Pres. Biden considers release of one million barrels of oil a day to help curb gas price hike

Car owners got a slight reprieve this week, as gas prices dipped to $4.32 a gallon on Tuesday, down a smidge from the record $4.33 first hit on Friday and revisited on Monday. The modest drop follows a more noticeable decline in the price of oil, which fell below $100 a barrel Monday for the first time since March 1. West Texas Intermediate crude, the benchmark for US oil, hit a low of $99.76 before closing at $103.10 yesterday. On Tuesday morning WTI dipped even further to $93.53.

TRAFFIC ・ 17 DAYS AGO