Meat Puppets at Turf Club in Saint Paul – presale password

 2 days ago

The Meat Puppets pre-sale password has just been listed. While this limited time presale offer exists, you have the chance to get tickets for Meat Puppets before the general public. It seems like this...

Legendary Rock Band Calls It Quits From The Stage

A few years ago (and I think it was here in Charlotte), I became painfully aware that Phil Collins was having some serious health issues. It wasn’t so much that he fell on stage (I think Luke Bryan falls on stage here in Charlotte every time he plays PNC <g>) as much as it was that it took a crew to get him back in a chair. Phil Collins is a rock music legend-both as a solo performer and the lead singer (since 1975) for the rock group, “Genesis.” Phil Collins is 70. Where once stood a man with boundless energy now sits one with severe nerve damage from multiple back surgeries who is incapable of holding drumsticks-much less playing the drums (he was a renown, brilliant drummer). The Pandemic delayed Genesis’ “The Last Domino?” tour, but it finally wrapped up last weekend at London’s O2 Arena. During the show, Phil, from his chair center stage made this announcement.
Lynyrd Skynyrd Announce 2022 Tour Dates

Lynyrd Skynyrd will kick off their 14-date Big Wheels Keep on Turnin' tour in April. The southern rockers will launch the run of shows in Scottsdale, Ariz., on April 9 and conclude on Sept. 23 in Sparks, Nev. Don Felder will join Lynyrd Skynyrd on select dates, along with the Marshall Tucker Band, the Outlaws and the Devon Allman Project on others.
Brian Auger Recalls Rejecting Jimi Hendrix Twice

British rock and jazz legend Brian Auger recalled the two occasions on which he rejected the chance to work with Jimi Hendrix, saying he didn’t regret his decisions. Auger was already a well-known name on the London music scene when Hendrix arrived from the U.S. in 1966. The American’s manager, former Animals bassist Chas Chandler, wanted him to join Auger’s band Trinity, which featured singer Julie Driscoll.
Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott on New LP, Upcoming Motley Crue Tour, and Why They’ll Never Retire

Click here to read the full article. In the spring of 2020, Def Leppard made plans to gather at Joe Elliott’s house in Ireland to record a handful of tunes before starting rehearsals for their stadium tour with Mötley Crüe, Poison, and Joan Jett. They knew they wouldn’t have nearly enough time to finish an album, but they wanted to start the process and hopefully resume it once the tour wrapped for the year. They planned on coming together in late March, just as the pandemic was shutting down global travel along with the entire live music industry. “They weren’t allowed...
At last! That Ozzy Osbourne gin you've been desperate to order is available

Ozzy Osbourne is the latest rock star to lend his name to an officially branded alcohol. The Ultimate Gin - named after the former Black Sabbath man's album The Ultimate Sin – is available to purchase online for fans in The U.K., Belgium, Netherlands, France, Germany and Austria, while Swedish booze lovers will be able to place orders at Systembolaget from April 29.
Jimi Hendrix, fire hazards and Saturday Night Live: Rock’n’roll’s raucous history of trashing guitars

On 31 March 1967, as the flames shot four feet into the air from the strings of Jimi Hendrix’s guitar, it looked, to the stunned crowd at London’s Finsbury Park Astoria, like part psychedelic shaman ceremony, part pyromaniac on the loose. The Jimi Hendrix Experience were closing their support set for The Walker Brothers, with a new song called “Fire”, when Hendrix took a guitar drenched in lighter fluid, laid it down centre stage, and struck a match.Fifty-five years ago today, this scorching act raised Hendrix to a new level of Sixties rock mythology. (The resulting fireball charred his hands...
Slipknot's upcoming album features "the heaviest blues song on Earth"

Slipknot are now apparently in the final stages of mixing their follow-up to 2019's We Are Not Your Kind, and according to drummer Jay Weinberg, it'll come with a few surprises. Last week, DJ Sid Wilson revealed that the record will contain samples from "different moons around different planets". In...
Magenta announce October/November tour dates

Welsh prog rockers Magenta have announced a run of live dates in England and Wales for this October and November. They will be supported by Tiger Moth Tales. For many it will be the first chance to catch Magenta in concert since before the pandemic, the band having only performed at Cardiff's Acapella last November since 2019, although they are due to headline Winter's End Festival next weekend.
Amorphis announce co-headline tour with Eluveitie

Finnish prog metal sextet Amorphis have teamed up with Swiss folk metal band Eluveitie for a joint headline European and the UK in November and December. It will be the first chance for fans of the Finnish band to hear new music from their recent album Halo, which hit the No. 1 spot in the Finnish album charts.
The Gin Blossoms Reflect on 30 ‘Miserable’ Years

They say that time flies when you’re having fun, but that may be an understatement for alternative rock band Gin Blossoms. Composed of Robin Wilson (lead vocals & guitar), Jesse Valenzuela (vocals & guitar), Scott Johnson (guitar), and Bill Leen (bass), the Gin Blossoms have made the most of the past three decades.
