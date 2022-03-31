ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webb County, TX

Watch: TxDPS rescues woman after 'smuggler' flees fiery crash

By Chandler France
Laredo Morning Times
 1 day ago
The officers were assisting in a vehicle pursuit when the vehicle crashed and ignited, according to a recent TxDPS tweet. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Texas Department of Public Safety South Texas Region posted a video to Twitter on March 30 showing a woman being rescued from a burning vehicle after a pursuit. According to the tweet, the event occurred on March 24. The vehicle pursuit started in Webb County on I-35 and ended in La Salle County, the video shows.

“There’s a female in the back,” a person states at the beginning of the video taken from a body-worn camera. The officer with the camera then runs up to the burning car, where three officers work to pull a duffle bag containing a woman out of the trunk of the vehicle.

Dash cam footage from the Encinal Police Department then shows the moment the officers rushed to the vehicle and broke the rear window before rescuing the woman.

The tweet said the officers were pursuing a smuggler when the vehicle crashed and ignited. The smuggler fled the scene, according to the tweet, but was later arrested, the video shows.

“[Texas Department of Public Safety] continues to combat human smugglers who choose profit over public safety,” DPS wrote in the tweet. “Great example of teamwork among our partners - [U.S. Border Patrol] & Encinal [Police Department].”

NBC12

I-95 reopens after fiery tractor-trailer crash in Stafford County

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash on I-95 South in Stafford County Wednesday morning. At 8:32 a.m., troopers responded to the crash that occurred at mile marker 135. Troopers say a tractor-trailer was traveling southbound when it ran off the right side of the...
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
