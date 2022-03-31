ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Machine Gun Kelly ‘totally’ there for Pete Davidson amid Kanye West feud

By Leah Bitsky
 2 days ago
Machine Gun Kelly has been supporting Pete Davidson throughout drama with Kanye West. AFP via Getty Images

Machine Gun Kelly said he has “totally” been there for best friend Pete Davidson amid the comedian’s drama Kanye West.

“At the end of the day, man, we’re young men trying to find our place in the world and figuring it out, and it doesn’t really help when you’ve got a million different voices ripping you apart or telling you, ‘You’re doing this wrong,'” Kelly said on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show Wednesday.

“We’re all just figuring it out, man. This is life,” he continued. “We love everybody, man. We have so much love. It’s almost like, if we need to be the vessels for people’s anger, then so be it. That must be why we’re here. I do hope that they can feel our spirit and see that we love you.”

As for how Kelly feels about Davidson’s relationship with West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, he could not be more thrilled.

“I’m so happy for him,” the “Emo Girl” singer, 31, shared.

West, 44, terrorized the “Saturday Night Live” star, 28, for weeks through his art and on Instagram before being suspended from the app earlier this month. He rapped in his song “Eazy” that he wants to “beat Pete Davidson’s ass” and also put out a music video in which a Claymation version of the comic was violently kidnapped and buried alive.

West has shared several threatening posts about Davidson, who is dating the rapper’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

It got to the point where Kardashian, 41, had to publicly beg West to end the charade as she feared for Davidson’s safety.

The Grammy winner has also been dragging the reality star on Instagram, claiming she had kept him from seeing their four children: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4 and Psalm, 2.

However, Kardashian slammed the accusation as false, taking to social media to write, “Please stop with this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school.”

West was finally booted from Instagram after posting a racial slur about Trevor Noah, who had called him out on “The Daily Show” for his abusive behavior toward Kardashian.

The “SNL” star and Kardashian have been romantically linked since October 2021.

Davidson has mostly remained quiet during the ordeal, though he did text West telling him he was “in bed with [his] wife.” And while West tried to frame Davidson as the bad guy, the “King of Staten Island” star revealed he had tried to reach out to the rapper to work through their issues out of the public eye.

West has kept quiet on social media since his temporary ban … at least for now.

Davidson and Kardashian have been dating since October 2021. She filed to divorce West in February 2021 and was declared legally single earlier this month.

