ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Putin warns Russia will halt gas exports if payments not made in rubles

By Thomas Barrabi
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

Russia will halt gas exports to so-called “unfriendly” countries beginning Friday unless they comply with his directive to make payment in rubles , Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Thursday as Moscow scrambles to prop up its economy.

“In order to purchase Russian natural gas, they must open ruble accounts in Russian banks. It is from these accounts that payments will be made for gas delivered starting from tomorrow,” Putin said in televised remarks to Russian officials.

“If such payments are not made, we will consider this a default on the part of buyers, with all the ensuing consequences. Nobody sells us anything for free, and we are not going to do charity either — that is, existing contracts will be stopped,” he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ohLyn_0evMDOI300
Russia supplies a significant portion of Europe’s gas requirements.Getty Images https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O7ZUB_0evMDOI300 Putin’s directive has major implications for Europe, where many countries rely heavily on Russia oil and gas.AP

Buyers will be directed to transfer their payment to accounts they set up with a Russian bank, which will exchange their currency for Russian rubles that will then be used to complete the transaction. Western officials have argued the ruble requirement is a violation of existing contracts, which set payments in euros or dollars.

Putin’s directive has major implications for Europe, where many countries rely heavily on Russia oil and gas to generate electricity and heat their homes. Russia covers about 40% of Europe’s gas needs, with any interruption likely triggering an energy crisis.

The fraught arrangement has complicated efforts by Western nations to increase economic pressure on Russia, which generates a sizable portion of its annual revenue from oil and gas exports. Unlike the US, the European Union did not include a ban on imports as part of its sweeping sanctions against the Kremlin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bTe2N_0evMDOI300
Vladimir Putin said countries have until April 1 to comply with the ruble requirement.via REUTERS

The ruble requirement for gas purchases is one of several steps taken by Russia to retaliate against nations who imposed sanctions – and to boost its own currency.

The Kremlin is looking to stabilize the ruble, which cratered alongside Russia’s main stock exchange in recent weeks following penalties that included the ejection of Russia banks from the SWIFT international payments system.

The ruble has since rebounded near to its value prior to the invasion of Ukraine as Russia mandates ruble payments and its central bank enacts currency controls.

With Post wires

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
New York Post
New York Post

20K+

Followers

16K+

Posts

8M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
US News and World Report

Russia Warns United States: We Have the Might to Put You in Your Place

LONDON (Reuters) -Russia warned the United States on Thursday that Moscow had the might to put the world's pre-eminent superpower in its place and accused the West of stoking a wild Russophobic plot to tear Russia apart. Dmitry Medvedev, who served as president from 2008 to 2012 and is now...
POLITICS
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Radar Online.com

Vladimir Putin Had A List Of Countries The Russian President Threatened To Invade In Europe Before Starting His War Against Ukraine

Before Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, which started over a month ago, the Russian president allegedly listed five European nations as possible targets for a Russian take-over as the country had been building up their military strength. Article continues below advertisement. The countries listed in a private threat issued by...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ruble#Natural Gas#Russian#Ap
Daily Beast

Russian State TV Just Blew Up Putin’s ‘Nazi Ukraine’ Bullshit

Confusion reigns on Russia’s state TV, as panicked lawmakers and pundits try to explain to the public why their country invaded Ukraine and now faces crushing Western sanctions. And in the process of zealous propagandists striving to justify the unfathomable, they’ve inadvertently revealed too much. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry...
POLITICS
WDIO-TV

Ukrainian aide: Russia no longer asking for surrender

A senior aide to Ukraine’s president says that Russia has softened its stance in the talks over a possible settlement. Ihor Zhovkva, a deputy chief of staff to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said Tuesday that the talks between Russian and Ukrainian representatives have become “more constructive” and Russia has changed tone and stopped airing demands for Ukraine to surrender — something Russia had insisted upon during earlier stages of talks.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
The Independent

Russian soldiers refusing to carry out orders and accidentally shot down own aircraft, claims UK spy chief

Demoralised Russian soldiers have been disobeying orders and accidentally shot down one of their own aircraft, the head of Britain’s GCHQ spy agency has claimed.Vladimir Putin’s advisers are “afraid to tell him the truth” about the war in Ukraine, according to Sir Jeremy Fleming, who will say in a speech on Thursday that the Russian president made a “strategic miscalculation” in deciding to invade.“We’ve seen Russian soldiers – short of weapons and morale – refusing to carry out orders, sabotaging their own equipment and even accidentally shooting down their own aircraft,” the spy chief will say in a rare...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Horrors of the 'Kyiv concentration camps': Hundreds of kidnapped Ukrainians are forced to dig trenches in villages around the city, human rights group warns

Russia has set up a string of concentration camps around Kyiv where they are forcing captured Ukrainians to dig trenches, a human rights group has claimed. Escaped prisoners and relatives of those still locked up have revealed the horrors unfolding in occupied villages just a few miles north of the capital.
EUROPE
CBS News

Ukraine leader says war at a "turning point" as U.S. and U.K. say Putin, deluded, is regrouping Russia's forces

Near Kherson, Ukraine — Russian forces were still shelling areas near Ukraine's capital Thursday, two days after Moscow said it would scale back its attack there to facilitate peace talks. Ukraine's president told his people Wednesday night that the fight to repel Russia's invasion had reached a "turning point," and he asked the U.S. for more weapons and other assistance to turn the tide.
POLITICS
BBC

Putin's back against the wall in Ukraine - Biden

Japan condemns Russia withdrawal from peace treaty talks. Japan on Tuesday criticised Russia's decision to withdraw from bilateral peace treaty talks and to suspend joint economic projects related to disputed islands. Russia and Japan have still not formally ended World War Two hostilities because of the standoff over the islands...
POLITICS
BBC

Ukraine war: Russian officials seize Swiss watches apparently worth millions

Russian officials have reportedly confiscated millions of dollars worth of luxury Audemars Piguet watches. The Swiss timepieces were seized from a shop by security service agents on Tuesday for allegedly violating customs rules, Swiss media report. It happened just days after Switzerland abandoned its traditional neutrality to join Western countries...
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
20K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy