ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Freshman receiver 'going to have an opportunity' to make multiple contributions immediately

By Davis Potter
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08yyjf_0evME96C00

While most of Clemson’s receivers are on campus going through spring practice, there is still one that the Tigers are waiting on.

Antonio Williams was part of Clemson’s signing class this year. The local four-star wideout out of Dutch Fork High in Irmo inked with the Tigers in December but won’t be enrolling until this summer.

Once he does, the expectation, receivers coach Tyler Grisham said, is for Williams to compete for a spot on a depth chart that’s still far from solidified behind the likes of Joseph Ngata, Beaux Collins and E.J. Williams. Myrtle Beach native Adam Randall, Clemson’s other receiver signee, is going through the spring as a mid-year enrollee.

“He’s going to have the opportunity,” Grisham said. “He knew that. That’s why he committed to us. He wants to play early, and he’ll compete for that. He’s got the mindset. He’s very confident. He’s got the skill set.”

Williams had 85 catches for 1,625 yards and 15 touchdowns receptions as a senior at Dutch Fork in helping lead the Silver Foxes to an appearance in the Class 5A state championship game. The 6-foot, 180-pounder also averaged 26.2 yards on 29 punt returns during his high school career, another area in which he could be an immediate contributor at Clemson.

The Tigers need a new punt returner with Will Brown having exhausted his eligibility. Clemson averaged just 4.4 yards per punt return a season ago.

“I think we got the right guy. I really do,” Grisham said of Williams. “In the return game, he’s a natural as a punt returner especially, so he’ll be able to compete for that as well.”

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C25VY_0evME96C00

Comments / 0

Related
WAFB.com

Tyrann Mathieu on joining Saints (EXTENDED)

‘It would be great to represent my state, my city’ - Mathieu on possibly joining Saints. LSU great and three-time NFL All-Pro Tyrann Mathieu is currently a free agent, with many Saints fans hopeful and dreaming he’ll return to his home city. Southern passes halfway point of spring...
NFL
The Spun

8 Schools In The Mix For Transfer Andre Curbelo

A dynamic Illinois basketball player already has interest from numerous programs around the country. Andre Curbelo put his name in the transfer portal just a couple of days ago after a pretty frustrating season. He suffered a concussion early in the season and wasn’t able to do much until early February/March.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa center opts to hit NCAA transfer portal

Another Iowa basketball player has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. Wednesday, backup center Josh Ogundele announced that he will be exploring his options outside of Iowa City. On Tuesday, guard Joe Toussaint also entered his name into the transfer portal. Iowa star Keegan Murray declared for the...
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Irmo, SC
Sports
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Clemson, SC
College Sports
Irmo, SC
College Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Irmo, SC
City
Clemson, SC
Irmo, SC
Football
The Spun

Arch Manning Taking Another “Important” Visit This Weekend

No. 1 overall recruit Arch Manning will take an unofficial visit with the Alabama Crimson Tide this weekend. According to On3 Director of Recruiting Chad Simmons, this visit for the five-star quarterback is a pivotal moment in his deeply-analyzed recruiting process. Manning recently took back-to-back unofficial visits with Georgia and...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Desmond Howard Has 2-Word Reaction To Colin Kaepernick

Michigan football will hold its annual spring game this Saturday, with Colin Kaepernick serving as an honorary captain. Kaepernick played for Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh with the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-14. The Wolverines announced last night that Kaepernick will be attending and had been named honorary captain. Additionally,...
NFL
The Spun

Report: 2 Surprise Teams Emerging For Baker Mayfield

After trading for Deshaun Watson, the Baker Mayfield era in Cleveland appears to be coming to an abrupt end. The former first overall pick is playing on his fifth-year option, making him too expensive to keep on the roster if he isn’t going to play. And Mayfield has since made it clear that he’d like to be traded elsewhere.
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Signed Veteran Quarterback On Thursday

Another veteran quarterback is going back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While not quite on the news scope of Tom Brady nixing his brief retirement, the Buccaneers re-signed backup Ryan Griffin. Griffin has watched from Tampa Bay’s sidelines since joining the organization in 2015. But he’s only played two games...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Grisham
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five-star prospect dishes on UNC basketball program in recruitment

While all the focus appears to be on G.G. Jackson in the 2024 recruiting class, the UNC basketball program does have other offers out to prospects they are hoping to add to their class. Among them is five-star guard Cam Scott.  The Lexington, South Carolina native has a total of 10 offers in his recruitment and things are starting to heat up for the talented shooting guard. Scott recently talked to On3’s Jamie Shaw about his recruitment and where things stand at the moment. In the interview, Scott dished on some of the top programs that are in pursuit including the Tar...
LEXINGTON, SC
The Spun

Tom Brady Linked To 1 Team Following Bruce Arians’ Decision

Tom Brady is getting linked to another NFL team following Bruce Arians’ shocking retirement decision on Wednesday night. Arians announced on Wednesday night that he is retiring from coaching and stepping into a front office role in Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers’ new head coach will be Todd Bowles.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#College Sports#Tigers#Dutch Fork High#The Silver Foxes
thecomeback.com

Football fans react to Michigan’s Colin Kaepernick announcement

Eight years after they last worked together as head coach and starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, Jim Harbaugh and Colin Kaepernick are having a reunion of sorts. Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines will have their Maize and Blue Spring Game on Saturday, April 2. Michigan announced on Wednesday that Kaepernick will be an honorary captain.
NFL
The Spun

High School Football Power Is Forfeiting All 2021-22 Games

North Carolina’s Myers Park High School will forfeit all 2021-2022 games due to an ineligible player violation. According to a letter from Myers Park principal Robert Folk and athletic director Brian Poore, obtained by The Charlotte Observer, the school was notified of “fraudulent documents used for school enrollment and athlete eligibility” in January.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

5-Star QB Transfer J.T. Daniels Schedules Visit: Fans React

Former USC and Georgia five-star quarterback J.T. Daniels is hoping that the third time will be the charm for him at the collegiate level. Daniels, who entered the transfer portal in January, recently visited Missouri and Oregon State. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, he has set a third official visit to West Virginia for next weekend.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AL.com

Third Alabama basketball player enters NCAA transfer portal

A third Alabama basketball player has entered the transfer portal. Jusaun Holt, a freshman guard, announced Wednesday he was putting his name in consideration for a new school. The freshman, originally from Tacoma, Washington and finished his prep career in Georgia, averaged 0.7 points a game in a reserve role....
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

ESPN Computer’s Final Prediction For Duke vs. UNC

We’re two days away from basketball Armageddon in the state of North Carolina: Duke and UNC facing off in the Final Four. The two arch rivals have never met in the NCAA Tournament before. Now, they’ll battle for the right to play in Monday night’s national championship game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Cardinals Are Meeting With Former Cowboys Wide Receiver

The Arizona Cardinals aren’t done improving their receiving corps. On Wednesday, they brought in former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Malik Turner for a visit. “The Cardinals hosted free agent WR Malik Turner on a visit today,” ESPN’s Field Yates reported. “He spent parts of the last two seasons with the Cowboys.”
NFL
The Spun

1,000 Players In Transfer Portal: College Basketball World Reacts

Ever since the NCAA implemented it’s new transfer rules back in April 2021, the number of players utilizing the transfer portal has skyrocketed. With the Final Four still remaining in this year’s 2021-22 college basketball season, a whopping 1,000 Division I men’s basketball players have entered their names into the portal, per CBB recruiting outlet Verbal Commits.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy