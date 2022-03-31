ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest paying jobs that require a 2 year degree in Cheyenne

Stacker
lenetstan // Shutterstock

The American economy is increasingly becoming one in which a high school education is simply not enough. Of the 55 million job openings expected from 2010 to 2020, only 36% will require a high school education or less , 30% will require some college or an associate degree, while 35% will require at least a bachelor's degree, according Georgetown University's Center on Education and the Workplace.

Attaining an associate degree or better for 25- to 29-year-olds increased from 38% to 46% between 2000 to 2017, while bachelors degree attainment or better increased from 29% to 36%, and attainment of master's degrees or higher grew grown from 5% to 9%, according to the National Center for Education Statistics . While the largest percentage of U.S. workers only hold a high school diploma-with the second-highest percentage belonging to those with baccalaureate degrees-the number of holders of an associate or technical degree is rising.

Fortunately, the number of associate degree-friendly positions is growing. Stacker compiled a list of the highest and lowest paying jobs that require a 2-year degree in Cheyenne using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics . Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage. Job descriptions are from O*NET .

With many people finding the cost of a four-year education too high, given the rising cost of tuition and stagnant wage growth, it's encouraging to know that there are obtainable, well-paying professions for those with a two-year degree. While a bachelor's degree holder can be expected to make about $500,000 more in lifetime earnings compared with an associate degree holder, the jobs we have listed show the exceptions.

Keep reading to learn about some well-paying gigs you can land with an associate degree.

CHRISTOF STACHE // Getty Images

#11. Preschool teachers, except special education

Cheyenne, WY
- Annual mean salary: $27,900
- #304 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 190

National
- Annual mean salary: $36,550
- Employment: 370,940
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Midland, TX ($58,080)
--- Odessa, TX ($54,120)
--- Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV ($52,350)
- Job description: Instruct preschool-aged students, following curricula or lesson plans, in activities designed to promote social, physical, and intellectual growth.

Lighthunter // Shutterstock

#10. Medical equipment repairers

Cheyenne, WY
- Annual mean salary: $44,100
- #140 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 30

National
- Annual mean salary: $55,090
- Employment: 48,510
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($89,250)
--- Modesto, CA ($83,280)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($74,310)
- Job description: Test, adjust, or repair biomedical or electromedical equipment.

Canva

#9. Civil engineering technologists and technicians

Cheyenne, WY
- Annual mean salary: $46,970
- #188 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 70

National
- Annual mean salary: $56,590
- Employment: 67,270
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($87,120)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($76,230)
--- Warner Robins, GA ($75,840)
- Job description: Apply theory and principles of civil engineering in planning, designing, and overseeing construction and maintenance of structures and facilities under the direction of engineering staff or physical scientists.

Rawpixel.com //Shutterstock

#8. Human resources assistants, except payroll and timekeeping

Cheyenne, WY
- Annual mean salary: $47,890
- #21 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 40

National
- Annual mean salary: $44,170
- Employment: 108,470
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($55,950)
--- Ithaca, NY ($55,450)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($55,410)
- Job description: Compile and keep personnel records. Record data for each employee, such as address, weekly earnings, absences, amount of sales or production, supervisory reports, and date of and reason for termination. May prepare reports for employment records, file employment records, or search employee files and furnish information to authorized persons.

GaudiLab // Shutterstock

#7. Paralegals and legal assistants

Cheyenne, WY
- Annual mean salary: $51,840
- #142 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 130

National
- Annual mean salary: $56,610
- Employment: 332,720
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Napa, CA ($93,110)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($90,280)
--- Trenton, NJ ($77,970)
- Job description: Assist lawyers by investigating facts, preparing legal documents, or researching legal precedent. Conduct research to support a legal proceeding, to formulate a defense, or to initiate legal action.

Hitdelight // Shutterstock

#6. Architectural and civil drafters

Cheyenne, WY
- Annual mean salary: $51,890
- #198 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 60

National
- Annual mean salary: $59,120
- Employment: 99,180
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Anchorage, AK ($74,170)
--- Danbury, CT ($72,760)
--- Evansville, IN-KY ($72,370)
- Job description: Prepare detailed drawings of architectural and structural features of buildings or drawings and topographical relief maps used in civil engineering projects, such as highways, bridges, and public works. Use knowledge of building materials, engineering practices, and mathematics to complete drawings.

lenetstan // Shutterstock

#5. Radiologic technologists and technicians

Cheyenne, WY
- Annual mean salary: $56,370
- #227 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 70

National
- Annual mean salary: $64,840
- Employment: 206,720
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($120,270)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,250)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($114,850)
- Job description: Take x-rays and CAT scans or administer nonradioactive materials into patient's bloodstream for diagnostic or research purposes. Includes radiologic technologists and technicians who specialize in other scanning modalities.

Dmytro Zinkevych // Shutterstock

#4. Respiratory therapists

Cheyenne, WY
- Annual mean salary: $57,750
- #178 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 40

National
- Annual mean salary: $65,640
- Employment: 131,890
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($104,200)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($100,710)
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($100,080)
- Job description: Assess, treat, and care for patients with breathing disorders. Assume primary responsibility for all respiratory care modalities, including the supervision of respiratory therapy technicians. Initiate and conduct therapeutic procedures; maintain patient records; and select, assemble, check, and operate equipment.

Canva

#3. Physical therapist assistants

Cheyenne, WY
- Annual mean salary: $60,430
- #121 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 50

National
- Annual mean salary: $59,440
- Employment: 92,740
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($81,510)
--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($78,370)
--- Visalia-Porterville, CA ($78,240)
- Job description: Assist physical therapists in providing physical therapy treatments and procedures. May, in accordance with state laws, assist in the development of treatment plans, carry out routine functions, document the progress of treatment, and modify specific treatments in accordance with patient status and within the scope of treatment plans established by a physical therapist. Generally requires formal training.

Arjuna Kodisinghe // Shutterstock

#2. Computer network support specialists

Cheyenne, WY
- Annual mean salary: $67,510
- #103 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 70

National
- Annual mean salary: $71,040
- Employment: 184,220
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($92,550)
--- Greeley, CO ($92,240)
--- Barnstable Town, MA ($90,600)
- Job description: Analyze, test, troubleshoot, and evaluate existing network systems, such as local area networks (LAN), wide area networks (WAN), cloud networks, servers, and other data communications networks. Perform network maintenance to ensure networks operate correctly with minimal interruption.

Canva

#1. Dental hygienists

Cheyenne, WY
- Annual mean salary: $75,460
- #142 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 90

National
- Annual mean salary: $78,050
- Employment: 194,830
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($133,730)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($120,340)
--- Santa Rosa, CA ($118,980)
- Job description: Administer oral hygiene care to patients. Assess patient oral hygiene problems or needs and maintain health records. Advise patients on oral health maintenance and disease prevention. May provide advanced care such as providing fluoride treatment or administering topical anesthesia.

