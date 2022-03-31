ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Aliens are among us and abducting people from earth, professor says

By Becca Monaghan
Indy100
Indy100
 1 day ago

A professor has made some frighteningly bold claims. Not only are " alien hybrids walking among us", they're also abducting humans and utilising mind control powers to prepare for a mass takeover, apparently.

Dr David Jacobs, professor of history at Temple University in Pennslyvania specialising in Ufology, has written several books on alien abductions .

Speaking on Extraordinary: The Revelations, Dr Jacobs claimed: "We have spread around the world and conquered as much as we can…we don't know whether this is true of other beings or not, but it certainly is true of what humans have done.

"My best guess – and this is a guess – is that yeah, they're doing the same thing.

"This is what they do just like us."

The professor went on to suggest he had interviewed several abduction survivors. They were "told" by the extraterrestrials they would have a "job to do" in the future. Many of the so-called abductees referenced a "crowd control" instruction.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter


"When they get older they will be required to stand on the corner of a street," he explained.

"There will be a large number of people running down the street and your job is to say, just keep moving, everything will be okay."

As for what the aliens look like, Dr Jacobs said some of the abductees' claimed they had encountered human-like beings onboard their UFO s.

He recalled: "What they were describing was that the ones on board who looked really, really human were coming down and trying to learn what it's like to walk among us, to be human.

"At that point, I knew, it's integration into society, prior to takeover…They can control us, and we can't control them.

"They are superhumans, so to speak.

"Whether they are going to take over or not, they can control the human mind… I don't know what's going to happen after that, I fear the worst.

"I think that these beings on board UFOs have done this before."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Our Universe Might Have a Second Earth That Looks Something Like This

It may feel like it at times, but Earth is the opposite of alone. Approximately 10,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 (more than a septillion) planets call the cosmos home, and that figure doesn't even include all the rogue, starless ones. Of course, a bunch are likely coated in wacky radioactive chemicals, made of pure...
ASTRONOMY
Vice

Scientists Wrote a New Message to Intelligent Aliens

Scientists have developed a new message that could be beamed to intelligent aliens that might exist in the Milky Way, reports Scientific American. The new spacebound note, named the Beacon in the Galaxy (BITG), is the latest in a series of attempts to contact other lifeforms in the universe that date back to a message sent in 1974 from Puerto Rico’s Arecibo telescope to a star cluster.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Abduction#Temple University#Ufology
SlashGear

Why Humans Will Never Go To Mars, According To Neil deGrasse Tyson

Before we consider going to Mars, it's worth remembering just how dangerous spaceflight can be. To date, 14 astronauts and four cosmonauts have been killed during spaceflight. An additional 13 (astronauts or cosmonauts) have been killed during training or testing for spaceflight. Technically speaking, only three of these deaths occurred outside Earth's atmosphere, beyond the Kármán line, in what's generally accepted as "in space."
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Science
LiveScience

The closest black hole to Earth is no more — in fact, it never existed

In 2020, astronomers identified a nearby star system that appeared to contain something phenomenal: the closest black hole to Earth, sitting a mere 1,000 light-years away (that's less than 1% of the width of the Milky Way). Now, new research from some of those same astronomers suggests that they may have been deceived by a cosmic illusion.
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

Asteroid Hits Off the Coast of Iceland, Becoming the Fifth Known Earth Impactor

An asteroid has potentially struck off the coast of Iceland, as per the latest reports. Astronomers only detected the asteroid two hours before it entered the Earth's atmosphere and crashed near the waters of Iceland on Friday, March 11. Asteroid Impact. Known as asteroid 2022 EB5, the three-meter space rock...
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

Scientists found the building blocks of life on an asteroid

Scientists have revealed the results of studies on samples taken from the asteroid Ryugu. Japan’s Hayabusa 2 mission collected the samples in 2018 and 2019 (via Space.com). The results include a breakdown of what the asteroid is made of. Additionally, the results showed that asteroids like Ryugu could have helped bring the seeds of life to Earth.
ASTRONOMY
IFLScience

Astrophotographer Snaps Incredible Photo Of Astronauts On A Spacewalk From Earth

- The photograph was taken on March 23 from Sankt Wendel in Germany. That's the hometown of the European Space Agency (ESA)’s Maurer. The spacewalk was the first one for Maurer and together with NASA’s Chari, they worked on a series of tasks, including replacing an external camera, installing a new power cable on the Columbus module, and hoses on a radiator beam valve module. This last one is important for the system that keeps the space station at the right temperature.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Small Asteroid Strikes Earth’s Atmosphere – Discovered Just Two Hours Before Impact

Asteroid 2022 EB5 was too small to pose a hazard to Earth, but its discovery marks the fifth time that any asteroid has been observed before impacting into the atmosphere. A small asteroid hit Earth’s atmosphere over the Norwegian Sea before disintegrating on March 11, 2022. But this event wasn’t a complete surprise: Astronomers knew it was on a collision course, predicting exactly where and when the impact would happen.
ASTRONOMY
WKBW-TV

Asteroid the size of a house flies by Earth

A 49-foot-wide asteroid the size of a house is flying by Earth on Monday causing astronomers to take note, but it's not expected to be cause for alarm experts say. The newly discovered space object, called 2022 FB2 by astronomers, was first detected on March 26, NASA says. The flyby comes just after another asteroid, called 2022 FD1, passed just 5,400 miles from Earth on Thursday.
ASTRONOMY
Digital Trends

Look at what a NASA Mars orbiter spotted from 180 miles away

It was already impressive when NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) managed to spot the Perseverance rover soon after it landed on the martian surface last year. Now the orbiter’s powerful High Resolution Imaging Experiment (HiRISE) camera has somehow picked out Perseverance’s plucky traveling companion, the Ingenuity helicopter.
ASTRONOMY
Indy100

Indy100

175K+
Followers
10K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy