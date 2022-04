The cast for the Supernatural prequel series, The Winchesters, is getting a bit larger. On Tuesday, The CW announced that fan-favorite Legacies actress Bianca Kajlich has joined The Winchesters pilot. Kajlich is set to play Millie Winchester, mother of John Winchester and the grandmother of Supernatural's Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles). Per the character description (via The Hollywood Reporter) Millie is hard-working and tough and has done the bulk of the parenting for the past 15 years. Concerned that her son John would take after his father, Millie wanted to prevent him from pursuing a dangerous life but is now having to come to grips with that being exactly what John plans to do.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO