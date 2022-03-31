ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Kingpins Plans First New York Show Since 2019

By Angela Velasquez
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=493wjN_0evMATZ500

Click here to read the full article.

Kingpins Show announced Wednesday plans to return to in-person events in its hometown.

Kingpins New York will take place on July 20-21 at its pre-pandemic venue Pier 36—also known as Basketball City. The denim industry event will be the organizer’s first in New York since November 2019. More details will be announced in the coming weeks.

New York City has loosened its covid protocols for large-scale events. As of March 7, the city ended required proof of vaccination for restaurants and indoor venues including entertainment venues. Face coverings are also no longer required inside buildings.

Organizers will get their first taste of physical events April 20-21 when Kingpins returns to Amsterdam . The show will be held in a brand-new venue, SugarCity. To enter the show venue, guests must show their Kingpins Show QR Code pass and photo ID, and they are encouraged to show proof of vaccination. Masks are also highly recommended.

Trade shows, in general, are moving forward with plans. Denim Premiere Vision will take place in Berlin May 17-18. Project New York is scheduled to take place alongside Society for International Menswear and the Man/Woman shows July 18-19.

Though its standalone Bluezone event was canceled for May, Munich Fabric Start’s View Premium Selection show for June 21-22 is fully booked. Bluezone will instead take place Aug. 30-31.

More from Sourcing Journal Best of Sourcing Journal

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Avocado Opens New York Flagship Store

Click here to read the full article. Following in the footsteps of digitally native rivals like Casper, Avocado Green Mattress opened an NYC brick-and-mortar experience center. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalHow Hemster's 'Rescue Kits' Aim to Curb Textile WasteBed Bath & Beyond Yields to GameStop Chairman's Board NomineesFunctional Fabric Fair Dives Deeper into Sustainability for New Spring 2022 EditionBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Walmart Closing Stores, Frasers Group Deal, and Consumer Confidence: Week Ahead

Click here to read the full article. Store closures could point to continuing shifts in consumer behavior. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalWalmart Distribution Center Burns DownRetail Tech: DoorDash Pilots Package Returns, Walmart Adds Delivery Partner, Ganni Taps NewStoreWalmart Now Lets Online Shoppers 'Choose My Model' to Optimize FitBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Sourcing Journal

Lululemon’s New Shoe Fires Up Anti-Coal Campaigners

Click here to read the full article. Lulu CEO Calvin McDonald says “everyone has the right to be well.” What about people who work in or live near its carbon-belching factories? This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalConsumers Name Their Top 5 Sustainable Fashion CompaniesLeonardo DiCaprio-Backed VC Fund to Invest $45M into CircularityNew Alliance Seeks to Accelerate Fashion Industry's Climate ActionBest of Sourcing JournalAllbirds and Chinatown Market Upcycle Scraps Into Auctionable FashionSourcing Snapshot: Global Footwear Manufacturing and Trade
APPAREL
SFGate

Video shows man stabbing 2 workers at New York's MOMA

NEW YORK (AP) — Video from the Museum of Modern Art shows the moment a man leaped over a reception desk and stabbed two employees as they tried to flee Saturday. The video released by New York City police shows a man police identified as 60-year-old Gary Cabana entering the museum lobby through a revolving door then climbing onto the desk and jumping over it as a man carrying what appears to be a walkie-talkie tries in vain to stop him.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Amsterdam, NY
City
Berlin, NY
New York City, NY
Government
NY1

New York reports fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for first time since July

New York state on Monday reported 902 new COVID-19 cases, the first day it has been under 1,000 since July 18, 2021, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office announced. The number of daily new cases has lingered around the 1,000-mark over the last few weeks, a long way from a record 90,000-plus new cases the state reported in early January during the height of the winter surge brought on by the omicron variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Robb Report

Watch: An Exclusive Tour Inside Bel-Air’s $126 Million ‘the One’ Megamansion

Click here to read the full article. At long last, “the One” is opening its doors to a new owner. The 105,000-square-foot Bel Air megamansion, which took well over 10 years to build, has come across its share of logistical and legal problems over the years, but was finally sold at auction on March 3. While the original auction asking price was $295 million—itself a reduction from the $340 million listing price in 2021, and the $500 million price tag before that—the home ended up selling for $126 million. The new owner will actually shell out $141 million, which is the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Probe launched as 65 rare brain tumour cases are linked to the same New Jersey school

A group of 65 people with rare brain tumours have all been linked to the same school in Woodbridge, New Jersey. CBS News reports that Al Lupiano, an environmental scientist, set out to research the tumours, as he had also been diagnosed with the rare growth 20 years ago. He began researching a small selection of tumour patients, but as his subject pool grew he began to notice the group's common denominator. According to Mr Lupiano, 65 of the individuals suffering from the rare tumour are graduates of or were workers at Colonia High School. Finding the cause of...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trade Shows#New Spring#Covid#Sugarcity#Denim Premiere Vision#The Man Woman#Munich Fabric Start
domino

After Moving to L.A. From NYC, This Couple Dipped Every Room in Their New House in Color

“I think a lot of people assume I would like to live in a white box,” says Rebekah Bowling. But after years of working in contemporary art galleries (she’s currently a senior specialist at the auction house Phillips) and having recently moved to Southern California, where neutral interiors reign king, Bowling craved just the opposite. The Virginia native has her childhood home to thank for that. Her American history–buff parents built a house from the ground up that was a replica of a historic home that George Washington’s brother once lived in. “They copied the details down to the molding,” she recalls. “Having an environment that felt different and not ubiquitous became important to me. It might not necessarily have to be a Colonial-style house, but it has to have character.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Fashion
FingerLakes1.com

Leaked document shows 10-point plan to alter New York’s bail reform laws

Governor Kathy Hochul is proposing a 10-point plan to change New York’s bail reform laws, which includes giving judges more authority to set bail for repeat offenders. If the plan is approved, judges will be able to set bail for repeat offenders charged with serious crimes, including gun-related cases not under the scope of current bail reform laws, according to a state government document leaked to the New York Post.
POLITICS
Footwear News

Alexander McQueen Brought Its Fall 2022 Runway Show Back to New York For the First Time Since 1999

Click here to read the full article. Call it reverse pond-jumping. In a continuing trend of European fashion houses making their way to the U.S. to show new collections, Alexander McQueen presented its fall ’22 women’s line Tuesday night in New York, showing a tailored but colorful collection of psychedelic-infused details to complement a nature-inspired setting in inside a Brooklyn warehouse location. But it wasn’t the first time that McQueen has come stateside. Back in 1996, founder Lee Alexander McQueen initially brought his collection to New York in 1996 and then again in 1999 for his spring-summer 2000 “Eye” collection, with...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Slipped Disc

Interlochen gets first base at New York Philharmonic

In today’s NY season announcement, a collaboration was unfurled with the Interlochen Center for the Arts. This will include the establishment of the NY Phil Interlochen Scholars, 30 young artists associated with New York City cultural institutions, who will receive full-tuition scholarships to attend Interlochen Arts Camp in the summer of 2023.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Complex

Drake Hints at ‘Interactive’ Shows in Toronto and New York

If you’ve been waiting for Drake to announce some concerts, you’re in luck. Drizzy has teased a few upcoming shows in Toronto and New York, saying they’ll be “highly interactive” experiences. The announcement was made on his radio show, Sound 42 on Sirius XM on...
MUSIC
Sourcing Journal

New York, Oregon and California Named US Vintage Hot Spots

Click here to read the full article. What does geography have to do with style preferences? A lot, according to a new report by vintage reseller-turned-online fashion destination Nasty Gal. The retailer found that a consumer’s favorite era of fashion is linked to the U.S. state they live in. Nasty Gal’s map reveals a country divided by decades, with West Virginia and Alaska referencing the ’50s style, California and Georgia exploring the ’60s and Michigan and Kentucky reliving the ’70s. However, Y2K—the early 2000s period of fashion defined by low-rise jeans, miniskirts and bling-embellished accessories—is the most-searched vintage fashion era in the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
240K+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy