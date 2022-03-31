ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Next Big Night Out May Be the Beckham Wedding

By Julia Teti
 2 days ago
For the last few weeks, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been keeping a pretty low profile. Naturally, the two have a number of projects in the works, including the upcoming Invictus Games for Prince Harry and the announcement of Meghan’s new podcast series, Archetypes . But the couple’s social schedule might get a bit of a boost all thanks to the Beckham family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly might attend Brooklyn Beckham ’s upcoming wedding to Nicola Peltz in the not-too-distant future.

According to The Sun , Meghan and Harry might attend the young couple’s nuptials in just a matter of days. The wedding ceremony and reception is reportedly taking place on April 9 at the Peltz family’s “oceanfront mansion in Palm Beach, Florida.” With the Sussex’s residence currently in California, the trip to Florida wouldn’t be too strenuous.

It’s worth remembering that Brooklyn’s parents, David and Victoria Beckham, were among the star-studded guests at Meghan and Harry’s wedding back in May 2018 . Now, we’re not sure how much the Sussexes and Beckhams have stayed in touch, but we wouldn’t be surprised if Meghan and Harry wanted to show their support for the Beckham family and the young couple. Of course, Meghan and Harry’s potential trip to Florida has already been met with criticism.

The report comes just one day after the couple missed Prince Philip’s memorial service in England. The difference between traveling to Florida and going all the way to the U.K., however, is the type of security the Sussexes would be permitted. In the U.S., it seems Harry and Meghan already have their own security detail. But in the U.K., Harry has been met with a legal battle to try and obtain security without taxpayers having to foot the bill. Regardless if Harry and Meghan attend the Beckham-Peltz wedding or not, we’re just hopeful the two can feel comfortable traveling and reconnecting with old friends soon.

Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand

From headlines to word-of-mouth, we all think we know Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s true story. But there’s one book that takes longtime royal fans even more in-depth, revealing stories about the couple we only thought we knew. Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan details the couple’s romance, wedding, the birth of their first child, and their decision to take a step back from royal duties. Authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand take us far beyond the picture-perfect moments to the tough decisions this couple had to make in order to preserve their relationship and happiness. With this book, longtime royal fans may learn more about Harry and Meghan’s new path outside of the royal family.

Buy: ‘Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan’ by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand $11.19

Click here to see Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s complete relationship timeline.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iI9bR_0evMElMR00

