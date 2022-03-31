ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Better Buy for 2022: DiDi Global vs. Uber

By Oleksandr Pylypenko
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 3 days ago

In this article I will analyze and compare DiDi Global (DIDI) and Uber Technologies (UBER) to determine which ride-sharing stock is currently a better investment.

Ride-sharing services have expanded rapidly during the past decade, supported by technological advancements and increasing digitalization trends. Ride-sharing companies connect passengers with a private vehicle driven by its owner, while charging a fee for that service.

According to Market and Markets , the ride-sharing industry is expected to hit $185.1 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 16.6% between 2021 and 2026. Urbanization is estimated to act as a key growth catalyst for the given industry during the forecast period.

Hence, in today's article, I am going to analyze and compare two ride-sharing stocks DiDi Global Inc. ( DIDI ) and Uber Technologies, Inc. ( UBER ), to determine which is currently a better investment for the rest of the year.

Uber develops its technology applications that connect consumers and with independent individuals that provide ride-sharing services. DiDi Global operates as a mobile transportation platform, offering ride-hailing and other services in China and internationally.

Year-to-Date (YTD), shares of DIDI have plunged 41%, while UBER stock has sunk about 13%.

Recent Developments

On March 29th, Uber Technologies announced that it had partnered up with bp to drive delivery growth by reaching more consumers across the world. Under the terms of the deal, bp aims to have over 3,000 retail locations available on Uber Eats by 2025. This collaboration embraces retail sites in Australia, New Zealand, Poland, South Africa, and the west coast of the US, with plans to enter other European markets from 2023.

Recent Quarterly Performance & Analysts’ Estimates

DiDi Global last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 29th . In Q3, the company’s revenues decreased 1.65% year-over-year to RMB42.68 billion ($6.6 billion). The decrease in revenue was mainly driven by about a 5% YoY fall in revenues from the China Mobility segment to RMB39.0 billion ($6.1 billion), partially offset by higher revenue in the International & Other Initiatives segments.

DIDI's third-quarter core platform gross transaction value has been reported at RMB68.7 billion (US$10.7 billion), slipping from RMB73.3 billion in Q2. The company’s EBITA (non-GAAP) loss came in at RMB7.5 billion ($1.2 billion) in Q3 compared to RMB2.3 billion in Q2 2021.

For the fourth quarter , analysts expect DIDI's EPS to stand at $0.01. Additionally, a $7.60 billion average revenue estimate for the fourth quarter of 2021 indicates further QoQ growth.

For its fiscal fourth quarter ended December 31st, 2021 , UBER's total revenue rose 82.3% year-over-year to $5.78 billion, beating Wall Street's consensus by $420 million. The company demonstrated improvement in each of the business segments, with an enormous year-over-year growth of 245% to $1.08 billion in Freight revenues. Gross bookings were at the high end of the guidance range, coming in 51% YoY higher at $25.9 billion.

Also, the company disclosed GAAP EPS of $0.44, significantly beating Wall Street’s consensus by $0.77. Adjusted EBITDA of $86 million was improved by $540 million on a year-over-year basis.

Currently, Wall Street expects UBER’s earnings to drop in the first quarter of 2022 to ($0.24) per share , which is below its year-ago EPS of ($0.06). However, analysts forecast that its FQ1 revenue should climb by 86.50% YoY to $6.11 billion.

Comparative Valuation

In terms of FWD EV/Sales, UBER is currently trading at 2.39x , which is higher than DIDI, whose multiple is presently standing at 0.30x . When it comes to the FWD P/S multiple, UBER's P/S multiple of 2.68x is about 436% higher than DIDI's 0.50x.

On the other hand, UBER is projected to deliver a forward revenue growth rate of 44.14%, exceeding the sector’s median of 10.06%. This argument can, to some extent, justify UBER's premium valuations.

Bullish Options Trades Placed on UBER Stock

The open interest levels for January 20th, 2023, $42.00 calls increased on Tuesday. According to barchart.com , the open interest grew by 9,335 contracts to about 9,400. For the buyer of those calls to earn a profit, the stock would need to rise to around $46.55, implying approximately a 27% upside from Uber's current price.

The Bottom Line

While both companies are set to benefit from the industry tailwinds in the long term, I think UBER appears to be a better investment at the moment based on its superior financials, solid forward growth rates, and favorable options market sentiment.

DIDI shares were trading at $2.90 per share on Thursday morning, down $0.04 (-1.36%). Year-to-date, DIDI has declined -41.77%, versus a -3.14% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Oleksandr Pylypenko


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yPUkn_0evMAg5e00

Oleksandr Pylypenko has more than 5 years of experience as an investment analyst and financial journalist. He has previously been a contributing writer for Seeking Alpha, Talks Market, and Market Realist.

More...

