilegal and burn the bikes they put drivers in danger the way they drive around parks and streets

Reply(1)
3
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News

9K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

1M+

Views

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Crime & Safety
City
Tiverton, RI
Providence, RI
Cars
City
Providence, RI
City
Cranston, RI
WGME

Mass. man accused of buying Maine hares to sell to beagle clubs

BDN-- A Massachusetts man has been charged with illegally buying snowshoe hares trapped live in Maine and selling them to beagle clubs in his home state to be used in field trials. Jon Rioux, 35, of North Attleborough is charged with four counts of interstate wildlife trafficking and one count...
PORTLAND, ME
Black Enterprise

Police Officers Summoned to Will Smith’s Mansion For Reported Drone Sighting

Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorge Elorza
NBC Miami

Miami-Dade Cracking Down on Illegal Rideshare Drivers at MIA

Miami Dade County is cracking down on illegal rideshare drivers. County officials said they've started targeting drivers who are posing as Uber or Lyft drivers and soliciting rides at Miami International Airport. The Miami Dade Police Department and Miami-Dade Department of Transportation have joined forces with undercover investigations for the...
MIAMI, FL
Dayton Daily News

Moraine to crack down on illegal parking on city streets

MORAINE ― Parking certain types of vehicles in Moraine will now get you ticketed. The city recently updated its on-street parking ordinances to reflect several changes that went into effect Sunday to address safety and property damage concerns, according to officials. Among the changes is an ordinance specifying that...
MORAINE, OH
The Morning Call

Allentown forms task force to tackle dirt bike and ATV riders causing ‘quality of life’ issues on Lehigh Valley city streets

It begins when the weather gets nice outside. Clusters of dirt bike and all-terrain vehicle riders flock to Allentown streets. They pop wheelies, they weave in and out of traffic, they blow through stop signs. To many Allentonians, it’s a quality of life issue, a major nuisance that has plagued the city for some time and can become dangerous when riders are reckless. But to some youth ...
ALLENTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atvs#Dirt Bikes#Vehicles#Atv
Reason.com

Tulsa Police Officers Taunt Elderly Woman With Bipolar Disorder Before Violently Arresting Her

Tulsa police officers taunted and laughed at a 70-year-old woman having a mental health crisis before violently arresting her, recently released bodycam footage shows. The video has sparked outrage, but the Tulsa Police Department says its officers followed protocols when they kicked down a bathroom door and tackled LaDonna Paris in an incident last October. Paris had locked herself in the bathroom of a Habitat for Humanity store and refused to leave. She has late-onset bipolar disorder and was having a manic episode.
TULSA, OK
CBS New York

Victim identified in deadly shooting at L.I. parking garage

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. -- The victim of a deadly shooting in a parking garage of a New Hyde Park medical building has been identified.Nassau County police say 33-year-old Amelia LaGuerre, of Saint Albans, was shot at least five times while she took a break at work.Northwell co-workers tried to save her life.Police say the shooting appears to be targeted and that she was seen earlier in the day arguing with someone.Her mother, Emily LaGuerre Bennett, told CBS2 LaGuerre was a mother of a 6-year-old."I know she was having issues with an ex-boyfriend ... I'm heartbroken," she said.Police say there were no orders of protection in the case.No arrests have been made.Northwell sent a letter to staff saying the heartbreaking loss was an apparent domestic incident.
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
FUN 107

Seekonk Police Recover Stolen Dirt Bikes Worth $70,000

SEEKONK — Police have recovered around $70,000 worth of high-end dirt bikes that were stolen in a series of thefts from a Seekonk store in a crime spree that authorities believe may be related to gang activity. According to police, detectives were investigating several recent burglaries at Motorsports Nation...
SEEKONK, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Sam Britt

The Philly Four: City still struggling with groups driving dirt bikes, ATVs

Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Ben Naish discussed how social media coupled with the pandemic has only exacerbated violence across the country. Naish described how people have been cooped up in their homes with no outlets for their aggression and how young people are committing acts of violence for bragging rights. He said that investigations often find discussions online about the violence afterward.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy