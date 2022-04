New research led by Boston Medical Center and Boston University School of Public Health found that a model of integrating behavioral health care into pediatric primary care at federally qualified health centers resulted in greater access, more timely care, and higher diagnostic rates of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) for children. These results, published in Pediatrics, demonstrate the role that federally qualified health centers (FQHCs) can have in improving equitable care for children of all ages, especially racially and ethnically marginalized children who are more likely to access care at FQHCs.