The post Better Buy for 2022: DiDi Global vs. Uber appeared first on StockNews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Why Didi Chuxing, The Uber And Lyft Of China, Fall 52% This Week

Shares of DiDi Global Inc – ADR (NYSE:DIDI), widely characterized as the Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) and LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) of China, fell 44% on Friday alone following a Bloomberg report titled “Didi Global Said To Halt Hong Kong Listing Plan On Cybersecurity Probe”. The Bloomberg report...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Didi#Stock#Market And Markets#Cagr#Didi Global Inc#Uber Technologies
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Former flight attendant reveals her trick for booking cheap flights

As the world’s destinations begin to open up again, it’s a race to that booking button as Britons try to line up the best value adventures for the year ahead.Shopping around, using flight comparison websites and booking a flight and hotel package can all save money when booking a trip - but if you’re flexible on when you want to go, one travel influencer has a savvy tip for you. A former flight attendant and TikTok travel advisor, @hacks.travel, posted her number one tip for finding cheap flight fares online, in a video that has already garnered 2.4 million views.In...
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Austin warns it might RUN OUT of fuel and tells airlines to land with enough to take off or risk being stranded as it struggles to cope with demand: Passengers miss flights as lines form due to sudden influx of travelers

Passengers missed their flights and rental cars sat abandoned in a curbside queue at the Austin airport on Monday as high traveler volumes and a sudden fuel shortage plagued the busy travel hub. Social media posts from Sunday and Monday mornings show tired and frustrated passengers, some of whom couldn't...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Uber Eats
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Uber
Country
China
NBC News

Southwest Airlines launches a new, second-cheapest fare

Southwest Airlines on Thursday unveiled its new fare class: a second-cheapest option it hopes will reel in customers willing to pay up for more flexibility. The “Wanna Get Away Plus” fare sits just above the “Wanna Get Away” fare and just below its “Anytime” fare. It will allow travelers to make same-day changes to their tickets without paying the difference in fare that the lowest tier requires.
INDUSTRY
Robb Report

SkyDrive and Suzuki Are Teaming Up to Launch a Fleet of ‘Flying Car’ Air Taxis by 2025

Click here to read the full article. Back in 2020, Japanese startup SkyDrive announced plans to turn its first flying car prototype into a commercial model by 2023. Now, a new partnership could bring the Jetsons-style aircraft to the skies (and roads) in even bigger numbers. The company announced a high-flying collab with Suzuki this week, which would see the vehicle turn into a fleet of air taxis by 2025. Dubbed the SD-XX, the eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) aircraft will be presented at that year’s World Exposition in Osaka, Japan. The companies say they will work together on planning...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Self-proclaimed tycoon, 30, who brands himself 'The Wolf of Airbnb' is sued for $1.5 million for illegally renting out Manhattan apartments for parties and photoshoots - while 'owing $450,000 in unpaid rent'

A self-proclaimed tycoon who brands himself 'The Wolf of Airbnb' is being sued for $1.5million for allegedly renting out Manhattan apartments for short-term stays and making a fortune while he skips out on paying hundreds and thousands of dollars in rent. Konrad Bicher, 30, is accused of using a luxury...
ECONOMY
Fortune

Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
HEALTH
IFLScience

China Is Researching "Doomsday Trains" Capable Of Launching Nuclear Weapons

China is reportedly eyeing up the prospect of high-speed “doomsday trains” capable of zooming around the country with high-powered missiles onboard. The idea is to use a high-speed railway to carry intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), keeping them constantly on the go to avoid enemy detection. The so-called “doomsday trains” could even be used as a platform to launch the missiles, using highly reinforced railway tracks and foundations to absorb the deep shock of the blast. In theory, these ICBMs could be loaded with nuclear warheads.
INDIA
travelnoire.com

Air Travel Plus-Size Fliers: Meet The Airlines Polcies For People Who Need More Space On Flights

We live in an era where body acceptance has gained great popularity throughout this country. There are Miss Plus-Size pageants, stores specializing in plus- size clothing, commercials that display models that promote body-positive ideas and much more. Although many advancements have been seen for the body positive movement, they face some obstacles to having a comfortable trip, mainly in the Economy class of planes. Recently, a TikTok video went viral showing a plus-size blogger trying to fit into a plane seat. Some people were saying she deserves to travel comfortably while others were caught saying she should pay for an extra seat.
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

World's longest commercial flight route is created as Cathay Pacific launch 10,326-mile New York-Hong Kong service avoiding Russian airspace

Cathay Pacific will set a new world record for the longest commercial flight route after tweaking its New York to Hong Kong journey to avoid Russian airspace. Hong Kong's national flag carrier will now send jets journeying between JFK in New York and Hong Kong International (HKG) around Russia rather than through it.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

36K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy