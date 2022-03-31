ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, PA

Three Dog Bakery stands with Ukraine

By FOX56 NEWSROOM
WOLF
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKINGSTON, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — Humans aren't the only ones affected by the war in Ukraine. Three Dog Bakery in Kingston is working with Fieldhouse Screen Printing and Embroidery to help the animals affected by the crisis. Together, they've...

