Ridgefield firefighters rescue ‘Justin Beaver’ trapped in water

March 15 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Ireland came to the rescue if a curious kitten that ended up stranded on the roof of a house. The Dublin Fire Brigade said a crew responded to a report of a cat stranded on the roof of a house in the Dolphin's Barn area.
An off-duty firefighter answered the call to rescue a woman in a house fire after she was trapped by burglar bars that had been placed on all of her windows. Greenville Fire Chief Ruben Brown posted about the early Tuesday morning house and other fires that have challenged Greenville firefighters in the last three weeks.
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Fire Department is looking for the owner of a lost dog that ran into traffic. Firefighters found the German Shepherd in the middle of a busy area on Stewart Avenue near Daniel Drake Park in Silverton on Sunday. They put the dog on a leash...
Firefighters have chiselled through a concrete block to rescue a fox cub after it became trapped between a garage and stone wall. The crew were called to Kingsway in Kirkby in Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, on Friday by animal rescue volunteers. The six-week-old cub was one of two young foxes rescued, thought...
WASHINGTON — Firefighters worked quickly to save people trapped by an apartment fire in Southeast D.C. Monday night. Crews rescued two adults, two children and one infant from approaching flames. One other person jumped from a window and had to be treated at the hospital for an injury, firefighters said. That person is expected to be OK.
Authorities are trying to figure out what happened in the moments before a mother from the Hudson Valley died in a car accident. The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate a fatal accident that took the life of a 39-year-old Hudson Valley woman. She leaves behind an 8-year-old, according to her family.
Police say a Centereach man who was missing was murdered. Justin Lee was last seen at his North Washington Avenue home Jan. 18. Detectives say the 34-year-old's body was found in a wooded area near the North Shore Rail Trail in Rocky Point. They now tell News 12 that Lee...
A 31-year-old Morristown woman died and a 42-year-old man was injured after being struck by a car while standing on the side of the highway following a previous crash on Route 78 Tuesday, March 29, authorities said. Amy L. Miller and Balele J. Bamoun were standing alongside a Toyota Camry...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A couple and their teen daughter who reportedly left Staten Island to start a new life in Pennsylvania were killed in a crash with a box truck in the Keystone State last week. Darrell and Alexis Robinson and their daughter, Tahlia, 16, died from injuries...
A woman is seeking answers after her brother was struck and killed by a car on I-95 in Norwalk. State police say the incident happened just before 10:30 p.m. Friday in the northbound lane of I-95 by Exit 14. Leola Crawford, 31, says she was very close to her brother,...
A vehicle that overturned closed three lanes on the westbound side of Route 78 in Union on Tuesday, March 29.One person was reportedly killed in the crash that occurred just before Exit 52.New Jersey State Police did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for info.
Police say two people are in critical condition following a crash in New Hyde Park Tuesday night. According to detectives, a 25-year-old male was operating a 2018 Range Rover when it was involved in a collision with a 32-year-old male operating a 2015 Subaru on New Hyde Park Road. As...
Police say a woman is suspected of driving drunk and hitting three people who were standing on the side of the road in Selden. Police say a Subaru that broke down pulled onto the shoulder of the road. Nancy Mortello, 51, of Selden, exited her Jeep to assist with the disabled Subaru. Police say that's when all three were struck.
A Silver Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old Fairfield County girl. Fatima Aguirre, of Norwalk, was last seen at noon, Tuesday, March 29, said Lt. Joe Dinho, of the Norwalk Police. It is unknown what she was wearing, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact the department...
A car veered out of its lane in Ocean County, resulting in a four-vehicle crash that killed one person and injured four others on Tuesday, March 29, authorities said. Manchester Township police were called to the crash on Route 571 and Whitesville Road around 7:15 a.m., Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.
An investigation is underway after an individual was fatally struck by a Metro-North Train in Fairfield County. Police in the Town of Fairfield reported at about 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30 that officers were at the scene near 165 Commerce Drive. Fairfield Police said a male, whose age was...
RIDGEFIELD — A new storefront on Main Street is creating quite the buzz. Queen B Coffee Company, opening this spring, is a brand-new business from sisters Heather and Jennifer Bellizzi, who live in Ridgebury. They are also the owners of Crystals and Cones and 3 Keys Restaurant in Redding.
WEST HURLEY – Fire destroyed a barn in West Hurley Tuesday afternoon. The fire at 475 Ohayo Mountain Road in West Hurley broke out in the early afternoon and kept firefighters busy for hours. The structure collapsed as the blaze raged on. The cause is under investigation and there...
Comments / 0