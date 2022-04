Ezra Miller, who garnered Twitter criticisms after their brief feature during Sunday night's Oscars telecast, is now making headlines following a bar fight. On Monday morning, the "We Need to Talk About Kevin" actor was arrested and charged for disorderly conduct and harassment in Hilo, Hawaii, according to a tweet and release from the Hawai'i Police Department. Miller was reportedly agitated with patrons at a karaoke bar and began yelling obscenities. They allegedly "grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts," the release disclosed.

HILO, HI ・ 3 DAYS AGO