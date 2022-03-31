ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

By Stacker
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Efr1W_0evMAqfg00
Rawpixel.com //Shutterstock

Highest paying jobs that require a 2 year degree in Omaha

The American economy is increasingly becoming one in which a high school education is simply not enough. Of the 55 million job openings expected from 2010 to 2020, only 36% will require a high school education or less , 30% will require some college or an associate degree, while 35% will require at least a bachelor's degree, according Georgetown University's Center on Education and the Workplace.

Attaining an associate degree or better for 25- to 29-year-olds increased from 38% to 46% between 2000 to 2017, while bachelors degree attainment or better increased from 29% to 36%, and attainment of master's degrees or higher grew grown from 5% to 9%, according to the National Center for Education Statistics . While the largest percentage of U.S. workers only hold a high school diploma-with the second-highest percentage belonging to those with baccalaureate degrees-the number of holders of an associate or technical degree is rising.

Fortunately, the number of associate degree-friendly positions is growing. Stacker compiled a list of the highest and lowest paying jobs that require a 2-year degree in Omaha using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics . Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage. Job descriptions are from O*NET .

With many people finding the cost of a four-year education too high, given the rising cost of tuition and stagnant wage growth, it's encouraging to know that there are obtainable, well-paying professions for those with a two-year degree. While a bachelor's degree holder can be expected to make about $500,000 more in lifetime earnings compared with an associate degree holder, the jobs we have listed show the exceptions.

Keep reading to learn about some well-paying gigs you can land with an associate degree.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nFbuD_0evMAqfg00
Maria Sbytova // Shutterstock

#29. Veterinary technologists and technicians

Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA
- Annual mean salary: $38,540
- #84 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 200

National
- Annual mean salary: $37,860
- Employment: 109,490
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA ($56,020)
--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($53,580)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($53,440)
- Job description: Perform medical tests in a laboratory environment for use in the treatment and diagnosis of diseases in animals. Prepare vaccines and serums for prevention of diseases. Prepare tissue samples, take blood samples, and execute laboratory tests, such as urinalysis and blood counts. Clean and sterilize instruments and materials and maintain equipment and machines. May assist a veterinarian during surgery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11H0ei_0evMAqfg00
Rawpixel.com //Shutterstock

#28. Human resources assistants, except payroll and timekeeping

Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA
- Annual mean salary: $41,200
- #166 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 400

National
- Annual mean salary: $44,170
- Employment: 108,470
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($55,950)
--- Ithaca, NY ($55,450)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($55,410)
- Job description: Compile and keep personnel records. Record data for each employee, such as address, weekly earnings, absences, amount of sales or production, supervisory reports, and date of and reason for termination. May prepare reports for employment records, file employment records, or search employee files and furnish information to authorized persons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=343MaP_0evMAqfg00
CHRISTOF STACHE // Getty Images

#27. Preschool teachers, except special education

Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA
- Annual mean salary: $42,030
- #40 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,110

National
- Annual mean salary: $36,550
- Employment: 370,940
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Midland, TX ($58,080)
--- Odessa, TX ($54,120)
--- Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV ($52,350)
- Job description: Instruct preschool-aged students, following curricula or lesson plans, in activities designed to promote social, physical, and intellectual growth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HrXuw_0evMAqfg00
photodiem // Shutterstock

#26. Environmental science and protection technicians, including health

Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA
- Annual mean salary: $43,790
- #104 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 50

National
- Annual mean salary: $50,960
- Employment: 31,860
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($74,530)
--- Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($72,010)
--- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($70,850)
- Job description: Perform laboratory and field tests to monitor the environment and investigate sources of pollution, including those that affect health, under the direction of an environmental scientist, engineer, or other specialist. May collect samples of gases, soil, water, and other materials for testing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D4WTT_0evMAqfg00
Queryzo // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Forest and conservation technicians

Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA
- Annual mean salary: $44,800
- #26 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available

National
- Annual mean salary: $42,780
- Employment: 30,150
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Utica-Rome, NY ($57,580)
--- Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($56,750)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($54,780)
- Job description: Provide technical assistance regarding the conservation of soil, water, forests, or related natural resources. May compile data pertaining to size, content, condition, and other characteristics of forest tracts under the direction of foresters, or train and lead forest workers in forest propagation and fire prevention and suppression. May assist conservation scientists in managing, improving, and protecting rangelands and wildlife habitats.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3isYKz_0evMAqfg00
Canva

#24. Civil engineering technologists and technicians

Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA
- Annual mean salary: $48,420
- #174 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 180

National
- Annual mean salary: $56,590
- Employment: 67,270
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($87,120)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($76,230)
--- Warner Robins, GA ($75,840)
- Job description: Apply theory and principles of civil engineering in planning, designing, and overseeing construction and maintenance of structures and facilities under the direction of engineering staff or physical scientists.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q9TWD_0evMAqfg00
Anze Furlan // Shutterstock

#23. Morticians, undertakers, and funeral arrangers

Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA
- Annual mean salary: $49,380
- #70 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available

National
- Annual mean salary: $59,000
- Employment: 24,560
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($93,870)
--- New Haven, CT ($89,570)
--- Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($81,970)
- Job description: Perform various tasks to arrange and direct individual funeral services, such as coordinating transportation of body to mortuary, interviewing family or other authorized person to arrange details, selecting pallbearers, aiding with the selection of officials for religious rites, and providing transportation for mourners.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QeW2v_0evMAqfg00
Halfpoint // Shutterstock

#22. Cardiovascular technologists and technicians

Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA
- Annual mean salary: $49,680
- #132 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 450

National
- Annual mean salary: $60,940
- Employment: 55,980
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($104,430)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($89,930)
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($88,450)
- Job description: Conduct tests on pulmonary or cardiovascular systems of patients for diagnostic, therapeutic, or research purposes. May conduct or assist in electrocardiograms, cardiac catheterizations, pulmonary functions, lung capacity, and similar tests.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zmtwi_0evMAqfg00
Lighthunter // Shutterstock

#21. Medical equipment repairers

Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA
- Annual mean salary: $53,590
- #72 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 290

National
- Annual mean salary: $55,090
- Employment: 48,510
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($89,250)
--- Modesto, CA ($83,280)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($74,310)
- Job description: Test, adjust, or repair biomedical or electromedical equipment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KQVzh_0evMAqfg00
Canva

#20. Environmental engineering technologists and technicians

Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA
- Annual mean salary: $54,110
- #37 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 110

National
- Annual mean salary: $56,570
- Employment: 17,070
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($80,200)
--- Anchorage, AK ($76,450)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($75,350)
- Job description: Apply theory and principles of environmental engineering to modify, test, and operate equipment and devices used in the prevention, control, and remediation of environmental problems, including waste treatment and site remediation, under the direction of engineering staff or scientists. May assist in the development of environmental remediation devices.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LH6rD_0evMAqfg00
Oil and Gas Photographer // Shutterstock

#19. Mechanical engineering technologists and technicians

Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA
- Annual mean salary: $54,170
- #106 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 80

National
- Annual mean salary: $60,880
- Employment: 39,880
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($83,570)
--- Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($83,310)
--- Albuquerque, NM ($81,560)
- Job description: Apply theory and principles of mechanical engineering to modify, develop, test, or adjust machinery and equipment under direction of engineering staff or physical scientists.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jQczq_0evMAqfg00
Dragon Images // Shutterstock

#18. Chemical technicians

Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA
- Annual mean salary: $56,070
- #45 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 170

National
- Annual mean salary: $53,700
- Employment: 63,490
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Billings, MT ($85,460)
--- Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($75,430)
--- Baton Rouge, LA ($74,780)
- Job description: Conduct chemical and physical laboratory tests to assist scientists in making qualitative and quantitative analyses of solids, liquids, and gaseous materials for research and development of new products or processes, quality control, maintenance of environmental standards, and other work involving experimental, theoretical, or practical application of chemistry and related sciences.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VAQhW_0evMAqfg00
lenetstan // Shutterstock

#17. Radiologic technologists and technicians

Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA
- Annual mean salary: $56,640
- #220 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 710

National
- Annual mean salary: $64,840
- Employment: 206,720
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($120,270)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,250)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($114,850)
- Job description: Take x-rays and CAT scans or administer nonradioactive materials into patient's bloodstream for diagnostic or research purposes. Includes radiologic technologists and technicians who specialize in other scanning modalities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ad9ji_0evMAqfg00
Gearstd // Shutterstock

#16. Mechanical drafters

Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA
- Annual mean salary: $56,980
- #124 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 190

National
- Annual mean salary: $61,490
- Employment: 51,620
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($105,360)
--- San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($80,820)
--- Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS ($78,680)
- Job description: Prepare detailed working diagrams of machinery and mechanical devices, including dimensions, fastening methods, and other engineering information.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4abjVF_0evMAqfg00
Canva

#15. Industrial engineering technologists and technicians

Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA
- Annual mean salary: $57,090
- #87 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 100

National
- Annual mean salary: $59,920
- Employment: 62,980
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS ($94,500)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($84,600)
--- Albuquerque, NM ($81,910)
- Job description: Apply engineering theory and principles to problems of industrial layout or manufacturing production, usually under the direction of engineering staff. May perform time and motion studies on worker operations in a variety of industries for purposes such as establishing standard production rates or improving efficiency.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lOqiC_0evMAqfg00
Canva

#14. Physical therapist assistants

Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA
- Annual mean salary: $58,010
- #166 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 170

National
- Annual mean salary: $59,440
- Employment: 92,740
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($81,510)
--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($78,370)
--- Visalia-Porterville, CA ($78,240)
- Job description: Assist physical therapists in providing physical therapy treatments and procedures. May, in accordance with state laws, assist in the development of treatment plans, carry out routine functions, document the progress of treatment, and modify specific treatments in accordance with patient status and within the scope of treatment plans established by a physical therapist. Generally requires formal training.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47hdR8_0evMAqfg00
Hitdelight // Shutterstock

#13. Architectural and civil drafters

Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA
- Annual mean salary: $58,750
- #73 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 300

National
- Annual mean salary: $59,120
- Employment: 99,180
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Anchorage, AK ($74,170)
--- Danbury, CT ($72,760)
--- Evansville, IN-KY ($72,370)
- Job description: Prepare detailed drawings of architectural and structural features of buildings or drawings and topographical relief maps used in civil engineering projects, such as highways, bridges, and public works. Use knowledge of building materials, engineering practices, and mathematics to complete drawings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10tKWN_0evMAqfg00
GaudiLab // Shutterstock

#12. Paralegals and legal assistants

Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA
- Annual mean salary: $59,220
- #46 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,270

National
- Annual mean salary: $56,610
- Employment: 332,720
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Napa, CA ($93,110)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($90,280)
--- Trenton, NJ ($77,970)
- Job description: Assist lawyers by investigating facts, preparing legal documents, or researching legal precedent. Conduct research to support a legal proceeding, to formulate a defense, or to initiate legal action.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wql6Z_0evMAqfg00
anyaivanova // Shutterstock

#11. Electrical and electronic engineering technologists and technicians

Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA
- Annual mean salary: $59,420
- #172 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 190

National
- Annual mean salary: $68,310
- Employment: 115,270
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Bakersfield, CA ($90,130)
--- Salinas, CA ($87,550)
--- Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($85,190)
- Job description: Apply electrical and electronic theory and related knowledge, usually under the direction of engineering staff, to design, build, repair, adjust, and modify electrical components, circuitry, controls, and machinery for subsequent evaluation and use by engineering staff in making engineering design decisions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ATKli_0evMAqfg00
Arjuna Kodisinghe // Shutterstock

#10. Computer network support specialists

Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA
- Annual mean salary: $59,650
- #187 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,150

National
- Annual mean salary: $71,040
- Employment: 184,220
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($92,550)
--- Greeley, CO ($92,240)
--- Barnstable Town, MA ($90,600)
- Job description: Analyze, test, troubleshoot, and evaluate existing network systems, such as local area networks (LAN), wide area networks (WAN), cloud networks, servers, and other data communications networks. Perform network maintenance to ensure networks operate correctly with minimal interruption.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QKyMH_0evMAqfg00
Dmytro Zinkevych // Shutterstock

#9. Respiratory therapists

Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA
- Annual mean salary: $59,750
- #137 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 560

National
- Annual mean salary: $65,640
- Employment: 131,890
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($104,200)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($100,710)
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($100,080)
- Job description: Assess, treat, and care for patients with breathing disorders. Assume primary responsibility for all respiratory care modalities, including the supervision of respiratory therapy technicians. Initiate and conduct therapeutic procedures; maintain patient records; and select, assemble, check, and operate equipment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T1kZN_0evMAqfg00
Canva

#8. Electrical and electronics drafters

Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA
- Annual mean salary: $61,200
- #57 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 50

National
- Annual mean salary: $65,720
- Employment: 23,020
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,960)
--- Colorado Springs, CO ($83,220)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($82,680)
- Job description: Prepare wiring diagrams, circuit board assembly diagrams, and layout drawings used for the manufacture, installation, or repair of electrical equipment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LZJ91_0evMAqfg00
Canva

#7. Aerospace engineering and operations technologists and technicians

Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA
- Annual mean salary: $64,430
- #25 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 40

National
- Annual mean salary: $70,680
- Employment: 11,900
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL ($98,130)
--- Oklahoma City, OK ($96,370)
--- California-Lexington Park, MD ($90,030)
- Job description: Operate, install, adjust, and maintain integrated computer/communications systems, consoles, simulators, and other data acquisition, test, and measurement instruments and equipment, which are used to launch, track, position, and evaluate air and space vehicles. May record and interpret test data.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NNfgo_0evMAqfg00
SofikoS // Shutterstock

#6. Diagnostic medical sonographers

Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA
- Annual mean salary: $69,080
- #148 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 260

National
- Annual mean salary: $77,790
- Employment: 73,920
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($138,130)
--- Santa Rosa, CA ($126,610)
--- Stockton-Lodi, CA ($121,710)
- Job description: Produce ultrasonic recordings of internal organs for use by physicians. Includes vascular technologists.

Rawpixel.com //Shutterstock

#5. Web developers and digital interface designers

Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA
- Annual mean salary: $69,710
- #95 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 440

National
- Annual mean salary: $85,490
- Employment: 156,220
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($138,070)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,910)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,440)
- Job description: Develop and implement websites, web applications, application databases, and interactive web interfaces. Evaluate code to ensure that it is properly structured, meets industry standards, and is compatible with browsers and devices. Optimize website performance, scalability, and server-side code and processes. May develop website infrastructure and integrate websites with other computer applications.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HQkaM_0evMAqfg00
Canva

#4. Magnetic resonance imaging technologists

Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA
- Annual mean salary: $71,660
- #75 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 140

National
- Annual mean salary: $75,960
- Employment: 39,270
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($140,980)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,590)
--- Modesto, CA ($112,080)
- Job description: Operate Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scanners. Monitor patient safety and comfort, and view images of area being scanned to ensure quality of pictures. May administer gadolinium contrast dosage intravenously. May interview patient, explain MRI procedures, and position patient on examining table. May enter into the computer data such as patient history, anatomical area to be scanned, orientation specified, and position of entry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LlfUO_0evMAqfg00
Canva

#3. Dental hygienists

Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA
- Annual mean salary: $72,980
- #178 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 380

National
- Annual mean salary: $78,050
- Employment: 194,830
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($133,730)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($120,340)
--- Santa Rosa, CA ($118,980)
- Job description: Administer oral hygiene care to patients. Assess patient oral hygiene problems or needs and maintain health records. Advise patients on oral health maintenance and disease prevention. May provide advanced care such as providing fluoride treatment or administering topical anesthesia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pf5cX_0evMAqfg00
Canva

#2. Nuclear medicine technologists

Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA
- Annual mean salary: $76,070
- #55 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 60

National
- Annual mean salary: $82,080
- Employment: 17,510
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($139,410)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($136,650)
--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($135,660)
- Job description: Prepare, administer, and measure radioactive isotopes in therapeutic, diagnostic, and tracer studies using a variety of radioisotope equipment. Prepare stock solutions of radioactive materials and calculate doses to be administered by radiologists. Subject patients to radiation. Execute blood volume, red cell survival, and fat absorption studies following standard laboratory techniques.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qhE2b_0evMAqfg00
Syda Productions // Shutterstock

#1. Funeral home managers

Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA
- Annual mean salary: $102,030
- #3 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available

National
- Annual mean salary: $91,530
- Employment: 10,010
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($128,250)
--- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($112,350)
--- Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA ($102,030)
- Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the services or resources of funeral homes. Includes activities such as determining prices for services or merchandise and managing the facilities of funeral homes.

