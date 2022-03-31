ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Highest paying jobs that require a 2 year degree in Joplin

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lOqiC_0evMDXzM00
Canva

Highest paying jobs that require a 2 year degree in Joplin

The American economy is increasingly becoming one in which a high school education is simply not enough. Of the 55 million job openings expected from 2010 to 2020, only 36% will require a high school education or less , 30% will require some college or an associate degree, while 35% will require at least a bachelor's degree, according Georgetown University's Center on Education and the Workplace.

Attaining an associate degree or better for 25- to 29-year-olds increased from 38% to 46% between 2000 to 2017, while bachelors degree attainment or better increased from 29% to 36%, and attainment of master's degrees or higher grew grown from 5% to 9%, according to the National Center for Education Statistics . While the largest percentage of U.S. workers only hold a high school diploma-with the second-highest percentage belonging to those with baccalaureate degrees-the number of holders of an associate or technical degree is rising.

Fortunately, the number of associate degree-friendly positions is growing. Stacker compiled a list of the highest and lowest paying jobs that require a 2-year degree in Joplin using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics . Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage. Job descriptions are from O*NET .

With many people finding the cost of a four-year education too high, given the rising cost of tuition and stagnant wage growth, it's encouraging to know that there are obtainable, well-paying professions for those with a two-year degree. While a bachelor's degree holder can be expected to make about $500,000 more in lifetime earnings compared with an associate degree holder, the jobs we have listed show the exceptions.

Keep reading to learn about some well-paying gigs you can land with an associate degree.

You may also like: Where people in Joplin are moving to most

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nFbuD_0evMDXzM00
Maria Sbytova // Shutterstock

#11. Veterinary technologists and technicians

Joplin, MO
- Annual mean salary: $32,920
- #216 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 70

National
- Annual mean salary: $37,860
- Employment: 109,490
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA ($56,020)
--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($53,580)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($53,440)
- Job description: Perform medical tests in a laboratory environment for use in the treatment and diagnosis of diseases in animals. Prepare vaccines and serums for prevention of diseases. Prepare tissue samples, take blood samples, and execute laboratory tests, such as urinalysis and blood counts. Clean and sterilize instruments and materials and maintain equipment and machines. May assist a veterinarian during surgery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11H0ei_0evMDXzM00
Rawpixel.com //Shutterstock

#10. Human resources assistants, except payroll and timekeeping

Joplin, MO
- Annual mean salary: $34,610
- #288 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 50

National
- Annual mean salary: $44,170
- Employment: 108,470
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($55,950)
--- Ithaca, NY ($55,450)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($55,410)
- Job description: Compile and keep personnel records. Record data for each employee, such as address, weekly earnings, absences, amount of sales or production, supervisory reports, and date of and reason for termination. May prepare reports for employment records, file employment records, or search employee files and furnish information to authorized persons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10tKWN_0evMDXzM00
GaudiLab // Shutterstock

#9. Paralegals and legal assistants

Joplin, MO
- Annual mean salary: $39,210
- #330 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 170

National
- Annual mean salary: $56,610
- Employment: 332,720
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Napa, CA ($93,110)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($90,280)
--- Trenton, NJ ($77,970)
- Job description: Assist lawyers by investigating facts, preparing legal documents, or researching legal precedent. Conduct research to support a legal proceeding, to formulate a defense, or to initiate legal action.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ATKli_0evMDXzM00
Arjuna Kodisinghe // Shutterstock

#8. Computer network support specialists

Joplin, MO
- Annual mean salary: $45,340
- #289 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 60

National
- Annual mean salary: $71,040
- Employment: 184,220
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($92,550)
--- Greeley, CO ($92,240)
--- Barnstable Town, MA ($90,600)
- Job description: Analyze, test, troubleshoot, and evaluate existing network systems, such as local area networks (LAN), wide area networks (WAN), cloud networks, servers, and other data communications networks. Perform network maintenance to ensure networks operate correctly with minimal interruption.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47hdR8_0evMDXzM00
Hitdelight // Shutterstock

#7. Architectural and civil drafters

Joplin, MO
- Annual mean salary: $48,160
- #242 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available

National
- Annual mean salary: $59,120
- Employment: 99,180
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Anchorage, AK ($74,170)
--- Danbury, CT ($72,760)
--- Evansville, IN-KY ($72,370)
- Job description: Prepare detailed drawings of architectural and structural features of buildings or drawings and topographical relief maps used in civil engineering projects, such as highways, bridges, and public works. Use knowledge of building materials, engineering practices, and mathematics to complete drawings.

