ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnston County, NC

Avian flu in North Carolina commercial turkey operation

By The Associated Press
WXII 12
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH, N.C. — A commercial turkey operation in North Carolina has tested positive for avian flu following a test by a veterinary lab, the first time the virus has been found in...

www.wxii12.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

What’s the most popular vehicle in North Carolina?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTW) — Hop in that pickup truck and hit the road. …and join all the other trucks. North Carolinians love their Fords. Trucks are the top-selling vehicles in the South, according to Edmunds.com. What type of truck that is varies by state. Not only does the Ford F-Series tops North Carolina’s the list […]
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
County
Johnston County, NC
Johnston County, NC
Business
City
Turkey, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
WCNC

'This is extremely dangerous': Outer Banks town asks tourists to stop leaving giant holes on the beach

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — Firefighters along North Carolina's Outer Banks are asking beachgoers to stop leaving giant holes along the shore when they leave. The Kill Devil Hills Fire Department posted two photos of large holes that were left unfilled on the beach last week. Firefighters got a call from someone about a large hole along North Virginia Dare Trail about a massive hole near the water.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
Mashed

These Pre-Cut Fruit Items Were Just Recalled For Listeria Concerns

One of modern life's small but meaningful conveniences is the availability of pre-cut fresh fruit. An unfortunate trade-off, however, is that the relatively small amount of processing involved in the peeling, pitting, slicing, and packaging of fresh fruit in a commercial setting may subject your seemingly pristine fruit to the risk of contamination by foodborne pathogens. One such pathogen is Listeria monocytogenes, which is found in water, soil, and animal droppings and can be transmitted to humans via the consumption of contaminated food (via Mayo Clinic). The resulting illness, known as listeriosis, can be deadly in certain populations, namely pregnant women and their unborn fetuses, people older than 65, and anyone who lives with a weakened immune system (listeriosis rarely affects other populations, and when it does, it tends to respond well to antibiotics).
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avian Flu#Birds
BET

North Carolina City Denies NAACP Permit To March On One-Year Anniversary Of Andrew Brown Jr.’s Death

Elizabeth City, North Carolina, where Andrew Brown Jr. was fatally shot by police a year ago next month, has denied the NAACP a permit to march. According to the News & Observer, Keith Rivers, president of the Pasquotank Branch of the NAACP, said an application to march at 5 p.m. on April 21 was submitted. The deputy city clerk called to ask what the march was for and he explained it was for Andrew Brown Jr. Nine days later, the permit was denied.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
Outsider.com

North Carolina Man Survives Bite From One of the World’s Deadliest Snakes

An unnamed North Carolina man is out of the woods after treatments for a snake bite from one of the world’s deadliest vipers. The Gaboon viper, one of the most venomous snakes on the planet, is usually found in the rainforests and savannas of sub-Saharan Africa. But this Tar Heel State man got bit months ago while caring for the snake. Fortunately, the man had expert help nearby to save him from death.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Farm and Dairy

Bird flu found in three more states

WASHINGTON — The United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service has confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza, or bird flu, in a backyard mixed species poultry flock in Franklin County, Kansas, a commercial layer chicken flock in Jefferson County, Wisconsin, and a noncommercial backyard flock (nonpoultry) in Mclean County, Illinois.
KANSAS STATE
FOX8 News

Here’s what Fort Bragg’s new name could be

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fort Bragg may be getting a new name. The North Carolina military installation, along with eight other bases in the United States, are subject to a rename under The Naming Commission due to their commemoration of the Confederacy, a news release said Thursday. The commission has until Oct. 1 to submit […]
FORT BRAGG, NC
WRAL

I-85 closed between North Carolina and Virginia

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. All northbound lanes of Interstate 85 were closed Wednesday morning between North Carolina and Virginia after a truck carrying a 10,000 gallon propane tank overturned.
VIRGINIA STATE
Mashed

Avian Flu Uncovered In A Popular Turkey Brand's Supply Chain

Before COVID-19 was identified in humans for the first time in 2019 (via WHO), the virus that caused it existed only in non-human animals, according to WHO (via AP News). Bats and pangolins have been implicated (without confirmation), with the key takeaway being that some pathogens found "only" in non-human animals are, in fact, capable of mutating such that they may be transmitted to humans. For infectious disease specialists, this notion of "zoonotic transmission" (transmission from non-human animals to humans) is "the most parsimonious explanation," according to the authors of a 2021 academic paper published in the journal, Cell. In fact, the particular virus that causes COVID-19 is the ninth recorded instance of a coronavirus that's transmissible to humans. Further, it is only the latest of seven "human coronaviruses" identified by scientists over the last two decades alone.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy