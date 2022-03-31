ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia House Republicans approve ‘constitutional carry’ bill to allow guns without a permit

By Stanley Dunlap
Louisiana Illuminator
Louisiana Illuminator
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zj3Xb_0evMEMUO00

A “Constitutional Carry Act” that Gov. Brian Kemp pledged his support for during his 2018 gubernatorial campaign was passed by Georgia Republican legislators on Wednesday. In this photo, Kemp met with attendees at a March 2 Second Amendment rally held across the street from the state Capitol. Stanley Dunlap/Georgia Recorder (file photo)

Georgia is expected to soon become the latest state where people can carry firearms in public without a license.

On Wednesday, House Republicans passed Senate Bill 319 , permit-less carry legislation that’s a top priority for state and national gun rights groups that argue carrying guns is a constitutional right that shouldn’t require permission from the government.

Many gun rights organizations have stepped up their campaign to roll back gun restrictions, claiming that liberal politicians and progressive groups like Moms Demand Action will trample gun owners with gun regulation lobbying.

Wednesday’s 100-67 party-line vote marks the second time this month that the House advanced a bill ending licensing requirements for handguns. House Bill 1358 , an identical bill, had already cleared the House and is now in the Senate chamber.

Under both bills, eligible Georgians can forgo a review in local probate courts to obtain a license and pay a fee. Gov. Brian Kemp said at a recent rally that he looked forward to signing so-called  constitutional carry legislation and other gun-related bills as soon as they cleared both chambers.

Villa Rica Republican Rep. J. Collins said Wednesday that the proposed laws would protect people who forgot to renew their licenses and then find themselves in situations where they may need a gun.

“Why should you have to go to a court and get a permit to be able to carry to and to protect yourself?” said Collins, the chairman of the House Public Safety and Homeland Security Committee.

Democrats have warned against the ramifications of allowing more people to elude a background check to get a permit. In Georgia in 2020 the checks led to the denial of 5,200 license applications, most frequently due to mental health problems or criminal records.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

Federal law requires licensed gun dealers to perform a background check on prospective purchasers in order to determine if they can legally purchase a firearm. Unlicensed dealers, however, such as those selling guns online or privately, are not required to perform the same background checks.

Lawrenceville Democratic Rep. Sam Park said while gun laws are already lax in Georgia, it does not make sense to loosen them more when the state is seeking to address mental health crisis and other issues that can lead to more suicides or violent crimes.

He referenced March 16, 2021, when Robert Peterson, within hours after buying a gun went on shooting spree that killed eight people in Asian American spas in Atlanta and Cherokee County.

“It’s one thing to play politics but it’s another to play politics and harm those we’re supposed to serve and protect,” Park said.

House Minority Leader James Beverly said that weak gun regulations in Georgia emboldened Travis and Greg McMichael in 2020 on their vigilante justice to chase after and shoot to death Ahmaud Arbery, resulting in their murder and hate crimes convictions.

“You pass this law and there will be more Ahmaud Arbery killings I’m afraid, more George Zimmerman clowns emboldened,” the Macon Democrat said.

But Rep Alan Powell, a Hartwell Republican, said that this bill is for law-abiding citizens and not convicted criminals who will find a way to illegally obtain a firearm regardless of the law.

“At the end of the day, it’s all about your rights to protect yourself,” Powell said. “Unfortunately, weapons are used in the offensive capacity sometimes but these are supposed to be for defensive purposes. The law will tend to those people who violate the law.”

This story was first published by Georgia Recorder , part of the States Newsroom network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Georgia Recorder maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor John McCosh for questions: info@georgiarecorder.com. Follow Georgia Recorder on Facebook and Twitter .

The post Georgia House Republicans approve ‘constitutional carry’ bill to allow guns without a permit appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator .

Comments / 0

Related
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana considers prison time for modest marijuana possession again – but only for minors

Louisiana lawmakers may put incarceration back on the table for possession of modest amounts of marijuana, but only for children and teenagers under age 18. Adults would still be able to avoid prison time if caught with marijuana joints, even for repeat offenses. Rep. Larry Bagley, R-Stonewall, is seeking to modify the state’s sweeping marijuana […] The post Louisiana considers prison time for modest marijuana possession again – but only for minors appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Ronald Greene committee chairman: ‘Something going on at State Police that’s rotten’

State lawmakers grew frustrated Tuesday with a high-ranking member of Louisiana State Police when he avoided answers to their questions about the 2019 in-custody death of Ronald Greene.  “There’s something going on at State Police that’s rotten,” Rep. Tanner Magee, R-Houma, chair of a special House committee that is looking into allegations of a coverup. […] The post Ronald Greene committee chairman: ‘Something going on at State Police that’s rotten’ appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
US News and World Report

Ohio Governor Signs Bill Ending Conceal Carry Permit Mandate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Gov. Mike DeWine signed into law Monday a measure that will make a concealed weapons permit optional for anyone legally allowed to carry a gun and eliminate the requirement that individuals “promptly” notify police officers that they are carrying a concealed weapon.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lawrenceville, GA
City
Villa Rica, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia House passes bill to allow food trucks to operate statewide

Georgia food truck owners welcomed news the state House unanimously passed a bill Tuesday that would allow them to sell food anywhere in the state with a single permit. Currently, food trucks must pass a health inspection and obtain a permit for every county where they want to operate, costing some small business owners tens of thousands of dollars and many hours.
GEORGIA STATE
Salon

Democrat calls out Kyrsten Sinema for "directly enabling" new GOP voter purge law in Arizona

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema faced fresh backlash from civil rights groups on Wednesday after the Republican governor of her home state of Arizona signed into law a bill that could purge hundreds of thousands of voters from the rolls.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Mcmichael
Person
Brian Kemp
Reuters

Louisiana Republicans override governor's veto, enact new congressional map

March 31 (Reuters) - Louisiana's Republican-controlled legislature overrode Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards' veto of a new congressional map, ensuring the state will maintain only a single majority-Black district among its six seats. Edwards rejected the map earlier this month, saying lawmakers should have created a second majority-Black district to...
POLITICS
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana prison officials push for air conditioning after fighting lawsuit

The head of Louisiana’s prison system is pushing state lawmakers for funding to install air conditioning at its facilities statewide to make it easier to retain correctional officers. None of the seven prisons in the system have air conditioning for prisoner dormitories. “Staffing is a real concern for us. That’s our top challenge,” Jimmy LeBlanc, […] The post Louisiana prison officials push for air conditioning after fighting lawsuit appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia House#Guns#Bills#Constitutional Carry#Republicans#Senate#Moms Demand Action#Georgians
iheart.com

Ohio Governor Signs "Constitutional Carry" Bill Into Law

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVN)--The state of Ohio will no longer require citizens who carry a concealed weapon to have a permit. Governor Mike DeWine signed Senate Bill 215 into law on Monday. It removes the requirement to obtain a concealed-carry permit in order to lawfully carry a concealed weapon. The law...
OHIO STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana House votes to ban ‘vaccine passports’ that don’t exist yet

Louisiana House lawmakers approved a bill that would create a “preemptive” law to try to prohibit so-called “vaccine passports,” including vaccination stamps on drivers’ licenses, and to prohibit the issuance of a driver’s license based on one’s immunization status. The bill’s author said the state would only ever do those things if the Legislature first […] The post Louisiana House votes to ban ‘vaccine passports’ that don’t exist yet appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Louisiana Illuminator

Former Louisiana State Police leader’s lack of info in Ronald Greene case frustrates lawmakers

A bipartisan committee of state lawmakers spent nearly three hours Tuesday pressing the former superintendent of Louisiana State Police about what he knew about the May 2019 death of Ronald Greene, a Black motorist, in the custody of troopers after a vehicle pursuit in north Louisiana. Col. Kevin Reeves retired in October 2020 with numerous […] The post Former Louisiana State Police leader’s lack of info in Ronald Greene case frustrates lawmakers appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana House Speaker not on board with governor’s $500 million bridge plan

Louisiana House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, said Thursday that he would only support the governor’s plan to put $500 million toward a new Mississippi River bridge in the Baton Rouge area this year, if the state picks the bridge’s location before the state budget is finalized in June – a timeline transportation officials say is […] The post Louisiana House Speaker not on board with governor’s $500 million bridge plan appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Illuminator

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
416K+
Views
ABOUT

The Louisiana Illuminator is an independent, nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization driven by its mission to cast light on how decisions are made in Baton Rouge and how they affect the lives of everyday Louisianians, particularly those who are poor or otherwise marginalized. Here readers will find in-depth investigations and news stories, news briefs and commentary, all of which is intended to help them make sense of how state policy is crafted, how it helps or hurts them and how it helps or hurts their neighbors across the state. Notwithstanding the way political reporting is often presented, we see politics as neither sport nor entertainment. There are quality-of-life consequences – even life-and-death consequences – to environmental permitting decisions, to health care policy, to income- and sales-tax rates, to budgetary cuts and to economic development plans. For those reasons, the Illuminator does not cover politics in a way that centers on politicians, their squabbles with one another or their career ambitions. Instead, we center on Louisianians from Ouachita to Calcasieu, from Plaquemines to Caddo who must live with the decisions their political leaders make. Though we’re located in Baton Rouge, we understand that the ramifications of decisions made in our capital are felt across the state and that those stories are often best told in cities, towns and parishes far from the halls of power. As our name indicates, our mission is to shine a bright light on Louisiana, to highlight the state’s successes and its examples of good and responsive government and to expose its failures and corruption. An affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers like you, the Louisiana Illuminator retains editorial independence.

 https://lailluminator.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy