Pres. Biden considers release of one million barrels of oil a day to help curb gas price hike

When gas prices climbed rapidly, the Biden administration blamed the oil companies and Russian President Vladimir Putin. What the administration and Democrats in Congress cannot admit, at least not without pain at election time, is that it was their explicit intent to reduce domestic oil and gas production, and record-high gasoline prices have not altered that strategy. Democrats believe that higher gas prices will nudge people to buy electric cars and solar panels for their houses and drive less, reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
