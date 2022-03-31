ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health board chairman prepares to hand over the baton in Powys

By Elgan Hearn
Shropshire Star
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe chairman of Powys Teaching Health Board is stepping down after eight years at the helm. Professor Vivienne Harpwood is nearing the end of her tenure and at a recent board meeting told members that the role is now being advertised. She said: "My eight years comes to an...

