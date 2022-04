Former University of Miami quarterback D'Eriq King is reportedly on the radar of multiple teams ahead of this month's NFL draft. According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, King is "drawing increased interest" from teams around the league and met with the New England Patriots in a private workout with assistant coach Joe Judge. He's also reportedly had a Zoom meeting with the Baltimore Ravens and extensive talks with the Denver Broncos, plus he's scheduled to meet with the Houston Texans later this week.

NFL ・ 3 HOURS AGO