You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Joplin that don't require a college degree

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VAQhW_0evMDXzM00
lenetstan // Shutterstock

#6. Radiologic technologists and technicians

Joplin, MO
- Annual mean salary: $53,610
- #269 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 160

National
- Annual mean salary: $64,840
- Employment: 206,720
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($120,270)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,250)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($114,850)
- Job description: Take x-rays and CAT scans or administer nonradioactive materials into patient's bloodstream for diagnostic or research purposes. Includes radiologic technologists and technicians who specialize in other scanning modalities.

Canva

#5. Physical therapist assistants

Joplin, MO
- Annual mean salary: $54,400
- #232 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 30

National
- Annual mean salary: $59,440
- Employment: 92,740
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($81,510)
--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($78,370)
--- Visalia-Porterville, CA ($78,240)
- Job description: Assist physical therapists in providing physical therapy treatments and procedures. May, in accordance with state laws, assist in the development of treatment plans, carry out routine functions, document the progress of treatment, and modify specific treatments in accordance with patient status and within the scope of treatment plans established by a physical therapist. Generally requires formal training.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QeW2v_0evMDXzM00
Halfpoint // Shutterstock

#4. Cardiovascular technologists and technicians

Joplin, MO
- Annual mean salary: $58,480
- #81 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 80

National
- Annual mean salary: $60,940
- Employment: 55,980
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($104,430)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($89,930)
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($88,450)
- Job description: Conduct tests on pulmonary or cardiovascular systems of patients for diagnostic, therapeutic, or research purposes. May conduct or assist in electrocardiograms, cardiac catheterizations, pulmonary functions, lung capacity, and similar tests.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Efr1W_0evMDXzM00
Rawpixel.com //Shutterstock

#3. Web developers and digital interface designers

Joplin, MO
- Annual mean salary: $59,340
- #177 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 90

National
- Annual mean salary: $85,490
- Employment: 156,220
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($138,070)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,910)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,440)
- Job description: Develop and implement websites, web applications, application databases, and interactive web interfaces. Evaluate code to ensure that it is properly structured, meets industry standards, and is compatible with browsers and devices. Optimize website performance, scalability, and server-side code and processes. May develop website infrastructure and integrate websites with other computer applications.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HQkaM_0evMDXzM00
Canva

#2. Magnetic resonance imaging technologists

Joplin, MO
- Annual mean salary: $65,140
- #127 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 30

National
- Annual mean salary: $75,960
- Employment: 39,270
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($140,980)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,590)
--- Modesto, CA ($112,080)
- Job description: Operate Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scanners. Monitor patient safety and comfort, and view images of area being scanned to ensure quality of pictures. May administer gadolinium contrast dosage intravenously. May interview patient, explain MRI procedures, and position patient on examining table. May enter into the computer data such as patient history, anatomical area to be scanned, orientation specified, and position of entry.

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Joplin that require a bachelor's degree

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LlfUO_0evMDXzM00
Canva

#1. Dental hygienists

Joplin, MO
- Annual mean salary: $70,400
- #208 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 140

National
- Annual mean salary: $78,050
- Employment: 194,830
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($133,730)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($120,340)
--- Santa Rosa, CA ($118,980)
- Job description: Administer oral hygiene care to patients. Assess patient oral hygiene problems or needs and maintain health records. Advise patients on oral health maintenance and disease prevention. May provide advanced care such as providing fluoride treatment or administering topical anesthesia.

Comments / 0

Related
DCist

Maryland Will No Longer Require Four-Year Degrees For Thousands Of State Jobs

Maryland is officially dropping the four-year college degree requirement from many state jobs, Gov. Larry Hogan announced today. The state is launching what the governor calls a “first in the nation” workforce development program to recruit qualified workers who do not hold college degrees. Rolling back the barrier will help fill government positions left vacant during the pandemic, the governor said during a press conference. More than 300 state jobs that don’t require four-year degrees are currently open and posted online, he added.
MARYLAND STATE
106.9 KROC

Minnesota One of Highest-Paying States for These 4 Jobs

If you're looking for a new job, Minnesota is among the highest-paying states when it comes to these four professions. If you were one of the Minnesotans who told their boss to take this job and shove it during the Great Resignation the past two years, you might be looking for a new job. And, according to a new survey by data site, Stacker, if you get one of the following jobs, you'll be making more here in Minnesota than in most other states.
MINNESOTA STATE
US News and World Report

10 Jobs That Hire Older Workers

The Great Resignation may bring good news for jobseekers over age 50: Many companies are actively seeking new workers and are willing to offer flexible, accommodating schedules. When making hiring decisions, many employers particularly value skills and experience, according to a 2021 AARP survey of human resources employees. Companies particularly value workers who are 50 or older for their professionalism and problem solving skills, the survey found.
JOBS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Education
Joplin, MO
Education
City
Joplin, MO
Benzinga

What Are The 20 Top Paying Jobs In The US?

The latest statistics of the highest median annual pay from the U.S. Bureau of Labor has the medical profession in its top seven slots. According to Economic Policy Institute, since 1978, CEO pay has skyrocketed 1,322%, 351 times as much as a typical worker in 2020. When your mother said...
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

States with the Most Job Openings

Though by many measures the economy is still recovering rapidly from the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. job growth continues to be strong. Still, many companies and businesses are struggling to find and hire workers as the number of unfilled jobs has hit a multi-decade high in recent months. There were 11.3 million job openings nationwide at […]
JOBS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#School Education#Mathematics#Canva Highest#American#Georgetown University#Center On Education
bloomberglaw.com

Amazon Workers Largely Advance Suit Over Covid-19 Screening Pay

Amazon.com Services LLC must face the bulk of federal and state wage claims brought by a group of warehouse workers over time spent undergoing mandatory screenings for Covid-19 before their shifts, a federal judge in California ruled. Amazon argued that the screenings weren’t compensable “work” under the Fair Labor Standards...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WBAL Radio

CCBC president 'very pleased' with four-year degree requirements being lifted for many state jobs

Gov. Larry Hogan lifting four-year degree requirements for thousands of state jobs has Community College of Baltimore County president Sandra Kurtinitis "very pleased." The state currently employs around 38,000 people. The Maryland Department of Budget and Management estimates more than half of those jobs don't need a four-year degree. "Our...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WSAV News 3

What are the highest paying jobs in the Lowcountry?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new survey by USA wage ranked the 100 highest-paying jobs in the Lowcountry in 2020. The survey analyzed data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to compile salary information (average annual and entry-level) and the number of people who hold that job in the Charleston-North Charleston and Charleston-Summerville […]
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Jobs
24/7 Wall St.

The State Where the Most People Are Quitting Their Jobs

In what has been dubbed the Great Resignation, Americans have been quitting their jobs in record numbers in recent months – a trend that shows few signs of slowing. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, some 4.3 million Americans quit their job in January 2022, down only slightly from an all time high of […]
ECONOMY
freightwaves.com

Is latest jobs report a sign of weaker freight market?

After 21 consecutive months of increases, the number of truck transportation jobs in the United States took a downward turn in March. The seasonally adjusted figures for total jobs in the truck transportation sector came in at 1,550,800 jobs. That marked a decline of 4,900 jobs. It’s the first time since April 2020, when the economy was collapsing due to the full-blown start of the pandemic, that the month-to-month figures showed a decline.
INDUSTRY
CNBC

Companies added 455,000 jobs in March, slightly more than expected, ADP says

ADP said private payrolls grew by 455,000 in March, slightly more than expected. Leisure and hospitality led the job gains, adding 161,000 positions. The release comes two days ahead of the government's nonfarm payrolls report, which is expected to show growth of 490,000. Companies added jobs at a solid pace...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

U.S. private sector adds 455,000 new jobs in March, ADP says

The numbers: U.S. private payrolls rose by 455,000 in March, according to the ADP National Employment Report released Wednesday. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had forecast a gain of 450,000 private sector jobs in March. The ADP report is produced with Moody’s Analytics. Private-sector job growth was...
ECONOMY
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy