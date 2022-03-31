Canva

Highest paying jobs that require a 2 year degree in La Crosse

The American economy is increasingly becoming one in which a high school education is simply not enough. Of the 55 million job openings expected from 2010 to 2020, only 36% will require a high school education or less , 30% will require some college or an associate degree, while 35% will require at least a bachelor's degree, according Georgetown University's Center on Education and the Workplace.

Attaining an associate degree or better for 25- to 29-year-olds increased from 38% to 46% between 2000 to 2017, while bachelors degree attainment or better increased from 29% to 36%, and attainment of master's degrees or higher grew grown from 5% to 9%, according to the National Center for Education Statistics . While the largest percentage of U.S. workers only hold a high school diploma-with the second-highest percentage belonging to those with baccalaureate degrees-the number of holders of an associate or technical degree is rising.

Fortunately, the number of associate degree-friendly positions is growing. Stacker compiled a list of the highest and lowest paying jobs that require a 2-year degree in La Crosse using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics . Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage. Job descriptions are from O*NET .

With many people finding the cost of a four-year education too high, given the rising cost of tuition and stagnant wage growth, it's encouraging to know that there are obtainable, well-paying professions for those with a two-year degree. While a bachelor's degree holder can be expected to make about $500,000 more in lifetime earnings compared with an associate degree holder, the jobs we have listed show the exceptions.

Keep reading to learn about some well-paying gigs you can land with an associate degree.

#13. Preschool teachers, except special education

La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN

- Annual mean salary: $31,600

- #220 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 380



National

- Annual mean salary: $36,550

- Employment: 370,940

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Midland, TX ($58,080)

--- Odessa, TX ($54,120)

--- Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV ($52,350)

- Job description: Instruct preschool-aged students, following curricula or lesson plans, in activities designed to promote social, physical, and intellectual growth.

#12. Veterinary technologists and technicians

La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN

- Annual mean salary: $34,280

- #182 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 50



National

- Annual mean salary: $37,860

- Employment: 109,490

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA ($56,020)

--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($53,580)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($53,440)

- Job description: Perform medical tests in a laboratory environment for use in the treatment and diagnosis of diseases in animals. Prepare vaccines and serums for prevention of diseases. Prepare tissue samples, take blood samples, and execute laboratory tests, such as urinalysis and blood counts. Clean and sterilize instruments and materials and maintain equipment and machines. May assist a veterinarian during surgery.

#11. Human resources assistants, except payroll and timekeeping

La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN

- Annual mean salary: $41,520

- #152 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 30



National

- Annual mean salary: $44,170

- Employment: 108,470

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($55,950)

--- Ithaca, NY ($55,450)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($55,410)

- Job description: Compile and keep personnel records. Record data for each employee, such as address, weekly earnings, absences, amount of sales or production, supervisory reports, and date of and reason for termination. May prepare reports for employment records, file employment records, or search employee files and furnish information to authorized persons.

#10. Physical therapist assistants

La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN

- Annual mean salary: $48,540

- #283 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 50



National

- Annual mean salary: $59,440

- Employment: 92,740

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($81,510)

--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($78,370)

--- Visalia-Porterville, CA ($78,240)

- Job description: Assist physical therapists in providing physical therapy treatments and procedures. May, in accordance with state laws, assist in the development of treatment plans, carry out routine functions, document the progress of treatment, and modify specific treatments in accordance with patient status and within the scope of treatment plans established by a physical therapist. Generally requires formal training.

#9. Architectural and civil drafters

La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN

- Annual mean salary: $50,630

- #219 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 80



National

- Annual mean salary: $59,120

- Employment: 99,180

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Anchorage, AK ($74,170)

--- Danbury, CT ($72,760)

--- Evansville, IN-KY ($72,370)

- Job description: Prepare detailed drawings of architectural and structural features of buildings or drawings and topographical relief maps used in civil engineering projects, such as highways, bridges, and public works. Use knowledge of building materials, engineering practices, and mathematics to complete drawings.

#8. Paralegals and legal assistants

La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN

- Annual mean salary: $52,060

- #137 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 60



National

- Annual mean salary: $56,610

- Employment: 332,720

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Napa, CA ($93,110)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($90,280)

--- Trenton, NJ ($77,970)

- Job description: Assist lawyers by investigating facts, preparing legal documents, or researching legal precedent. Conduct research to support a legal proceeding, to formulate a defense, or to initiate legal action.

#7. Mechanical engineering technologists and technicians

La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN

- Annual mean salary: $53,730

- #112 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 30



National

- Annual mean salary: $60,880

- Employment: 39,880

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($83,570)

--- Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($83,310)

--- Albuquerque, NM ($81,560)

- Job description: Apply theory and principles of mechanical engineering to modify, develop, test, or adjust machinery and equipment under direction of engineering staff or physical scientists.

#6. Web developers and digital interface designers

La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN

- Annual mean salary: $55,690

- #199 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 60



National

- Annual mean salary: $85,490

- Employment: 156,220

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($138,070)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,910)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,440)

- Job description: Develop and implement websites, web applications, application databases, and interactive web interfaces. Evaluate code to ensure that it is properly structured, meets industry standards, and is compatible with browsers and devices. Optimize website performance, scalability, and server-side code and processes. May develop website infrastructure and integrate websites with other computer applications.

#5. Civil engineering technologists and technicians

La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN

- Annual mean salary: $59,570

- #67 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 30



National

- Annual mean salary: $56,590

- Employment: 67,270

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($87,120)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($76,230)

--- Warner Robins, GA ($75,840)

- Job description: Apply theory and principles of civil engineering in planning, designing, and overseeing construction and maintenance of structures and facilities under the direction of engineering staff or physical scientists.

#4. Radiologic technologists and technicians

La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN

- Annual mean salary: $62,180

- #115 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 230



National

- Annual mean salary: $64,840

- Employment: 206,720

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($120,270)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,250)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($114,850)

- Job description: Take x-rays and CAT scans or administer nonradioactive materials into patient's bloodstream for diagnostic or research purposes. Includes radiologic technologists and technicians who specialize in other scanning modalities.

#3. Computer network support specialists

La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN

- Annual mean salary: $63,450

- #140 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 30



National

- Annual mean salary: $71,040

- Employment: 184,220

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($92,550)

--- Greeley, CO ($92,240)

--- Barnstable Town, MA ($90,600)

- Job description: Analyze, test, troubleshoot, and evaluate existing network systems, such as local area networks (LAN), wide area networks (WAN), cloud networks, servers, and other data communications networks. Perform network maintenance to ensure networks operate correctly with minimal interruption.

#2. Respiratory therapists

La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN

- Annual mean salary: $65,360

- #74 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 130



National

- Annual mean salary: $65,640

- Employment: 131,890

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($104,200)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($100,710)

--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($100,080)

- Job description: Assess, treat, and care for patients with breathing disorders. Assume primary responsibility for all respiratory care modalities, including the supervision of respiratory therapy technicians. Initiate and conduct therapeutic procedures; maintain patient records; and select, assemble, check, and operate equipment.

#1. Dental hygienists

La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN

- Annual mean salary: $70,770

- #205 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 170



National

- Annual mean salary: $78,050

- Employment: 194,830

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($133,730)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($120,340)

--- Santa Rosa, CA ($118,980)

- Job description: Administer oral hygiene care to patients. Assess patient oral hygiene problems or needs and maintain health records. Advise patients on oral health maintenance and disease prevention. May provide advanced care such as providing fluoride treatment or administering topical anesthesia.