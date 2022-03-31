ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Highest paying jobs that require a 2 year degree in Lafayette

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t1LR6_0evMDxk800
Canva

Highest paying jobs that require a 2 year degree in Lafayette

The American economy is increasingly becoming one in which a high school education is simply not enough. Of the 55 million job openings expected from 2010 to 2020, only 36% will require a high school education or less , 30% will require some college or an associate degree, while 35% will require at least a bachelor's degree, according Georgetown University's Center on Education and the Workplace.

Attaining an associate degree or better for 25- to 29-year-olds increased from 38% to 46% between 2000 to 2017, while bachelors degree attainment or better increased from 29% to 36%, and attainment of master's degrees or higher grew grown from 5% to 9%, according to the National Center for Education Statistics . While the largest percentage of U.S. workers only hold a high school diploma-with the second-highest percentage belonging to those with baccalaureate degrees-the number of holders of an associate or technical degree is rising.

Fortunately, the number of associate degree-friendly positions is growing. Stacker compiled a list of the highest and lowest paying jobs that require a 2-year degree in Lafayette using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics . Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage. Job descriptions are from O*NET .

With many people finding the cost of a four-year education too high, given the rising cost of tuition and stagnant wage growth, it's encouraging to know that there are obtainable, well-paying professions for those with a two-year degree. While a bachelor's degree holder can be expected to make about $500,000 more in lifetime earnings compared with an associate degree holder, the jobs we have listed show the exceptions.

Keep reading to learn about some well-paying gigs you can land with an associate degree.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=343MaP_0evMDxk800
CHRISTOF STACHE // Getty Images

#21. Preschool teachers, except special education

Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $23,840
- #355 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available

National
- Annual mean salary: $36,550
- Employment: 370,940
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Midland, TX ($58,080)
--- Odessa, TX ($54,120)
--- Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV ($52,350)
- Job description: Instruct preschool-aged students, following curricula or lesson plans, in activities designed to promote social, physical, and intellectual growth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nFbuD_0evMDxk800
Maria Sbytova // Shutterstock

#20. Veterinary technologists and technicians

Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $25,330
- #298 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 180

National
- Annual mean salary: $37,860
- Employment: 109,490
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA ($56,020)
--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($53,580)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($53,440)
- Job description: Perform medical tests in a laboratory environment for use in the treatment and diagnosis of diseases in animals. Prepare vaccines and serums for prevention of diseases. Prepare tissue samples, take blood samples, and execute laboratory tests, such as urinalysis and blood counts. Clean and sterilize instruments and materials and maintain equipment and machines. May assist a veterinarian during surgery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IaWBd_0evMDxk800
Dragon Images // Shutterstock

#19. Broadcast technicians

Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $34,470
- #91 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 40

National
- Annual mean salary: $49,250
- Employment: 25,960
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($67,430)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($65,510)
--- Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($63,680)
- Job description: Set up, operate, and maintain the electronic equipment used to acquire, edit, and transmit audio and video for radio or television programs. Control and adjust incoming and outgoing broadcast signals to regulate sound volume, signal strength, and signal clarity. Operate satellite, microwave, or other transmitter equipment to broadcast radio or television programs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QeW2v_0evMDxk800
Halfpoint // Shutterstock

#18. Cardiovascular technologists and technicians

Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $38,230
- #165 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 90

National
- Annual mean salary: $60,940
- Employment: 55,980
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($104,430)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($89,930)
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($88,450)
- Job description: Conduct tests on pulmonary or cardiovascular systems of patients for diagnostic, therapeutic, or research purposes. May conduct or assist in electrocardiograms, cardiac catheterizations, pulmonary functions, lung capacity, and similar tests.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11H0ei_0evMDxk800
Rawpixel.com //Shutterstock

#17. Human resources assistants, except payroll and timekeeping

Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $38,280
- #240 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 80

National
- Annual mean salary: $44,170
- Employment: 108,470
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($55,950)
--- Ithaca, NY ($55,450)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($55,410)
- Job description: Compile and keep personnel records. Record data for each employee, such as address, weekly earnings, absences, amount of sales or production, supervisory reports, and date of and reason for termination. May prepare reports for employment records, file employment records, or search employee files and furnish information to authorized persons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lOqiC_0evMDxk800
Canva

#16. Physical therapist assistants

Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $43,360
- #301 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 200

National
- Annual mean salary: $59,440
- Employment: 92,740
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($81,510)
--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($78,370)
--- Visalia-Porterville, CA ($78,240)
- Job description: Assist physical therapists in providing physical therapy treatments and procedures. May, in accordance with state laws, assist in the development of treatment plans, carry out routine functions, document the progress of treatment, and modify specific treatments in accordance with patient status and within the scope of treatment plans established by a physical therapist. Generally requires formal training.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47hdR8_0evMDxk800
Hitdelight // Shutterstock

#15. Architectural and civil drafters

Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $45,180
- #258 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 100

National
- Annual mean salary: $59,120
- Employment: 99,180
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Anchorage, AK ($74,170)
--- Danbury, CT ($72,760)
--- Evansville, IN-KY ($72,370)
- Job description: Prepare detailed drawings of architectural and structural features of buildings or drawings and topographical relief maps used in civil engineering projects, such as highways, bridges, and public works. Use knowledge of building materials, engineering practices, and mathematics to complete drawings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10tKWN_0evMDxk800
GaudiLab // Shutterstock

#14. Paralegals and legal assistants

Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $45,960
- #244 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 320

National
- Annual mean salary: $56,610
- Employment: 332,720
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Napa, CA ($93,110)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($90,280)
--- Trenton, NJ ($77,970)
- Job description: Assist lawyers by investigating facts, preparing legal documents, or researching legal precedent. Conduct research to support a legal proceeding, to formulate a defense, or to initiate legal action.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q9TWD_0evMDxk800
Anze Furlan // Shutterstock

#13. Morticians, undertakers, and funeral arrangers

Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $49,890
- #67 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 50

National
- Annual mean salary: $59,000
- Employment: 24,560
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($93,870)
--- New Haven, CT ($89,570)
--- Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($81,970)
- Job description: Perform various tasks to arrange and direct individual funeral services, such as coordinating transportation of body to mortuary, interviewing family or other authorized person to arrange details, selecting pallbearers, aiding with the selection of officials for religious rites, and providing transportation for mourners.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wql6Z_0evMDxk800
anyaivanova // Shutterstock

#12. Electrical and electronic engineering technologists and technicians

Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $50,850
- #228 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 290

National
- Annual mean salary: $68,310
- Employment: 115,270
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Bakersfield, CA ($90,130)
--- Salinas, CA ($87,550)
--- Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($85,190)
- Job description: Apply electrical and electronic theory and related knowledge, usually under the direction of engineering staff, to design, build, repair, adjust, and modify electrical components, circuitry, controls, and machinery for subsequent evaluation and use by engineering staff in making engineering design decisions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NNfgo_0evMDxk800
SofikoS // Shutterstock

#11. Diagnostic medical sonographers

Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $50,950
- #241 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 120

National
- Annual mean salary: $77,790
- Employment: 73,920
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($138,130)
--- Santa Rosa, CA ($126,610)
--- Stockton-Lodi, CA ($121,710)
- Job description: Produce ultrasonic recordings of internal organs for use by physicians. Includes vascular technologists.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zmtwi_0evMDxk800
Lighthunter // Shutterstock

#10. Medical equipment repairers

Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $52,910
- #79 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available

National
- Annual mean salary: $55,090
- Employment: 48,510
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($89,250)
--- Modesto, CA ($83,280)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($74,310)
- Job description: Test, adjust, or repair biomedical or electromedical equipment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ATKli_0evMDxk800
Arjuna Kodisinghe // Shutterstock

#9. Computer network support specialists

Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $54,160
- #259 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 170

National
- Annual mean salary: $71,040
- Employment: 184,220
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($92,550)
--- Greeley, CO ($92,240)
--- Barnstable Town, MA ($90,600)
- Job description: Analyze, test, troubleshoot, and evaluate existing network systems, such as local area networks (LAN), wide area networks (WAN), cloud networks, servers, and other data communications networks. Perform network maintenance to ensure networks operate correctly with minimal interruption.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HQkaM_0evMDxk800
Canva

#8. Magnetic resonance imaging technologists

Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $56,720
- #154 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 40

National
- Annual mean salary: $75,960
- Employment: 39,270
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($140,980)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,590)
--- Modesto, CA ($112,080)
- Job description: Operate Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scanners. Monitor patient safety and comfort, and view images of area being scanned to ensure quality of pictures. May administer gadolinium contrast dosage intravenously. May interview patient, explain MRI procedures, and position patient on examining table. May enter into the computer data such as patient history, anatomical area to be scanned, orientation specified, and position of entry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KQVzh_0evMDxk800
Canva

#7. Environmental engineering technologists and technicians

Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $59,160
- #21 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 50

National
- Annual mean salary: $56,570
- Employment: 17,070
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($80,200)
--- Anchorage, AK ($76,450)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($75,350)
- Job description: Apply theory and principles of environmental engineering to modify, test, and operate equipment and devices used in the prevention, control, and remediation of environmental problems, including waste treatment and site remediation, under the direction of engineering staff or scientists. May assist in the development of environmental remediation devices.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ad9ji_0evMDxk800
Gearstd // Shutterstock

#6. Mechanical drafters

Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $59,780
- #93 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 50

National
- Annual mean salary: $61,490
- Employment: 51,620
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($105,360)
--- San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($80,820)
--- Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS ($78,680)
- Job description: Prepare detailed working diagrams of machinery and mechanical devices, including dimensions, fastening methods, and other engineering information.

Canva

#5. Occupational therapy assistants

Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $69,970
- #35 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available

National
- Annual mean salary: $63,420
- Employment: 42,750
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($89,380)
--- McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($86,850)
--- Visalia-Porterville, CA ($84,370)
- Job description: Assist occupational therapists in providing occupational therapy treatments and procedures. May, in accordance with state laws, assist in development of treatment plans, carry out routine functions, direct activity programs, and document the progress of treatments. Generally requires formal training.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pf5cX_0evMDxk800
Canva

#4. Nuclear medicine technologists

Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $71,030
- #80 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available

National
- Annual mean salary: $82,080
- Employment: 17,510
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($139,410)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($136,650)
--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($135,660)
- Job description: Prepare, administer, and measure radioactive isotopes in therapeutic, diagnostic, and tracer studies using a variety of radioisotope equipment. Prepare stock solutions of radioactive materials and calculate doses to be administered by radiologists. Subject patients to radiation. Execute blood volume, red cell survival, and fat absorption studies following standard laboratory techniques.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LlfUO_0evMDxk800
Canva

#3. Dental hygienists

Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $74,070
- #160 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 370

National
- Annual mean salary: $78,050
- Employment: 194,830
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($133,730)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($120,340)
--- Santa Rosa, CA ($118,980)
- Job description: Administer oral hygiene care to patients. Assess patient oral hygiene problems or needs and maintain health records. Advise patients on oral health maintenance and disease prevention. May provide advanced care such as providing fluoride treatment or administering topical anesthesia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CwTix_0evMDxk800
U.S. Geological Survey // Flickr

#2. Geological and hydrologic technicians

Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $78,050
- #4 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 50

National
- Annual mean salary: $61,130
- Employment: 15,580
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($117,170)
--- Tulsa, OK ($89,180)
--- Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($80,250)
- Job description: Assist scientists or engineers in the use of electronic, sonic, or nuclear measuring instruments in laboratory, exploration, and production activities to obtain data indicating resources such as metallic ore, minerals, gas, coal, or petroleum. Analyze mud and drill cuttings. Chart pressure, temperature, and other characteristics of wells or bore holes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31tMM1_0evMDxk800
Andrei Agape // Shutterstock

#1. Avionics technicians

Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $83,090
- #6 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 150

National
- Annual mean salary: $69,180
- Employment: 21,390
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,050)
--- Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($89,050)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($87,190)
- Job description: Install, inspect, test, adjust, or repair avionics equipment, such as radar, radio, navigation, and missile control systems in aircraft or space vehicles.

