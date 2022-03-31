ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Pres. Biden considers release of one million barrels of oil a day to help curb gas price hike

KING-5
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe oil would come from the...

www.king5.com

Fortune

Biden’s ban on Russian imports means $150 per barrel of oil, a $5 gallon of gas or higher, and a 1 in 3 recession risk: Moody’s

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could mean oil prices as high as $150 per barrel and a one in three risk of recession in the U.S., Moody’s Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi said on Tuesday.
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
CNET

Oil Dips Below $100 Barrel, but Gas Prices Will Soon Soar Again

Car owners got a slight reprieve this week, as gas prices dipped to $4.32 a gallon on Tuesday, down a smidge from the record $4.33 first hit on Friday and revisited on Monday. The modest drop follows a more noticeable decline in the price of oil, which fell below $100 a barrel Monday for the first time since March 1. West Texas Intermediate crude, the benchmark for US oil, hit a low of $99.76 before closing at $103.10 yesterday. On Tuesday morning WTI dipped even further to $93.53.
Atlantic City Press

Why gas prices soar and Biden won’t help, by Katie Tubb

When a news anchor confronted Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm about high gasoline prices and asked about the Biden administration’s plan to increase oil production in America, she burst into laughter. “That is hilarious,” she said. It was early November 2021, and gas prices were averaging $3.39 nationally....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Times

Biden throttled U.S. energy production when we needed it most

A capable presidential administration plans, anticipates and implements strategies. An ineffective administration bounces haphazardly from crisis to crisis. It’s the difference between playing chess and playing pinball. President Biden’s mismanagement of skyrocketing gas prices gives us a hint as to what game he’s playing. Gas prices, already...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Examiner

Biden's gas tax gaslighting

When gas prices climbed rapidly, the Biden administration blamed the oil companies and Russian President Vladimir Putin. What the administration and Democrats in Congress cannot admit, at least not without pain at election time, is that it was their explicit intent to reduce domestic oil and gas production, and record-high gasoline prices have not altered that strategy. Democrats believe that higher gas prices will nudge people to buy electric cars and solar panels for their houses and drive less, reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
U.S. POLITICS
The Associated Press

Biden planning to tap oil reserve to control gas prices

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is preparing to order the release of up to 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation’s strategic petroleum reserve, according to two people familiar with the decision, in a bid to control energy prices that have spiked as the U.S. and allies have imposed steep sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MSNBC

Biden's missed opportunity to go all in on renewable energy

President Joe Biden made lofty promises about transitioning America to clean energy both during the campaign and once in office. When Russia invaded Ukraine last month, it seemed like a natural moment to revive the calls for investment in clean energy and a greener economy. Oddly, though, exactly the opposite...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KPVI Newschannel 6

Wyoming's senators push Biden to speed development of federal uranium reserve

Wyoming’s senators introduced a bill Thursday intended to expedite the formation of a national uranium reserve. Last year’s federal spending bill allocated $75 million to the Department of Energy to establish the reserve, which would contain only U.S. uranium — and cause a spike in demand that industry hopes will spur production at some of the country’s idle mines.
WYOMING STATE

