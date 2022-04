British households will see the biggest rise in the cost of energy in living memory from Friday, when bills increase by 54% - almost £700 - to just under £2,000 a year.Experts have urged Britons to submit meter readings for gas and electricity to their supplier on Thursday to show how much energy they have used ahead of Ofgem’s price cap hike that comes into force on April 1.This prevents firms from estimating usage and potentially charging for energy used before April 1 at the higher rate.Households should also send regular meter readings, ideally on the same date each month,...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO