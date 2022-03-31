ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plea to resolve 27-year murder mystery of Rikki Neave

Cover picture for the articleThe six-year-old was strangled to death in Peterborough in 1994. A prosecutor has appealed for jurors to finally resolve the 27-year murder mystery of Rikki Neave. The six-year-old was found strangled in woods near his home in Peterborough the day after he was reported missing in November 1994. The...

