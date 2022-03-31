‘A lot of interest’: How South Florida keeps luring out-of-state companies to win new jobs

South Florida has long courted out-of-state businesses, but economic development agencies really ramped up their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A quarterly report card gauging the progress of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance’s efforts to attract companies to Broward County shows the agency exceeded its objectives in drawing out-of-town businesses. The companies receiving guidance and consultation from the alliance include:

ICON International: Based in Greenwich, Connecticut, the company is a corporate bartering firm that intends to add 75 jobs to its Fort Lauderdale operation after relocating to an office building on Las Olas Boulevard. In a statement, Richard Upton, executive vice president of operations, said the firm “was looking to capitalize in an area where there was growth in the marketplace as well as year-round quality of life for their employees.” Bob Swindell, president and CEO of the alliance, said, “They were looking forward to being downtown. ... This is going to be helpful to them when they recruit employees to South Florida.”

The identities of the latter two companies are being withheld pending management approvals.

The quarterly report card indicates it fell short of meeting a goal on drawing capital investment by the inbound firms. The report, which covers alliance activities for the last quarter of 2021, asserts that COVID-19 played a role in restricting spending as the pandemic continued to affect the local business environment.

Seeing an uptick in business

In addition to the Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance, economic development agencies such as the Business Development Board of Palm Beach County and the Beacon Council of Miami-Dade County all have jockeyed to attract firms whose managements sought to flee northern states with high tax bills, tough anti-COVID restrictions and other regulations.

All three counties have scored victories of varying stripes, as Amazon, for example, committed to building new distribution and fulfillment sites across South Florida, while also attracting various financial and technology firms from the Northeast and West Coast.

The Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance, which is one-third funded with county money with the rest coming from the private sector, exceeded its first quarter “job creation annual goal” of 400, helping to “facilitate” 510 during the period, according to the report to the commission. An “average monthly projects in the pipeline goal” of 20 was also exceeded, with 25.

A quarterly goal to announce four new business arrivals was exceeded with the disclosure of five.

Short on job retention, investment goals

The alliance was less successful with its objective of helping to retain 1,300 private sector jobs for its fiscal year or 325 per quarter. It reported just 75 in the first quarter or 23% of the stated goal.

“The alliance indicates that this is a reflection that due to the pandemic, and the surge in positive [COVID] cases during the reporting quarter, most companies continue to remain in place and not choosing to look at locations outside the area,” the memo said.

There was also a shortfall in making progress toward attracting $105 million for the year in domestic and international investment. All but $5 million is expected from the domestic side, but thus far, the effort is well short of the mark.

In the first quarter, the report said, $10.8 million came in from around the U.S., while none came from the international side.

“There was a lingering uncertainty about COVID,” said South Florida relocation specialist John Boyd, principal of The Boyd Company Inc. in Boca Raton. “A lot of the office projects may not have been as big as they were 18 to 20 months ago because of the hybrid [work] model.”

The memo went on to explain that the alliance has a number of project generation outreach programs in process that it hopes will “bring the alliance in line with goal as the year progresses.”

“That’s obviously a good indicator - projects in the pipeline,” Boyd said. “That shouldn’t be a surprise. All parts of Florid are firing on all cylinders.”

High interest in South Florida

In an interview, Swindell acknowledged there are challenges ahead, but said relocation-minded companies from out of town are showing a high interest level in the area.

“The activity level is the highest I’ve seen in my time at the alliance,” he said. “We’ve had busy periods in the past, but there is a lot of interest.”

Without naming names, the alliance says the prospects are in the fields of technology, financial services, life sciences, aviation and high-tech manufacturing from areas including Boston and New York. They include companies that are already here and those that are expanding into South Florida with new operations.

There challenges: affordable housing for workers and wage levels in consumer services industries that have posed staffing problems for hotel restaurants and retail operators.

The alliance is also hopeful that Miramar-based Spirit Airlines, which has agreed to a merger with Frontier Airlines , will follow through on its commitment to use a previously designated site in Dania Beach as a new headquarters. The combined company, which would employ slightly above 10,000 people, says it intends to add to its workforce, fleet and routes post-merger.

The Dania Beach location, with its proximity to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, as well its potential as a crew training site, are factors that “remain relevant today,” Swindell said.

“We’re going to work and not taking anything for granted,” he added. “We’d love to see the headquarters here.”