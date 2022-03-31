Kingpins Plans First New York Show Since 2019

Click here to read the full article.

Kingpins Show announced Wednesday plans to return to in-person events in its hometown.

Kingpins New York will take place on July 20-21 at its pre-pandemic venue Pier 36—also known as Basketball City. The denim industry event will be the organizer’s first in New York since November 2019. More details will be announced in the coming weeks.

New York City has loosened its covid protocols for large-scale events. As of March 7, the city ended required proof of vaccination for restaurants and indoor venues including entertainment venues. Face coverings are also no longer required inside buildings.

Organizers will get their first taste of physical events April 20-21 when Kingpins returns to Amsterdam . The show will be held in a brand-new venue, SugarCity. To enter the show venue, guests must show their Kingpins Show QR Code pass and photo ID, and they are encouraged to show proof of vaccination. Masks are also highly recommended.

Trade shows, in general, are moving forward with plans. Denim Premiere Vision will take place in Berlin May 17-18. Project New York is scheduled to take place alongside Society for International Menswear and the Man/Woman shows July 18-19.

Though its standalone Bluezone event was canceled for May, Munich Fabric Start’s View Premium Selection show for June 21-22 is fully booked. Bluezone will instead take place Aug. 30-31.