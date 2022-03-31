ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

SPECIAL REPORT: The reality TV show using ex-Chelsea captain Dennis Wise, England Italia ‘90 hero Des Walker and facetimes with Jamie Vardy to boost their mission of producing Indonesian superstars in the UK

By Harry Slavin For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Mirwan Suwarso is trying to find the right word to describe Indonesia’s relationship with the beautiful game.

He quickly settles on one. ‘Delusional,’ he tells Sportsmail.

‘We’re a football mad country. I think we’re the most spoiled nation in the world in terms of football broadcasts for free.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p9XdQ_0evMECf800
Mirwan Suwarso (right) is the CEO of Indonesian streaming service Mola TV

‘Having said that, the knowledge of football is minimal. There’s no infrastructure for development. I’m not the first to say it.’

Despite a population of over 270million and a country brimming with fanatical followers, Indonesia has always been forced to search beyond its own borders for its footballing heroes.

Suwarso wants to fix that. As the CEO of Mola TV, an Indonesian subscription service which boasts over 1.5million subscribers, the 56-year-old’s own obsession with the sport has helped shape the company’s programming output.

His relationship with football was forced at first, a desire not to be attacked by fellow pupils in his boarding school dorm fuelling his interest in playing. Eventually that interest became genuine, and he began to follow Tottenham on TV. He began collecting autographs, the likes of Glenn Hoddle and Gary Lineker responding to his requests by letter.

It’s the type of dedication still seen in Indonesia today.

‘The enthusiasm is mad,’ he says. ‘I spoke to AS Roma the other day. They told me their largest fanbase is in Indonesia, outside of Italy. Inter was the same. I’m sure Man United and Liverpool would also express similar views.’

It is not the fanbase that needs to grow, however and Suwarso has settled his focus on England once again in a bid to give Indonesia’s youngsters the best chance for a better future. While a member of the G20, Indonesia is still ranked 136th in the world in terms of GDP per capita. It has an estimated 26million individuals living below the poverty line.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NhYYS_0evMECf800

A television series, Dream Chasers: Garuda Select, is currently in its fourth season. It has seen some of the best youth players from the country hand selected to join an academy set-up based out of Loughborough University, where they then come up against teams from across England, including Arsenal and Manchester City. The show garners bigger audiences than Premier League clashes.

‘The reason the Garuda project came to the fold was to see if we can provide an explorative pathway for some kids to develop,’ Suwarso explains. ‘So we take them at 16 to then bring them here.

‘The whole idea is that we want to coach as many kids as possible. One of the unique things in the pre-Covid world is that each kid was given a coaching license as well. They had to take their coaching badge. So they learned what it was like beyond being a player.

‘It opens their horizons to a life outside the pitch, I think that’s something really important.

‘Forgetting Indonesians, we’ve got Ravel Morrison who is one of the biggest prospects in the UK game, couldn’t go on, wasting his talent away. So imagine these kids who come from an even worse background.’

Key to the project’s success has been Dennis Wise, who has acted as director of football – with fellow former England international Des Walker taking on the role of head coach. It was Wise’s contacts that unlocked the ability to play English academies in a tricky first season and his previous tendency to rely on youth during his managerial career that attracted Suwarso.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P9EM1_0evMECf800
Dennis wise is the director of football for the academy as they take on a host of English clubs 

‘I read up on his career as a manager,’ he says. ‘I realised that at Leeds, he actually put in a lot of the youth to help them fight relegation. He was always in an underdog position.

‘If there was a way to develop these players I’ve got to give them a coach that they can look up to – not just beyond their reputation and their career, but look at the physicality of Dennis as well.

‘A lot of people always say that Indonesians do not have the attributes to be in the game. Having Dennis showing them it can be done, I thought that was the perfect way to do it.

‘I approached Dennis, I spoke to him about it. He was reluctant at first. But then he looked at the coaching standards. He went to north Sumatra. He actually saw how bad everything was and felt called upon to help out.

‘Usually the FA would give a selection of players we should take, so Dennis said “Nope. I’m picking my own kids. I’m going to bring the kids who merit the opportunity to be taught.” We just gave him free rein.

‘He actually knows how much toilet roll the boys are using so we don’t over-stock them. That’s the kind of detail he gets into.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44MY31_0evMECf800
The former Leeds and Swindon boss was deemed the perfect fit due to his trust in youngsters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LTyJH_0evMECf800

That level of consideration also equates to care for those under his charges.

‘He’s not just a teacher to the kids, he’s almost like a father figure,’ adds Suwarso, who reveals Wise was approached by the Indonesia FA to run their programme for the Under-23s, a role that was declined.

‘When one of them was injured in a game against Huddersfield – broke his ankle – Dennis took him to his house. There was a bit of torture where the kid was a Man United fan and he dressed him in a Chelsea kit.

‘He had Jamie Vardy doing a video call to lift the kid’s spirits up and took him to some of the best clinics in the UK. He really gave him the best treatment possible.’

That kid was Bagus Kahfi, who has since gone on to sign for FC Utrecht after catching the eye for Garuda Select. He is one of three former graduates now signed for clubs across Europe. More and more success stories are beginning to emerge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J9QUI_0evMECf800
Wise got Jamie Vardy to facetime one of the Garuda Select players after an ankle injury
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IKNIj_0evMECf800
Bagus Kahfi is one of the success stories. He has since signed for FC Utrecht

‘There was this one player from West Papua who never played organised football before. He was just playing pick-up games,’ says Suwarso.

‘Dennis and Des found him and thought there was something about him. They brought him over to the UK. He came back, he was immediately called up to the national [age grade] team, scored against Saudi Arabia in a friendly game and now has a professional contract in one of the top clubs in the country.

‘From zero to something. We’d like to hope that there’d be more of those.’

One hope had been to use the Italian football pyramid as a platform for those stories to flourish.

Italian youngsters, along with other nationalities, have already been introduced to the Garuda Select project, with Suwarso hoping the make-up of the side will take on a more international sheen as the programme develops.

The Djarum Group – the parent company of Mola TV – bought Serie D side Como at auction in 2017 with a view to bringing through Indonesian youngsters through the youth set-up. It was and idea that proved short-lived.

‘We thought an Italian football club, and Italian set up would be perfect,’ explains Suwarso. ‘We could create a base over there, the boys could go through there. It would be perfect.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AwJgK_0evMECf800
Suwarso stands outside the Como 1907 team bus. Mola TV's parent company bought the club 

‘The clubs bankrupt, the location’s perfect – only twenty minutes from Milan – logistically it would work. We got it for I think €800,000 – it was a bargain we thought.

‘And then we found out the league changed the rules; that no non-EU is allowed to play in Italy.’

It is the same set of rules that prevented Como from offering Jack Wilshere a contract last January, after the former England international had spent time training with the club. It left Suwarso and those around him with a dilemma.

‘We all looked at it and we all said it is a damn good location,’ he continues. ‘The history of Como, I still remember. In the nineties when Serie A was still the thing everybody watched I remember people like Pietro Vierchowod, they played in Como. It has legends. I was like “maybe we should just build this club”. So that’s what we did. We turned it into a professional set up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ez6zq_0evMECf800
Since being taken over in 2017, Como have climbed from Serie D to Serie B in Italy's pyramid

‘Within three years we got promoted two divisions up. The aspiration is to move up to Serie A and continue with that.’

Once again Wise has proved crucial, taking on the role as head of football and ensuring a tight ship as the club navigates its way to the top.

Suwarso’s remit is to increase the club’s commercial value, with fruits of his labour already bearing fruit. A marketing team is being set up in London. Earlier this month, American singer and songwriter Khalid sported the club’s jersey in the video for his latest release Last Call.

There are plenty more tricks up his sleeve, and plenty bigger audiences to appeal to. While the club’s ground might only hold 13,000, the surrounding lakes can welcome up to 3.2m tourists a year.

‘When the city’s only 58,000 people I think we’re clear we need to expand our market. We need to increase the awareness of the club,’ he says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l0B7x_0evMECf800
American singer and songwriter Khalid wore the Como 1907 kit in his latest music video

‘If you’re Inter Milan, you’re not only competing with AC to bring in fans. You’re competing with Duomo you’re competing with Naviglia, there are so many attractions. When you go to Como, it’s the lake and us! Even the tourist buses stops in front of our stadium.

‘Eventually I’m hoping we can be independent of all game-day revenue, or team’s transfer revenue. Only then can we be sustainable.’

The story of Como has also been turned into a documentary, one that is available to watch for free on Mola TV in the UK, where users only need to register to access their programmes and live TV rights, which include the Eredivisie, Belgian Jupiler Pro League and the French Cup.

It is also where to catch Garuda Select, a programme Suwarso hopes is on its way to international recognition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18lY86_0evMECf800
The hopes are for Como 1907 to become a sustainable Serie A club in the coming years 

‘My dream is to have Garuda Select being shown in Africa, being shown in the US. That’s the way I see it,’ he says.

‘Yes we want to make a TV show, yes we are trying to find stories. But I think the genuine programme is actually life-altering for the participants.

‘My dream is to make this the biggest reality show in the world that creates real, significant results. And that’s helping people for the better.’

