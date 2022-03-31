Scranton Police investigate two reports of children being followed to school

Breaking News Photo credit WILK

Scranton Police say they are investigating two separate reports of children being followed to school. These are students at the Charles Sumner Elementary School. Police say a female student was walking to school Tuesday morning at 8:30am and was approached by a black male at Sweatland Street and N. Bromley Ave. He is approximately 40 years old and was wearing black facemask, blue sweater and black sweatpants. The child reported the man said he would follow her home from school. In a separate incident this morning, a 9 year old female reported being followed by a bi-racial male in the 1300 block of Lafayette Street shortly before 8:30am. The man was wearing a sweatshirt with writing on the front and had a white work style van with no windows in the back. Scranton Police ask residents to keep a close eye out for suspicious activity in that area of the city. The investigation continues.