Health board chairman prepares to hand over the baton in Powys

When Gwen Reinchart steps into The Day-Break Club of The Villages on Tuesdays, she is filled with excitement. Being around others who have memory problems makes her feel a little more like herself. The Day-Break Club is among local health-related charities that lack the volunteers they need as participation increases. Not long ago, just a handful of residents attended the club’s first meetings after its COVID-19 pandemic shutdown. Now the club has a waiting list until more volunteers return. They’re not alone. Candid, a data-tracking service that specializes in nonprofits, says volunteerism fell from 58% in 2020 to 56% in 2021. “Having friends next to you going through the same situations can be a comfort,” Reinchart said. “We’ve been with our caregivers throughout the entire pandemic, so being able to see others we have a bond with is rewarding.”

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 19 DAYS AGO