8PM: Walker “Common Ground”

Cover picture for the articleCordell reaches a breaking point with Denise who sets her sights on revenge and the tensions between the Walker and Davidson families finally...

spoilertv.com

Walker: Independence - Katherine McNamara To Star As Abby Walker

Arrow alumna Katherine McNamara is set as the female lead opposite Matt Barr in the CW’s pilot Walker: Independence, executive produced by Walker‘s Jared Padalecki. Walker: Independence, a Walker origin story, is set in the late 1800s and follows Abby Walker (McNamara), an affluent Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West. On her quest for revenge, Abby crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlins (Barr), a lovable rogue in search of purpose. Abby and Hoyt’s journey takes them to Independence, Texas, where they encounter diverse, eclectic residents running from their own troubled pasts and chasing their dreams. Our newfound family will struggle with the changing world around them, while becoming agents of change themselves in a town where nothing is what it seems.
The US Sun

Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik slammed for ‘nasty comment’ to Yian Chen for ‘ONLY being an anesthesiologist & not a doctor’

JEOPARDY! fans fumed after host Mayim Bialik made a "nasty comment" INSULTING a contestant's profession. She called first-timer Yian Chen "only" an anesthesiologist and "not a doctor" in banter that flatlined. During the meet-and-greet portion of the April 1 gameshow episode, host Mayim dug into one player with less-than-impressive precision.
Primetimer

Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer star says The Bachelorette is absolutely copying their season by having two leads

"I think they’re absolutely taking a page out of the Joe Millionaire book," says Kurt Sowers, who starred as the "poorer" of the two bachelors along with millionaire Steve McBee, reacting to the casting of Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia as co-Bachelorettes. "Here’s my question: Will it work with two women? Can two women vs. two men… can cooler heads prevail, or will they be at each other? How will that work?" He added: "You hope that it would work out as well as it did with Steven and I. That’s my question: Can two women be as close friends and date the same man easier than two men? That’s the question!" Sowers, who broke up with his bachelorette Carolyn Moore last fall, ended up becoming close with McBee. "It was surprising to me," he said of their friendship. "I think it was a testament to the type of man that Steven is and the type of man that I am. I think the success of The Bachelorette with the two women is going to really depend on the type of women and the character that they have. Steven and I didn’t have any egos to save. We weren’t very prideful, and I think that was maybe the recipe for success. We could pick on each other and we could pick on ourselves. We were able to work together."
Glamour

10 Things to Know About Gabby Windey, the New Bachelorette

Two of Bachelor Clayton Echard's exes, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, will share the title of Bachelorette for season 19 of The Bachelorette, coming this summer. “After unwaveringly supporting each other through a devastating dual breakup in the season 26 finale of The Bachelor, fan favorites and fierce women Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia will stand by each other's side yet again as they set out on a journey to find love,” ABC said in a press release.
People

JoJo Fletcher Has Fun-Filled Bachelorette Party in Mexico Ahead of Wedding to Jordan Rodgers

JoJo Fletcher is celebrating her upcoming wedding with a fun bachelorette party!. The 31-year-old reality star, who has been engaged to fiancé Jordan Rodgers since 2016, jetted off to Mexico for the occasion. One of her many friends in attendance includes Bachelor alum Becca Tilley, whom Fletcher thanked on her Instagram Story for "surprising" the group with custom hats.
E! News

Why Colton Underwood Is Saying "Hell No" to This Wedding Option

Watch: Colton Underwood Goes "Beyond the Edge" For New TV Show. Unlike Clayton Echard, Colton Underwood has already given out his final rose. Just don't expect to see his wedding to Jordan C. Brown on TV. As Colton revealed during Daily Pop on March 15, "There's no chance I'm gonna have producers in my ear while I'm getting married."
Us Weekly

Chris Bukowski and Anna Redman Confirm Relationship as Bachelor Nation Celebrates: ‘Finally!’

It’s official! After months of fueling dating rumors, Chris Bukowski and Anna Redman have taken their relationship public. “Hard launch,” the Bachelor season 25 alum, 25, captioned a Friday, March 25, Instagram snap, kissing Bukowski, 35, on a beach. Redman shared more photos of the pair’s tropical trip for a destination wedding hours later via Instagram Story […]
E! News

The Bachelorette Star Clint Arlis' Cause of Death Revealed

The cause of the death of The Bachelorette alum Clint Arlis has been made public. The 34-year-old reality star died by suicide, Illinois' Kane County Coroner's Office said in a statement obtained by E! News on Friday, March 11. According to a coroner investigation report cited by Page Six, Arlis...
realitytitbit.com

Susie Evans' Bachelor exit makes her 'perfect' for The Bachelorette 2022

The upcoming 2022 Bachelorette star has not been confirmed, but Susie Evans is already a frontrunner for the show after ditching Clayton Echard on The Bachelor when he slept with the other remaining contestants. With the ABC show no stranger to making last minute changes, and Clayton’s season soon coming...
SFGate

Sydney Sweeney on Her Favorite ‘Euphoria’ Meme, Exploring the Dark Side of Cassie and Her Martial Arts Skills

Sydney Sweeney says her favorite meme from Season 2 of “Euphoria” is the one from Cassie’s bathroom meltdown scene in episode three. “I would have to say it’s the ‘I’ve never ever been happier’ meme. I love that meme,” she told Variety on Saturday at the Canneseries TV festival, being held on France’s Côte d’Azur.
